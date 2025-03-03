Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend? Get to know Deondre Burgin
In 2024, ex-Disney star Skai Jackson confirmed to People that she was expecting her first child. Although she did not reveal the identity of her baby daddy, many assumed it was her boyfriend, Deondre Burgin.
I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life, where I will embrace motherhood and dive into new acting projects. My heart is full!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key Takeaways
- Deondre Burgin's profile summary
- Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend?
- Insights into the Deondre and Skai's controversial first meeting
- The birth of Skai Jackson's son
- A look at Skai Jackson and Deondre Burgin's drama and legal issues
- Deondre Burgin's girlfriend has been in the film industry for over a decade
- FAQs
Key Takeaways
- Little is known about Skai Jackson's partner, Deondre Burgin.
- Deondre Burgin is allegedly about three years older than Skai Jackson.
- Deondre has faced criticism from Skai's fans due to some of his posts.
Deondre Burgin's profile summary
|Full name
|Deondre Burgin
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|May 1999 (Rumoured)
|Age
|25 years old (As of February 2025)
|Birthplace
|United States of America
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Girlfriend
|Skai Jackson
|Children
|1
|Social media
Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend?
Skai revealed she was in a romantic relationship via a now-deleted post in December 2023. During this period, the actress reportedly featured Deondre Burgin in her Snapchat posts.
Although Burgin currently boasts over 80k Instagram followers, he prefers keeping details about his personal life under wraps.
Insights into the Deondre and Skai's controversial first meeting
Deondre and Jackson allegedly began talking while he was incarcerated. They exchanged letters, and she reportedly bailed him out. However, neither party has addressed this rumour.
The birth of Skai Jackson's son
In November 2024, the American actress confirmed her pregnancy after months of speculations. On 26 January 2025, she took to Instagram to announce the birth of her child and his name via the caption:
Kasai.
Celebrities, including Keke Palmer, Marco Hall, Raven Tracy and Jena Frumes, showered the new mom with love on the post.
Is Deondre Burgin Skai Jackson's baby daddy?
Days after Jackson's pregnancy announcement, a now-deleted post on Burgin's Facebook account implied that he was the child's dad.
I accidentally got a Disney Channel star pregnant.
According to Tribune, Skai defended her boyfriend as he was facing criticism for the post, stating:
His page was hacked! He never said this. End of story.
The actress' mother, who also doubles as her manager, jumped to Deondre's defence amidst the controversy.
He was not the one who said this. Stop being messy.
A look at Skai Jackson and Deondre Burgin's drama and legal issues
On 8 August 2024, Skai was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at Universal Studios Hollywood. She reportedly assaulted Deondre during an argument, per the Los Angeles Times.
The following month, the office of the District Attorney declined to file charges against her. On the other hand, Burgin was allegedly arrested a day after Jackson's pregnancy announcement for violating his parole after he attempted to run away from the cops.
Although Deondre received a citation for misdemeanour obstruction of official business, he was released shortly after, according to a source who spoke to TMZ.
Deondre Burgin's girlfriend has been in the film industry for over a decade
Jackson portrayed Young Destiny in Liberty Kid when she was 5. She gained notoriety for starring in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie and its spin-off series Bunk'd. Some of Skai's other acting credits include:
- The Smurfs (2011)
- Good Luck Charlie (2013)
- My Dad's a Soccer Mom (2014)
- Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands (2019)
- Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)
- The Man in the White Van (2023)
In 2016, she was included in Time's list of the Most Influential Teens and was nominated for Best Influencer at the Shorty Awards the following year.
What is Skai Jackson's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Skai is worth $500,000. Her income primarily stems from her successful acting career. Jackson has also amassed this wealth from her lucrative deals with companies such as Cantu Beauty, Band-Aid, Old Navy, Pepsi and Coca-Cola.
FAQs
Deondre Burgin's girlfriend, Skai, won a Young Entertainer Award in 2018. Here are some frequently asked questions about them:
Who are Skai Jackson's parents?
Skai, 22, was born on 8 April 2002 in New York City, USA. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she was primarily raised by her mom, Kiya Cole.
During her February 2023 interview with People, she paid tribute to her mother for the woman she had become, saying:
My mom taught me to fight for what is right and stand up for what I believe in. She instilled a sense of confidence in me.
Who is Skai Jackson's husband?
The Hollywood star is unmarried. However, she is dating Deondre Burgin, with whom she allegedly shares a child.
Who has Skai Jackson dated?
Former model Skai Jackson has been romantically linked with Lil Uzi Vert, Julez Smith, Smooky Margielaa and Famous Jay.
Skai Jackson's boyfriend, Deondre Burgin, prefers a private lifestyle. Although it has been a rollercoaster ride for the duo, they follow each other on Instagram and are reportedly still together.
