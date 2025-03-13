Who is Kylie Minogue's husband? Details on her love life and dating history

Kylie Minogue has been a prominent figure in music and entertainment for many years. With her impressive career, many people often wonder who Kylie Minogue's husband is.

Kylie Minogue on November 5, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan (L), and on December 19, 2024, in Los Angeles (R). Photos: Tomohiro Ohsumi, @kylieminogue (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kylie Minogue has never been married despite several long-term relationships and engagements.

despite several long-term relationships and engagements. She has dated several high-profile figures, including Jason Donovan, Michael Hutchence, and Joshua Sasse.

Her last known relationship was with Paul Solomons, which ended in 2023.

Profile summary

Name Kylie Ann Minogue Date of birth May 28, 1968 Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Age 56 years (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Occupation Singer, songwriter, actress Years active 1979–present Marital status Single Net worth $120 million (estimated) Social media Instagram

Who is Kylie Minogue's husband?

The Aussie star is not currently married and has never had a husband, despite several long-term relationships and engagements. Though she has been linked to several notable partners, she has she has never exchanged vows with anyone.

Who is Kylie Minogue dating now?

As of 2025, Kylie Minogue has not publicly confirmed a new relationship. Her last known boyfriend is Paul Solomons whom she broke up with in 2023. In a February 2024 interview with The Mirror, Kylie shared:

I am single and enjoying this freedom and the liberty.

Kylie Minogue at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Kylie Minogue’s past relationships

Over the years, Kylie Minogue has been linked to several high-profile figures, from musicians to actors. Her dating history includes some of the biggest names in entertainment, making Kylie Minogue’s boyfriend list a fascinating read.

Jason Donovan

Kylie's first widely known relationship was with her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan. Their off-screen romance began in 1984 and lasted until 1989.

Michael Hutchence

The couple dated from 1989 to 1991. Hutchence tragically passed away in 1997.

Kylie Minogue and Michael Hutchence in the early 1990s. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff.

In the 2019 documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Kylie Minogue reflected on her relationship with the late INXS frontman, Michael Hutchence. She described how he introduced her to new experiences, saying:

He definitely awakened my desire for other things in my world.

Lenny Kravitz

In 1991, Kylie Minogue was briefly linked to American rock star Lenny Kravitz. Their relationship was never extensively publicised, but it was rumoured to have been a short-lived romance.

Jean-Claude Van Damme

Kylie Minogue was reportedly involved with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1990s. The two met while filming Street Fighter (1994), and years later, Van Damme admitted in an interview that they had a brief romance during the movie's production. Van Damme said:

It would be abnormal not to have had an affair.

Jean-Claude Van Damme attends the premiere of Amazon's TV series Jean-Claude Van Johnson at Le Grand Rex on December 12, 2017, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki.

Stéphane Sednaoui

The French photographer and filmmaker was in a relationship with Minogue during the mid-1990s. Their romance was marked by artistic collaboration, with Sednaoui photographing Minogue in some of her most striking imagery of that era.

Pauly Shore

Kylie Minogue was also briefly linked to American actor and comedian Pauly Shore in 1997. While their relationship was not extensively covered in the media, it was rumored to be a short-lived romance.

James Gooding

James Gooding, a British model, was in a relationship with Kylie Minogue from 2000 to 2003. Their tumultuous relationship garnered significant media attention, particularly due to Gooding's alleged infidelities.

In a candid interview with News of the World in 2003, Gooding openly discussed the challenges they faced, including Minogue's intense focus on her career and the impact it had on their relationship.

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue and boyfriend James Gooding attend the Gone in 60 Seconds premiere on July 26, 2000, in London. Photo: Dave Hogan.

Additionally, during the 2003 Brit Awards, Gooding accused Minogue of publicly flirting with Justin Timberlake during their duet performance, which included Timberlake touching Minogue's backside. This incident led to a confrontation between Gooding and Minogue at an after-show party, as reported by the London Evening Standard.

Olivier Martinez

Minogue dated French actor Olivier Martinez between 2003 and 2007. Their relationship was widely publicised, particularly during Minogue’s battle with breast cancer, where Martinez was by her side throughout her treatment.

Andrés Velencoso

Kylie Minogue and Spanish model Andrés Velencoso were in a relationship from 2008 to 2013. Their relationship concluded amicably in 2013, with reports attributing the split to demanding schedules and time apart.

Joshua Sasse

The couple met in 2015 on the set of the U.S. television series Galavant, where Minogue made a guest appearance. Their relationship progressed rapidly, leading to an engagement announcement in February 2016.

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pose in the ARIA awards room during the 30th Annual ARIA Awards 2016 at The Star on November 23, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts

They appeared deeply in love, often sharing their affection publicly. Minogue even expressed her willingness to adopt Sasse's surname post-marriage, stating,

Kylie Sasse is a great name... Kylie Minogue has never exactly tripped off the tongue. I will definitely be taking Sasse but there will be Minogue in there somewhere.

However, by February 2017, the engagement was called off amid reports suggesting Sasse's closeness with Spanish actress Marta Milans. Minogue confirmed the split on Instagram, writing,

Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life.

Paul Solomons

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons, the creative director of British GQ, began their relationship in 2018. However, in early 2023, reports emerged that the couple had amicably parted ways.

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 3, 2019, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

The primary reason cited was the challenge of maintaining a long-distance relationship, with Minogue residing in Australia and Solomons based in London. A source close to the couple noted:

Long distance is not easy for any couple. Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer.

FAQs

How old is Kylie Minogue?

Kylie Minogue was born in 28 May 1968, making her 56 years old as of March 2025.

Has Kylie Minogue ever been married?

Despite numerous long-term relationships and engagements, Kylie Minogue has never been married.

Are Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons still together?

In early 2023, reports surfaced that the pair had quietly ended their romance. The pair were together since 2018.

Does Kylie Minogue have kids?

Kylie does not have children. She has spoken about her breast cancer diagnosis and how it affected her fertility.

Kylie Minogue does not have a husband and has chosen to prioritise her happiness and independence. While fans may wonder if marriage is in her future, she continues to embrace love on her own terms.

