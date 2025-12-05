Sofia Pernas' net worth explained: how rich is Justin Hartley's wife?

Sofia Pernas' net worth, estimated in millions, is a testament to her over a decade-long career as an actress. From Moroccan roots to Hollywood spotlight, she has captivated audiences with her multilingual charm and powerhouse performances. Some of her hit TV shows include The Young and the Restless, Blood & Treasure, and Tracker.

I loved acting from a young age, but I particularly enjoyed the theatre and the adrenaline rush that it comes with.

Sofia Pernas and her husband, Justin Hartley, on March 15, 2022 (L), on January 1, 2021 (R). Photo: @sofiapernas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sofia Pernas has a net worth of $1.5 million from her acting career.

from her acting career. She initially wanted to pursue journalism but was eventually scouted by a modelling agency, which helped launch her modelling career.

but was eventually scouted by a modelling agency, which helped launch her modelling career. Her net worth is significantly lower compared to that of her husband, Justin Hartley, who boasts an $8 million fortune.

She currently boasts over 23 acting credits under her name.

Full name Sofia Pernas Date of birth July 31, 1989 Age 36 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Fes, Morocco Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Moroccan Mother Saida Tighza Relationship status Married Husband Justin Hartley Profession Actress Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Sofia Pernas' net worth

According to The US Sun, Sofia Pernas' net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. Her fortune primarily stems from her successful acting career. Her husband, Justin Hartley, has a net worth estimated at $8 million, making it higher than that of his wife.

Pernas' marriage to fellow co-star on The Young and the Restless, Justin Hartley, did not affect her fortune. Instead, it has helped establish her public profile.

In a September 26, 2019, interview with Modeliste Magazine, Pernas explained how her selflessness in her roles has helped build up her confidence. She said,

There's this fearlessness that is a big part of giving yourself completely to what you're doing and it's very empowering.

Sofia Pernas at the 2025 BAFTA TV Tea Party held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on September 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Sofia Pernas' residence

Sofia and her husband live in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, Justin Hartley reportedly purchased a stunning modern farmhouse in Encino, Los Angeles. He paid $4.65 million for a 6,762-square-foot house, featuring six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.

Justin Hartley's farmhouse in Encino, CA. Photo: @realtor.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A look at how Sofia Pernas earns her money

Sofia Pernas earns her money primarily through her acting and modelling careers. Here is a detailed breakdown of how she has accumulated her fortune over the years:

Modelling

Sofia Pernas initially planned a career in journalism when a modelling agency scouted her. She later landed an acting agent who put her career into motion.

Acting career

Sofia's first acting role was as Isabella Drake in 2009's The Immortal Voyage of Captain Drake. Her breakthrough was in 2015, when she was featured as Marisa Sierras on The Young and the Restless.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley at the Dolby Theatre on April 02, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Movies and TV shows

Sofia Pernas has featured in over 23 movies and TV shows. These include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 Suits LA Elizabeth Smith 2024-2025 Tracker Billy Matalon 2024 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Gabriella 2022 Quantum Leap Tammy Jean Jessup, Carla 2021 Green Ghosts and the Masters of the Stone Karina 2020 Secret Society of Second Born Royals Princess Anna 2018 He Knows Your Every Move Ramona 2014 Operation Rogue Jenna Wallace

Sofia Pernas' husband and children

The talented actress is married to Justin Hartley, an American actor, television producer, and director. The duo first met in 2015 on the set of the soap opera The Young and the Restless, where they co-starred.

However, they remained friends before they sparked a relationship. Hartley revealed this during a December 28, 2021, interview with Haute Living. He said,

We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long. I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life.

I wasn’t available. Timing has a lot to do with that. I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘the one,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right.

Their relationship turned romantic in early 2020, shortly after Hartley's divorce from Chrishell Stause was finalised in February 2021. Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley got married in May 2021, in a private wedding.

The celebrity couple does not share kids. However, Justin has a daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley, whom he had with his first ex-wife, Lindsay Korman. Isabella was born on July 3, 2004, just two months after her parents wed.

Sofia Pernas (L), Justin Hartley, and his daughter Isabella Justice Hartley at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) theatre in Los Angeles on June 18, 2025. Photo by Lisa O'Connor (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Sofia is multilingual, speaking five languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, and German.

She is an avid gamer, traveller, and sci-fi enthusiast.

Sofia Pernas' net worth, estimated at $1.5 million, is a testament to her seamless pivot from modelling scout discovery to starring in genre-spanning TV triumphs alongside her husband Justin Hartley. With recurring roles in films, her financial savvy promises even greater heights ahead.

