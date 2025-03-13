Who is Kylie Minogue's husband? Details on her love life and dating history
Kylie Minogue has been a prominent figure in music and entertainment for many years. With her impressive career, many people often wonder who Kylie Minogue's husband is.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who is Kylie Minogue's husband?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Kylie Minogue has never been married despite several long-term relationships and engagements.
- She has dated several high-profile figures, including Jason Donovan, Michael Hutchence, and Joshua Sasse.
- Her last known relationship was with Paul Solomons, which ended in 2023.
Profile summary
|Name
|Kylie Ann Minogue
|Date of birth
|May 28, 1968
|Place of birth
|Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
|Age
|56 years (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Nationality
|Australian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Occupation
|Singer, songwriter, actress
|Years active
|1979–present
|Marital status
|Single
|Net worth
|$120 million (estimated)
|Social media
Who is Kylie Minogue's husband?
The Aussie star is not currently married and has never had a husband, despite several long-term relationships and engagements. Though she has been linked to several notable partners, she has she has never exchanged vows with anyone.
Who is Kylie Minogue dating now?
As of 2025, Kylie Minogue has not publicly confirmed a new relationship. Her last known boyfriend is Paul Solomons whom she broke up with in 2023. In a February 2024 interview with The Mirror, Kylie shared:
I am single and enjoying this freedom and the liberty.
Kylie Minogue’s past relationships
Over the years, Kylie Minogue has been linked to several high-profile figures, from musicians to actors. Her dating history includes some of the biggest names in entertainment, making Kylie Minogue’s boyfriend list a fascinating read.
Jason Donovan
Kylie's first widely known relationship was with her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan. Their off-screen romance began in 1984 and lasted until 1989.
Michael Hutchence
The couple dated from 1989 to 1991. Hutchence tragically passed away in 1997.
In the 2019 documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Kylie Minogue reflected on her relationship with the late INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence. She described how he introduced her to new experiences, saying:
He definitely awakened my desire for other things in my world.
Lenny Kravitz
In 1991, Kylie Minogue was briefly linked to American rock star Lenny Kravitz. Their relationship was never extensively publicised, but it was rumoured to have been a short-lived romance.
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Kylie Minogue was reportedly involved with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1990s. The two met while filming Street Fighter (1994), and years later, Van Damme admitted in an interview that they had a brief romance during the movie's production. Van Damme said:
It would be abnormal not to have had an affair.
Stéphane Sednaoui
The French photographer and filmmaker was in a relationship with Minogue during the mid-1990s. Their romance was marked by artistic collaboration, with Sednaoui photographing Minogue in some of her most striking imagery of that era.
Pauly Shore
Kylie Minogue was also briefly linked to American actor and comedian Pauly Shore in 1997. While their relationship was not extensively covered in the media, it was rumored to be a short-lived romance.
James Gooding
James Gooding, a British model, was in a relationship with Kylie Minogue from 2000 to 2003. Their tumultuous relationship garnered significant media attention, particularly due to Gooding's alleged infidelities.
In a candid interview with News of the World in 2003, Gooding openly discussed the challenges they faced, including Minogue's intense focus on her career and the impact it had on their relationship.
Additionally, during the 2003 Brit Awards, Gooding accused Minogue of publicly flirting with Justin Timberlake during their duet performance, which included Timberlake touching Minogue's backside. This incident led to a confrontation between Gooding and Minogue at an after-show party, as reported by the London Evening Standard.
Olivier Martinez
Minogue dated French actor Olivier Martinez between 2003 and 2007. Their relationship was widely publicised, particularly during Minogue’s battle with breast cancer, where Martinez was by her side throughout her treatment.
Andrés Velencoso
Kylie Minogue and Spanish model Andrés Velencoso were in a relationship from 2008 to 2013. Their relationship concluded amicably in 2013, with reports attributing the split to demanding schedules and time apart.
Joshua Sasse
The couple met in 2015 on the set of the U.S. television series Galavant, where Minogue made a guest appearance. Their relationship progressed rapidly, leading to an engagement announcement in February 2016.
They appeared deeply in love, often sharing their affection publicly. Minogue even expressed her willingness to adopt Sasse's surname post-marriage, stating,
Kylie Sasse is a great name... Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue. I will definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere.
However, by February 2017, the engagement was called off amid reports suggesting Sasse's closeness with Spanish actress Marta Milans. Minogue confirmed the split on Instagram, writing,
Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life.
Paul Solomons
Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons, the creative director of British GQ, began their relationship in 2018. However, in early 2023, reports emerged that the couple had amicably parted ways.
The primary reason cited was the challenge of maintaining a long-distance relationship, with Minogue residing in Australia and Solomons based in London. A source close to the couple noted:
Long distance is not easy for any couple. Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer.
FAQs
How old is Kylie Minogue?
Kylie Minogue was born in 28 May 1968, making her 56 years old as of March 2025.
Has Kylie Minogue ever been married?
Despite numerous long-term relationships and engagements, Kylie Minogue has never been married.
Are Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons still together?
In early 2023, reports surfaced that the pair had quietly ended their romance. The pair were together since 2018.
Does Kylie Minogue have kids?
Kylie does not have children. She has spoken about her breast cancer diagnosis and how it affected her fertility.
Kylie Minogue does not have a husband and has chosen to prioritise her happiness and independence. While fans may wonder if marriage is in her future, she continues to embrace love on her own terms.
Source: Briefly News
Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com