LL Cool J's net worth, salary, and assets: how rich is he today?

LL Cool J is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight hip-hop legends. In 2017, he became the first rapper to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. In 2021, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. How has all of this success contributed to LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been in the entertainment industry for over thirty years. He has released numerous albums, including The Force, Todd Smith, and Authentic. The rapper rose to fame in 1985 with his single I Need a Beat. LL Cool J's fame in the entertainment industry has made many wonder about his net worth and salary.

LL Cool J's profile summary

Full name James Todd Smith Famous as LL Cool J Gender Male Date of birth 14 January 1968 Age 56 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (187 cm) Weight 211 lbs (96 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Ondrea Smith Father James Ndunya Marital status Married Wife Simone Smith Children 4 School Hillcrest High School, Campus Magnet High School College Northeastern University Profession Rapper, actor Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

How old is LL Cool J?

LL Cool J is 56 years old as of 2024. He was born on 14 January 1968 in Long Island, New York, United States of America.

How did LL Cool J choose his name?

In an interview with Today on 7 September 2024, the rapper said that one of his best friends helped him come up with the name LL Cool J. The full name means 'Ladies Love Cool James'.

I had a friend, playboy Mikey D...it was suggested to me, "Why don't you be ladies' love?" And yeah, I am Ladies' Love Cool, James... I wanted the girls to love me, man. So I just named myself that.

What is LL Cool J's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Hot New Hip Hop, LL Cool J's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $120 million. He has amassed his wealth through his thriving career as a rapper and actor.

LL Cool J's NCIS salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, LL Cool J's salary per episode is estimated at $350,000. Therefore, the rapper earns around $8.4 million per season and he started appearing in the series in 2009.

LL Cool J's house

Widely regarded as one of the best rappers from NYC, LL Cool J purchased a house with his wife in Encino in 2018. He bought the house for $4.3 million. In 2024, the rapper listed the home for sale. The house, which is a 4-bedroom mansion, comes with a price of $6 million.

LL Cool J's endorsements

LL Cool J endorsed seven brands. He has worked with brands such as FUBU, Coors Light, IceLink, and Gendarme. He also owns a clothing brand called Todd Smith.

What car does LL Cool J drive?

The American rapper's first car was an original 1987 BAD Audi 5000, which he purchased for $30,000. He restored the car and donated it to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. LL Cool J reportedly owns these cars:

Lamborghini Gallardo

Ferrari F40

BMW 850i

Cadillac Escalade

Career

He started rapping at the age of 9. In an interview with TMF on 28 January 2023, he said that music empowered him because, at that age, he was a victim of child abuse.

When I was nine years old, it was like a big wave of rap circulating throughout the community in Queens... Around that time, I was a victim of child abuse…being a victim of child abuse when I first heard rap music was an empowering thing for me cause it was the first time I heard young people speak in such a manner and express themselves in such a powerful way.

He started writing his lyrics at the age of 11. At 16, he met Rick Reuben, and they made a single called "I Need a Beat." He released his debut album, Radio, in 1985.

LL Cool J got his breakthrough when he released his album Mama Said Knock You Out in 1991. The same year, he won the Video Music Award for the Best Rap Video for Mama Said Knock You Out.

Acting career

LL Cool J landed his first role in the 1986 film Wildcats. In 1992, he portrayed Captain Patrick Zevo in Toys. Three years later, he appeared in the 1995 film Out-of-Sync.

He started gaining more fame as an actor in 2009 when he portrayed Sam Hanna in the series NCIS: Los Angeles. According to his IMDb profile, the rapper has 89 acting credits.

What business does LL Cool J own?

LL Cool J's businesses include Boomdizzle and his own clothing line called Todd Smith. He is also the founder of Rock The Bells. In 2021, the artist partnered with Phenix Salon Suites to own and operate the salon.

Who owns LL Cool J music?

The American rapper owns his masters. In an interview with BuyTheHood on 25 November 2019, he revealed that he has owned the rights to every single album of his for more than two decades.

I own my masters…I've owned them for twenty-seven years.

FAQs

LL Cool J has collaborated with some of the best hip-hop producers since he joined the entertainment industry over thirty years ago. Due to his fame, queries about his life are inevitable. Below are some of the most popular questions.

How much money is LL Cool J worth?

The American rapper's net worth is alleged to be $120 million. He generates wealth from his career as a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur.

Does LL Cool J have a wife?

The American actor is married to Simone Smith, and they have four children: Najee, Italia, Samaria and Nina-Symone.

LL Cool J's net worth is a testament to his hard work. He has been in the entertainment industry for decades and is now recognized as one of the famous rap and hip-hop music artists. He is a father of four children.

