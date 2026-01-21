How much was Betty Lynn's net worth at death? A tribute to The Andy Griffith Show icon
At the time of her death in 2021, Betty Lynn’s net worth was estimated at over $3 million, earned through decades in television and her beloved role in The Andy Griffith Show. Co-star Ron Howard remembered her, saying:
[Betty] brightened every scene she was in and every shooting day she was on set. It was great to have known and worked with her.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Betty Lynn's net worth was $3 million at the time of her death
- She made her film debut in 1948
- Did Betty Lynn and Andy Griffith get along?
- Explaining Betty Lynn’s cause of death
- Who did Betty Lynn leave her money to?
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Betty Lynn began her film career with a supporting role in the 1948 movie Sitting Pretty, which went on to win a Photoplay Gold Medal.
- She became widely recognised for her portrayal of Thelma Lou on The Andy Griffith Show from 1961 to 1966, reportedly earning $500 per episode.
- The respected actress passed away on October 16, 2021, following a brief illness; she died in Mount Airy, North Carolina.
Profile summary
Full name
Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn
Nickname
Betty
Date of birth
29 August 1926
Date of death
16 October 2021
Age at death
95 years old
Place of birth
Kansas City, Missouri, United States
Residence at death
Mount Airy, North Carolina, United States
Nationality
American
Mother
Elizabeth Ann (née Lynn)
Father
George A. Dailey
Marital status
Unmarried
School
Kansas City Conservatory of Music
Profession
Actress
Betty Lynn's net worth was $3 million at the time of her death
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, the late actress had a net worth of $3 million when she passed away in 2021. This wealth came from her earnings in TV and film roles, most notably her iconic character, Thelma Lou, on The Andy Griffith Show.
In her memoir, Becoming Thelma Lou – My Journey to Hollywood, Mayberry, and Beyond, co-author Tim McAbee shared insights on Lynn’s life approach and work ethic. She told Movie Guide:
She never took anything for granted. She worked hard and was successful, but she was just grateful…I think we could all learn a lot from Betty Lynn.
She made her film debut in 1948
Betty Lynn began her acting career in radio on a Kansas City daytime drama and later appeared on Broadway in Oklahoma!, Walk with Music, and Park Avenue.
She made her film debut in Sitting Pretty (1948) and later starred in Cheaper by the Dozen, June Bride, and the TV series Texas John Slaughter.
Betty earned $500 per episode on The Andy Griffith Show
From 1961 to 1966, the TV icon made her career-defining role as Don Knotts’ love interest, Thelma Lou, on The Andy Griffith Show. She appeared in 26 episodes and reportedly earned $500 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She spoke about the show, as quoted by MeTV:
I did a lot of movies and things, but the thing I’m proudest of, really, was being on The Andy Griffith Show...I loved it so much.
In addition to the series, here is a list of some of the other movies and TV shows Betty Lynn has appeared in:
Movie/TV title
Year
Apartment for Peggy
1948
The Egg and I
1952
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show
1954
Schlitz Playhouse
1951–1955
Cavalcade of America
1953–1955
Lawman
1958
Markham
1959
The Farmer’s Daughter
1963
The Magical World of Disney
1959–1970
Shades of LA
1990
Did Betty Lynn and Andy Griffith get along?
The pair shared a warm relationship on and off-screen, according to Remind Magazine, but tension arose when Andy gave her a minor secretary role on Matlock in 1986. She received only one line per script, voiced her frustration, and was let go after four episodes. She told the Charlotte News & Observer in 2016:
They let me go as soon as they could. I was upset with him because he wouldn’t listen.
For nearly 20 years, they had little contact, but they reconciled in 2008 when Griffith unexpectedly called to seek her opinion on a role. Their final conversation came on his birthday, June 1, 2012, just a month before his death.
Explaining Betty Lynn’s cause of death
According to the Andy Griffith Museum, the 95-year-old actress passed away on October 16, 2021, after a brief illness. In a Facebook statement, they wrote:
It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of Betty Lynn. Thank you to all for your prayers, cards, and love. Betty will be dearly missed by all of us. We love you, Betty.
She lived in Los Angeles until the early 2000s
A post from The Miami Herald notes that actress Betty Lynn bought a home in West Los Angeles in 1950 and lived there for decades. In 2006, she moved to a retirement home in Mount Airy, where she remained until her passing.
Who did Betty Lynn leave her money to?
The Hollywood actress never married and had no children, with My Fox 8 reporting that she left her money to the Surry Arts Council in Mount Airy, North Carolina. Proceeds from her estate auction were used to fund children’s programs and included jewelry, accessories, books, a guitar, and a cross.
Frequently asked questions
- Did Betty Lynn ever get married? Although she was once engaged to an unnamed attorney, she was never married.
- How much was Betty Lynn worth when she died? The TV star had a net worth of $3 million when she passed away.
- How much did Thelma Lou make per episode? She reportedly earned $500 per episode on The Andy Griffith Show.
- What was Thelma Lou’s net worth? The late actress was worth $3 million.
Conclusion
Betty Lynn's net worth at death reflected the financial rewards of decades devoted to television and classic American entertainment. Her career is remembered for a legacy that shaped classic American television.
