Will Melanie Griffith’s net worth change after her recent return to film roles?

Melanie Griffith’s net worth is likely to change due to her recent return to film, including her voice role in the 2025 movie By Design. She currently has an estimated net worth of $40 million, reflecting her long career and ventures beyond acting.

Key takeaways

Melanie Griffith is a Golden Globe–winning and Academy Award–nominated American actress known for films like Working Girl and Body Double .

and As of 2025, she has an estimated net worth of about $40 million , built from decades in Hollywood and other ventures.

, built from decades in Hollywood and other ventures. Her net worth is expected to rise as new projects, including her voice role in By Design, add to her income.

Profile summary

Full name Melanie Richards Griffith Date of birth 9 August 1957 Age (2025) 68 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Father Peter Griffith Mother Tippi Hedren Siblings 2 Relationship status Single (divorced) Children 4 Education Hollywood Professional School Profession Actress, producer Social media Instagram

Exploring Melanie Griffith’s net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melanie Griffith has an estimated net worth of $40 million. She built this fortune through a long and successful career in Hollywood, starring in popular films such as Working Girl and Body Double.

Her net worth may increase following her recent return to acting, but any change is expected to be modest unless she takes on more frequent or high-profile roles.

Melanie Griffith's perspective on her career goals has shifted significantly, from Hollywood pressures to purely pursuing meaningful roles. In a 2016 interview with People, she said:

All I can do and want to do right now is do great parts, play great parts with great stories that are attractive to me, like Day Out of Days. Who knows, maybe I’ll get a big movie again. But it’s not about the manipulation of the career any more, it’s about doing the work.

What is Melanie Griffith’s salary?

Melanie Griffith’s current salary is not publicly available, as she now takes on smaller acting roles. During her peak in the late 1980s and 1990s, she earned substantial pay cheques. Known salaries from her films include:

Crazy in Alabama (1999): $3,000,000

(1999): $3,000,000 Milk Money (1994): $2,000,000

(1994): $2,000,000 The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990): $1,000,000

(1990): $1,000,000 Women and Men: Stories of Seduction (1991): $50,000

A look at Melanie Griffith’s acting career

Melanie’s acting career spans more than five decades across film, TV, and stage. She began as a child model and actress, earning her first major film role at 17 in Night Moves (1975). Her breakthrough came in the mid-1980s, with standout performances in Body Double (1984) and Something Wild (1986).

Her most iconic role was in the 1988 hit Working Girl, which earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. She also found success on television, earning a Golden Globe nomination for RKO 281. Below is a list of Melanie Griffith’s popular movies and TV shows as per her IMDb profile.

Year Movie/TV Show Role 1984 Body Double Holly Body 1986 Something Wild Audrey “Lulu” Hankel 1988 Working Girl Tess McGill 1999 Crazy in Alabama Lucille “Lucie” Vinson 2000 Cecil B. Demented Honey Whitlock 2002 Stuart Little 2 Voice role (Margalo) 2017 The Disaster Artist Jean Shelton 2020 The High Note Tess Sherwoode 2014–2016 Hawaii Five-0 (TV) Clara Williams 2005–2006 Twins (TV) Lee Arnold

Producing career

Melanie has several producer credits. She and her then-husband, Antonio Banderas, founded Greenmoon Productions and co-produced the film Tart (2001). Her additional producing roles include:

2012: This American Housewife (Executive producer)

(Executive producer) 2018: Hollywood Mom (Executive producer)

(Executive producer) 2011: Little Red (Associate producer)

Melanie Griffith’s house and real estate investments

Melanie Griffith has been active in real estate for many years, buying and selling several luxury homes. In 2019, she purchased a Spanish-style home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.7 million and later sold it in 2024 for $4.7 million. Around the same period, she also bought another Hollywood Hills property for $4.3 million.

Earlier in her career, she and her ex-husband, Antonio Banderas, owned a large 12-acre estate in Aspen, Colorado. After their divorce, she kept the property and sold it in sections between 2017 and 2019. The couple also owned a massive mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, which they created by combining two properties. They sold the property in 2015 for $16 million.

Melanie Griffith’s divorce settlement

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas finalised their divorce in December 2015. As per the Los Angeles Times, in their divorce settlement, Antonio Banderas agreed to pay Melanie Griffith $65,000 per month in spousal support, which would end if she remarried. Melanie also received their Aspen, Colorado home, while Banderas kept their flat in Manhattan.

The couple sold their large Los Angeles mansion for nearly $16 million and split the money equally. They also agreed that any film income earned between 2004 and 2014 would be shared, while Banderas kept his earnings from movies he made before 2004.

They divided their valuable items as well. Melanie received a Picasso painting, six cars, her jewellery, clothes, and furniture. Banderas kept another Picasso drawing, a Diego Rivera drawing, two vehicles, his motorcycles, and music equipment. Even though their daughter Stella was already 18, Banderas agreed to pay for her education until September 2021.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Melanie Griffith’s husband?

Melanie Griffith does not have a husband and has been single since her 2015 divorce from Antonio Banderas. She was previously married four times to three actors: Don Johnson (twice), Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas, with whom she shares one daughter.

Is Antonio Banderas still friends with Melanie Griffith?

Despite their divorce, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith have maintained a strong, friendly relationship and remain family-oriented, often spending time together with their children.

Who are Melanie Griffith’s children?

Melanie Griffith has four children: Jesse Johnson and Dakota Johnson with Don Johnson, Alexander Bauer with Steven Bauer, and Stella Banderas with Antonio Banderas.

Conclusion

Melanie Griffith’s net worth may increase following her recent return to film roles, but significant changes are unlikely as her current wealth is primarily derived from her extensive, high-profile career history and existing ventures. Her estimated net worth is currently around $40 million.

