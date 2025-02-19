Meet Emma Raducanu's parents: Ion Răducanu and Renee Zhang

From a young age, Emma Raducanu's parents, Renee Zhang and Ion Răducanu, instilled in her the discipline and determination that have propelled her to tennis stardom. Speaking about her relationship with them, the athlete revealed in 2021:

My parents have high expectations. When I was younger, I did my best to please them, and this resilience has stuck with me through to adulthood.

Renee Raducanu at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships (L). Emma Raducanu at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open (R). Photo: Ben Stansall, Robert Prange (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Emma Raducanu's family moved from Canada to England when she was two years old.

Her parents both work in the finance sector.

The tennis player is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam tournament since 1977.

Emma Raducanu's profile summary

Full name Emma Raducanu Gender Female Date of birth 13 November 2002 Age 22 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Bromley, London, England, UK Nationality British, Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater Bickley Primary School Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 61 kg (134 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Ion Răducanu and Renee Zhang Profession Tennis player Net worth $12.9 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents?

Emma Raducanu's mother, Renee Zhang, is from Shenyang, China, while her dad, Ion Răducanu, is from Bucharest, Romania. The duo has always supported their daughter's tennis career. According to Tennis Tonic, the sportswoman once revealed how her parents shaped her career, saying:

Growing up, my parents were so pushy. Although I did not like it then, this toughness moulded me. I have seen some great athletes abandon tennis because they were told, "It is okay to lose." I am grateful and do not regret any of their methods.

Emma Raducanu's mom, Renee Raducanu, at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Photo: Adam Davy

Source: Original

Emma Raducanu's father chose tennis for her

Raducanu began playing tennis when she was five while also participating in skiing, golf, horse riding, basketball, and ballet. However, she eventually settled in tennis due to Ion's influence, according to The Sun. Emma shared:

In the beginning, my dad forced me to play tennis, and I did not like it. But as I got older, I made the sport a priority and started pushing myself.

After Emma became the first qualifier at the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title in 2021, she expressed how her dad was proud of her achievement, stating:

Although it was tough to please my dad, he said to me, "You are even better than I thought."

Renee inspired her daughter's beliefs

According to BBC, Emma inherited her tough gene from her maternal side. She once revealed:

It is like nothing can bring them down; they are mentally resilient. Knowing that I came from them made losses, lessons, and victories so much sweeter. I take a big part of my inspiration from my mom.

Emma Raducanu's personal life

Emma began playing professional tennis in 2018 at 16. Four years later, she reached a career-high ranking of No. 10 by the Women's Tennis Association.

Renee at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (L). Emma Raducanu at the Porsche Arena in 2023 (R). Photo: Julian Finney, Robert Prange (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Emma Raducanu's age and educational background

Emma (22 as of February 2025) was born on 13 November 2002 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, she grew up and currently resides in England.

Emma attended Newstead Wood School, where she obtained an A in economics and an A* in mathematics in her A-levels. During a December 2021 interview with Daily UK News, Raducanu narrated how important education was for her parents, saying:

My parents were born into academic families in communist countries, so education was their only option. They want me to have something outside tennis.

Exploring Emma Raducanu's career

Emma reached the fourth round at her first major tournament. She boasts the Open Era record for the fewest majors played before winning a title. In 2021, Raducanu was named Sportswoman of the Year by the Sunday Times.

The following year, she won the Best Athlete, Women's Tennis award at the ESPY Awards. Emma was also ranked the 12th most marketable athlete by SportsPro. Wilson sponsors her for racquets and Nike for sports apparel.

Is Emma Raducanu a billionaire?

According to Forbes, Emma is worth $12.9 million. She reportedly bags $900,000 annually from her winnings. Raducanu has also inked deals with world-renowned brands such as British Airways, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Evian, Porsche, Vodafone, HSBC and Sports Direct.

Emma Raducanu during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

In 2022, the sportswoman was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire for her contribution to tennis. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Emma Raducanu's height?

The rich athlete stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 61 kilograms (134 lbs). She features dark brown hair and eyes.

Are Emma Raducanu's parents still together?

Ion and Renee have been married for over two decades and are still going strong. They have one child, Emma.

Can Emma Raducanu speak Chinese?

Due to her mixed racial background, Emma Raducanu is fluent in English, Romanian and Mandarin.

Ion Răducanu at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2021 (L). Emma Raducanu at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in 2023 (R). Photo: Adam Davy, Robert Prange (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend?

Emma was previously romantically linked to Carlo Agostinelli, the son of wealthy businessman Robert Agostinelli. Growing up, her parents were against her having a boyfriend as they felt it would be a distraction.

What happened to Emma Raducanu?

According to Sky Sports, in February 2025, Emma Raducanu was visibly distressed during a match at the Dubai Tennis Championships allegedly due to a man displaying "fixated behaviour."

The individual was removed, and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has banned him from future events pending a threat assessment.

Emma Raducanu's parents, Ion Răducanu and Renee Zhang have kept her grounded amid her big wins. They are the athlete's support system and often grace her tournaments to cheer her on.

