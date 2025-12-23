Cat Deeley’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $7 million and $18 million. Her fortune is a result of a long and successful career in television, particularly from her time on So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) in the U.S. and her recent role as a main presenter on This Morning in the UK.

As of 2025, Cat Deeley’s net worth ranges between $7 million and $18 million.

Her income reflects her long career in television and entertainment.

Deeley’s breakthrough in the US came in 2006 when she hosted the hit reality show, So You Think You Can Dance, for Fox.

Full name Catherine Elizabeth Deeley Date of birth 23 October 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth West Bromwich, West Midlands, England Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Father Howard Deeley Mother Janet Deeley Siblings One brother (Max Deeley) Relationship status Separated Husband Patrick Kielty Children Milo, James Education Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School Profession Television presenter, actress, model Social media Instagram Facebook

Cat Deeley’s net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Sun and The Richest, Cat Deeley’s net worth in 2025 is reportedly between $7 million and $18 million. She has amassed this wealth through her long and successful career as a television presenter, working on popular shows in both the UK and the United States, as well as through brand endorsements and media appearances.

How much does Cat Deeley get paid?

Cat Deeley’s salary in 2025 is primarily driven by her major ITV contract and her long-standing role on US television. In late 2024, as documented by The Sun, Deeley reportedly signed a new deal worth approximately £600,000 ($800,000) per year to continue her role on This Morning until the spring of 2026.

For her role in So You Think You Can Dance (US), Cat earned $60,000 per episode. She hosted the show from 2005 to 2020.

A look at Cat Deeley’s television career

After a modelling career with the Storm agency, she transitioned to television in 1997, co-hosting Hitlist UK on MTV with Edith Bowman. She shot to fame co-hosting the children’s show SMTV Live (1998–2002) alongside Ant & Dec, winning a Children’s BAFTA in 2001. During this time, she also hosted the music chart spin-off CD: UK.

Cat further established herself by hosting high-profile UK programs, including Fame Academy (2002–2003), Stars in Their Eyes (2003–2006), and the 2004 Brit Awards. In 2006, she moved to the US to host So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) on Fox. Her work on the show earned her five Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Host.

Reflecting her career move to the US in 2006, he told AllBright in 2021:

It’s so difficult to know when a project is right for you. It was hard moving to LA, not necessarily because of work; it was all the other things – finding somewhere to live, driving on the other side of the road. It meant I didn’t have time to overthink work and worry too much about being ‘a success’.

The television presenter became a regular presence on US television, serving as an entertainment correspondent for The Tonight Show and Good Morning America. She also pursued acting, notably starring in the Hulu series Deadbeat (2014–2015).

After returning to the UK, Deeley was confirmed as a permanent co-presenter for ITV’s This Morning in February 2024, hosting alongside Ben Shephard. In 2025, she took on a new hosting role for the revival of The Joe Schmo Show.

Cat Deeley’s house and real estate investments

Cat purchased a contemporary ridge-top home in Beverly Hills for $2.7 million in 2006 and listed it for just under $5 million in August 2020. During her 14-year tenure at the property, she and her husband, Patrick Kielty, performed extensive renovations, adding high-end amenities such as a gym, spa, and pool.

How much is Cat Deeley's ex-husband worth?

Cat Deeley’s ex-husband, the Irish comedian and television presenter Patrick Kielty, has an estimated net worth of $7 million, largely derived from his television and radio career and his business ventures.

What did Cat Deeley do before This Morning?

Before joining This Morning in 2024, This Morning presenter built an international reputation through SMTV Live in the UK and her long-running role on So You Think You Can Dance in the US.

How much does Alison Hammond earn This Morning?

While Alison Hammond’s official salary for This Morning is not publicly disclosed, multiple reports from 2025 estimate she earns approximately £600,000 annually for her work on the show.

Who are Cat Deeley’s children?

The English television presenter Cat Deeley has two sons with her husband, Patrick Kielty: Milo, born in January 2016, and James, born in June 2018.

Cat Deeley’s net worth reflects decades of success in television, with So You Think You Can Dance playing a major role in building her international profile and earnings. Her move back to the UK and high-profile role on This Morning have further strengthened her financial position.

