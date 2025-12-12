Hailie Deegan’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. She primarily earns her income from racing contracts, performance bonuses, and long-standing sponsorships with major brands like Monster Energy and Mobil 1. In a discussion on Kenny Wallace’s YouTube series, Kenny Conversation, she said:

I am someone who runs strictly off sponsor money. If my sponsor gets cut, I’m done. That’s just how it is.

Hailie Deegan at Clutch Studios in Huntersville, North Carolina (L). Hailie Deegan at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN (R). Photo: Jared C. Tilton, Jeffrey Vest (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As of 2025, Hailie Deegan’s net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

Her income relies almost entirely on endorsements and sponsorship deals, rather than substantial race winnings or team salaries.

rather than substantial race winnings or team salaries. She currently competes in the Indy NXT series for HMD Motorsports, after several seasons in various NASCAR series.

Hailie Deegan’s profile summary

Full name Hailie Rochelle Deegan Date of birth 18 July 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Temecula, California, United States Current residence California and Mooresville, North Carolina Nationality American Father Brian Deegan Mother Marissa Deegan Siblings Haiden Deegan, Hudson Deegan Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Chase Cabre Children None Education Rancho Christian High School Profession Professional racing driver Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok Facebook

How much is Hailie Deegan’s net worth after leaving NASCAR?

According to Sportskeeda and The Sun, Hailie’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary sources of income are her racing earnings, sponsorship deals, and revenue generated from her significant social media presence and merchandise sales.

Hailie Deegan has been open about the financial realities of professional racing, emphasising that talent alone is not enough to secure top opportunities. In a 2024 discussion on Kenny Wallace’s YouTube series, Kenny Conversation, Hailie noted:

Racing is money. That’s what it is. No matter how good you are... there is always going to be someone with more money at their fingertips, waiting to buy a better seat.

Five fast facts about Hailie Deegan. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Hailie Deegan make a year?

Hailie Deegan’s exact annual salary is not publicly disclosed, as individual driver contracts are generally confidential. She, however, reportedly earned $450,000 annually as a NASCAR driver at David Gilliland Racing, which was her base salary and did not include additional sponsorship income.

A look at Hailie Deegan’s career earnings

Hailie Deegan’s exact career earnings are not publicly disclosed, as individual race winnings and salaries are typically private in motorsports. Deegan began her career in off-road racing, where she quickly excelled, before moving to asphalt stock car racing to pursue a NASCAR career.

Hailie Deegan at Kansas Speedway on 8 September 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo: Kyle Rivas

Source: Getty Images

Hailie Deegan’s career started in off-road karts, moving to asphalt stock cars in 2016, and quickly breaking barriers in NASCAR’s regional series (K&N Pro West) with three wins, becoming the first woman to win in the series. She earned the 2020 ARCA Menards Rookie of the Year, then raced full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series (2021-2022) and Xfinity Series (2023-2024).

In 2025, Deegan transitioned to open-wheel racing for the 2025 season with HMD Motorsports.

Hailie Deegan’s endorsements

Hailie Deegan has a strong portfolio of personal endorsement deals and sponsorships that fund her career. She uses her large social media following to attract brands. Over the years, she secured partnerships with major companies, including Monster Energy, Ford Performance, AdventHealth, Can-Am, and Project X Off-Road.

Hailie Deegan at Darlington Raceway on 11 May 2024 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Source: Getty Images

Her biggest and longest-lasting sponsor is Monster Energy, which continues to support her in the 2025 Indy NXT season. Deegan has explicitly stated that her racing career is entirely funded by sponsors, not family money. If a primary sponsorship were cut, her career would be at risk.

Inside Hailie Deegan’s house

Hailie Deegan lives in Denver, North Carolina, where she purchased her first home on a private 8-acre property. The house features an open-concept layout with upscale touches such as granite worktops and a jacuzzi tub, giving it a modern and comfortable feel.

She shares the home with her boyfriend, fellow racing driver Chase Cabre. To ensure their safety, the property has several security measures in place, including a home security system and firearms for protection.

Hailie Deegan at Talladega Superspeedway on 30 September 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Source: Getty Images

What car does Hailie Deegan drive?

Hailie Deegan currently drives the No. 38 Dallara IL-15 for HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series, which is the development series one step below the main IndyCar Series. Deegan transitioned to open-wheel racing for the 2025 season after several years in various NASCAR series.

Her previous race cars in NASCAR included Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for AM Racing and SS-Green Light Racing, Ford F-150 trucks in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for David Gilliland Racing (DGR), and Toyota Camrys and Fords in the ARCA Menards Series and K&N Pro Series for teams like Bill McAnally Racing and Venturini Motorsports.

Away from the track, she has also been known to drive a Can-Am Maverick X3 off-road vehicle for content on her YouTube channel.

Hailie Deegan at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Did Hailie Deegan quit racing?

Hailie Deegan has not quit racing. She left NASCAR to pursue a career in open-wheel racing.

Who is Hailie Deegan driving for in 2025?

In 2025, Hailie Deegan is driving the No. 38 entry for HMD Motorsports in the INDY NXT by Firestone series.

How much money did Haiden Deegan win for winning the championship?

According to Racer X, Haiden Deegan won a $500,000 bonus for each of his two consecutive 250cc SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championships, one in 2023 and another in 2024.

Who is Hailie Deegan engaged to?

Hailie Deegan is engaged to fellow racing driver Chase Cabre. They announced their engagement in October 2023 after dating since the summer of 2020.

Wrapping up

Hailie Deegan’s net worth reflects her growth as a racer and her strong appeal to major sponsors, even after stepping away from NASCAR. She continues to build a solid financial foundation through sponsorships, brand partnerships, and her ongoing career in motorsports.

