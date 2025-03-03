Does Ashanti have kids? A glimpse into her world as a mom
Ashanti is not only known for her soulful music and acting talents, but she is also a mother to Kareem Kenkaide Hayes. She expressed how she felt being a first-time mother by saying:
I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time. Having a vision of this moment for so long… it was such an electrifying feeling.
- Ashanti welcomed her first biological child, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, alongside her husband, Nelly, on July 18, 2024.
- Nelly and Ashanti secretly married in December 2023.
- Ashanti is rumoured to be pregnant with her second baby.
Does Ashanti have kids?
The popular singer is a mother to five kids: three sons, Cornell Haynes III, Shawn, and Kareem, and two daughters, Chanelle (Nana) and Sidney. During an interview with ET, the 44-year-old R&B singer talked about motherhood. She said,
Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have supported my career, is an amazing experience.
Does Ashanti have biological kids?
Although Ashanti has five kids, she only has one biological son, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, born on July 18, 2024. Four of Ashanti's kids are from her husband's past relationships.
Who is Ashanti's child named after?
Ashanti and Nelly's baby, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, is named after the singer's father. Ashanti revealed that Nelly came up with the name as a tribute to her father. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August 2024, she said,
His dad named him with a lot of pride. We were going back and forth for a long time on his name and he was very adamant. He was like, ‘This is what I want, I love this.
About Nelly, the husband of Ashanti
Ashanti is married to rapper Nelly. They discretely exchanged their vows in December 2023, after they met in 2003 at a Grammy Press Awards and began dating. However, they maintained a low profile in their relationship until they broke up in 2013.
In September 2021, the celebrity couple were unexpectedly reunited onstage to perform alongside Ja Rule and Fat Joe. Following the reunion, Ashanti took to Instagram Live to explain her surprise. She said,
Now look, this is the crazy part: I had no idea he was gonna be there. I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. Six years or something? So, I didn’t know what to expect.
In April 2023, the couple was spotted cosying up during the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan boxing match, which sparked rumours that they had rekindled their romance. In September 2023, Nelly confirmed that they were together. He said,
I think it surprised both of us. It wasn't anything that was planned. We both were pretty much doing what we do.
How many kids does Nelly have?
The Ride Wit Me singer is a father to five children. Nelly welcomed his first two children, Chanelle (Nana), in 1994 and Cornell Haynes III (Tre) in 1999 from previous relationships.
On March 25, 2005, when his stepsister Jaqueline Donahue succumbed to Leukemia, Nelly adopted her two children, Shawn and Sydney Thomas. On July 18, 2024, Nelly and his wife welcomed their first child, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes.
Are Nelly and Ashanti expecting another child?
Several sources suggest that Ashanti and Nelly expect their second child months after welcoming their first baby. Despite these allegations, the couple has yet to address the speculations.
Does Ashanti have a child with LL Cool J?
Ashanti has no child with James Todd Smith, known professionally as LL Cool J. The hip-hop legend is a father to four children, all of whom he shares with his wife, Simon Smith.
Trivia
- Ashanti, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas (age 44 years old as of February 2025), was born on October 13, 1980, in Glen Cove, New York, USA.
- Ashanti's mother, Tina, was a dance teacher, while her father, Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas, was a singer.
- Shequoiya began singing at 12, inspired by artists like Mary J. Blige and Ella Fitzgerald.
- Record producer Irv Gotti discovered Ashanti as a teenager and signed with his label Murder Inc.
- Ashanti won her first Best Contemporary R&B Album Grammy Award at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards 2003.
- Ashanti was named after the Ashanti empire in Ghana and grew up alongside her younger sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas.
- Ashanti made history by being the first female artist to occupy the top two positions on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously with Foolish and What's Luv?
- In addition to music, Ashanti has pursued acting and appeared in films such as Coach Carter and The Muppets Wizard of Oz.
Over the years, fans have been curious whether Ashanti has kids. The American singer welcomed her first child, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, with her husband, Nelly, on July 18, 2024. She is also a stepmom to her husband's children from past relationships.
