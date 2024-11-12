Lil Uzi Vert's net worth today: How rich is the famous rapper?

From being the most followed artist on SoundCloud in 2016 to becoming a cultural icon with a distinct sound and style, Lil Uzi Vert has solidified their place in hip-hop. With chart-topping hits and collaborations with top artists, the rapper often showcases the wealth of their success. Following a brief hiatus, many are curious about Lil Uzi Vert's net worth today.

Lil Uzi Vert at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Photo: Arturo Holmes, Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Symere Bysil Woods, known as Lil Uzi Vert, is an MTV Award-winning artist recognised for their unique flair in hip-hop. They gained widespread attention with the debut single Money Longer and made it onto Forbes' 2017 list of Hip-Hop Cash Princes. But how rich is this rapper in 2024? Keep reading to find out.

Lil Uzi Vert's profile summary

Real name Symere Bysil Woods Nickname Lil Uzi Vert Gender Non-conforming Date of birth 31 July 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Sexuality Queer Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend JT Profession Rapper, songwriter Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Lil Uzi Vert's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Lil Uzi Vert's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $25 million, an increase from $18 million reported by Forbes in 2018.

In a 2024 interview that Lil Uzi granted, as published on Complex, discussion about quitting music despite their career success surface, and they said the following:

It’s crazy because I was very misinformed about what quitting music is. If I'm over here really letting you know that my life is music, it's like why would I sell myself short on a blessing or whatever I can call it. I'm just going to let life keep life-ing.

Facts about Lil Uzi Vert. Photo: @SoundCloud on Facebook (modified by author)

What is Lil Uzi Vert's salary?

While the exact salary of the hip-hop star remains undisclosed, they reportedly earned about $20 million between 2017 and 2018. In 2019, Forbes noted over 3.5 billion streaming views and 76 global performances, solidifying their place among the richest rappers in the world.

Why is Uzi so rich?

The Philly-born rapper's wealth comes mainly from a thriving music career, with added revenue from merchandise, a clothing line, and high-profile brand endorsements. Here is a look at how they built financial success:

Music career

The artist launched their music career with the 2014 EP Purple Thoughtz Vol. 1. Gaining fame with the 2016 hit Money Longer led to Luv Is Rage 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2017.

After signing with Roc Nation in 2019, the 2020 album Eternal Atake achieved record-breaking streams. The release of Pink Tape in 2023, featuring collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott, solidified the rapper's status as a leading figure in hip-hop.

Here are some of Lil Uzi Vert's songs, as published on SoundCloud:

XO Tour Llif3

20 Min

The Way Life Goe

New Patek

You Was Right

Just Wanna Rock

Lil Uzi Vert's clothing line

The rapper's clothing line, available on their official website, adds to their wealth with exclusive merchandise, including hoodies ($75), tees ($40), and caps ($30).

Endorsement deals

Major brands like Puma, Piaget, and Marc Jacobs boost the artist's wealth. Collaborations with these luxury and streetwear labels generate substantial revenue.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Photo: @DatPiff on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Lil Uzi Vert's diamonds and bling

The XO Tour Llif3 rapper gained attention for their extravagant jewellery collection, particularly in 2021. As shared on their official X (Twitter) handle, this was when they embedded a $24 million natural pink diamond in their forehead. This nearly 11-carat diamond, considered a rare find, is valued at about $2 million per carat.

A tour of Lil Uzi Vert's car collection

The artist possesses an impressive collection of vehicles valued at over $3.6 million. Here are some of the most expensive cars in his lineup:

S/N Brand Cost 1 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat $100,000 2 Audi R8 $148,000 3 Bentley Continental GT $202,000 4 Bentley Bentayga Mansory $219,000 5 USSV Rhino GX $250,000 6 Lamborghini Urus $225,000 7 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $348,000 8 Bugatti Veyron $1.5 million

Exploring Lil Uzi Vert's houses

In April 2021, the rapper purchased a Bell Canyon mansion for $4.4 million. Listed in October 2023 for nearly $6 million, according to Hollywood Reporter, it was reduced in January 2024 to under $5 million and sold for $4.35 million.

Lil Uzi Vert at the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on 14 July 2023. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

With chart-topping hits, Lil Uzi Vert has built a dedicated fanbase captivated by their music and lifestyle. Here is a look at critical questions about the hip-hop star and the best answers:

How much money does Lil Uzi Vert have? The artist's estimated net worth is $25 million.

The artist's estimated net worth is $25 million. How much does Uzi get paid per show? As per celebrity talents, pay per show ranges from $300,000 to $499,000.

As per celebrity talents, pay per show ranges from $300,000 to $499,000. What is Lil Uzi Vert's age? The talented rapper was born on 31 July 1995, making them 29 years old as of 2024.

The talented rapper was born on 31 July 1995, making them 29 years old as of 2024. What is Lil Uzi Vert's height? The hip-hop star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall.

The hip-hop star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. Who are Lil Uzi Vert's parents? The identities of the artist's parents remain undisclosed.

The identities of the artist's parents remain undisclosed. What is Lil Uzi Vert's real name? The rapper's real name is Symere Bysil Woods.

Lil Uzi Vert's net worth is a testament to their talent, hard work, and strategic financial decisions. Their wealth is expected to grow as they continue to create music and expand their business ventures.

