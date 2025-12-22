From being listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2021 to losing millions in a legal dispute, Tommy Mallet's net worth of £1 million reflects a sharp decline. Once considered one of the wealthiest stars to emerge from TOWIE, he has long acknowledged the challenge of maintaining success, saying:

Success is the easiest thing to get. Keeping it is the hardest.

Tommy Mallet and his brand logo. Photo: @iamtommyfordham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Tommy Mallet is a former TOWIE star and co-founder of Mallet London.

His footwear brand, co-founded with Evren Ozka, reached a £17.5 million turnover by January 2023 before their partnership ended.

before their partnership ended. In 2021, the former reality star and his wife, Georgia Kousoulou, bought a £1 million Essex home.

In 2024, he reportedly sold personal and business assets, incurring losses of up to £25 million, following a legal dispute with Evren Ozka.

Profile summary

Full name Tommy Fordham Nickname Tommy Mallet Date of birth 28 May 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Islington, London, England Nationality British Mother Beverley Fordham Father Mark Fordham Siblings Ben Fordham Marital status Married Wife Georgia Kousoulou Children Brody and Gigi Profession Entrepreneur, TV personality Net worth £1 million Social media Instagram

Tommy Mallet’s net worth has declined to an estimated £1 million

According to The Sun, Tommy Mallet’s net worth is estimated at £1 million, a sharp decline from the £4 million he once had. This decline followed the sale of assets related to his footwear business, as well as his tax obligations and legal disputes.

In 2024, Metro reported that he had only £5,000 in his bank account. He revealed on Ben Gallaga’s Everybody Wants To Be Us podcast:

I was very cash-rich at one point. I’d always have four million in the bank. But now I’ve probably got five grand, and I’m like...how am I going to pay for everything?

Facts about Tommy Mallet. Photo: @iamtommyfordham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

His earnings grew after launching Mallet London in 2015

In 2015, Tommy Mallet's trainers reportedly entered the market with the launch of Mallet London, founded alongside business partner Evren Ozka. The footwear brand, stocked in 60 retailers across 12 countries, generated £2.75 million in revenue in 2022 and reached a £17.5 million turnover in 2023.

It also gained popularity among celebrities, including Drake, and significantly increased Tommy Mallet's salary, with reports stating he earned £7,500 per day. He told Complex how it all started, saying:

There were so many shoes out there that I wanted, but I never had the money as a kid...The idea for Mallet London came to me when I was 23...I wanted to create something that I could wear every day that was still affordable and had a luxury feel to it.

He launched a new sneaker brand, CTRNE, in 2023

In 2023, Drapers Online reported that after eight years leading Mallet footwear as a co-founder, Tommy Mallet decided to exit the brand. The following month, he launched a new crystal-infused sneaker label, CTRNE, which quickly gained 200,000 followers on Instagram.

He has since diversified his business interests, collaborating with Belvoir&Co on a glasses and sunglasses range and becoming a co-owner of the popular Essex nightclub, Circuit.

Tommy Mallet posed with his footwear brand. Photo: @iamtommyfordham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tommy Mallet’s court case cost him over £25 million in losses

A report by The Mirror noted that the reality star admitted on Abbey Clancy’s Exhibit A podcast that he lost £25 million following a legal battle with former partner Evren Ozka.

The dispute, which surfaced in early 2024, involved claims that Mallet attempted to shut down Mallet London to prevent competition with his new brand.

The setback came after he sold all his assets to cover a substantial tax bill linked to the sale of his shares in the multi-million-pound footwear brand. In an Instagram post quoted by Daily Mail, he wrote:

I’ve sold all my assets to defend myself and starting from scratch, but I’ve got some wonderful companies, and I will give it my all to get it back so my family can continue living the life I worked so hard to give them.

Tommy Mallet and his son, Brody. Photo: @iamtommyfordham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He starred in TOWIE from 2014 to 2021

During the 2014 premiere of ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), Tommy Mallet joined the cast, making his debut in series 13, where he met his wife and co-star Georgia Kousoulou. He remained on the show until 2021 and later made a cameo appearance in 2023, as noted on his IMDb profile.

The former TOWIE star and his wife own a £1 million property

In 2021, OK! Magazine reported on Tommy Mallet's house, purchased with his wife, Georgia Kousoulou, for an estimated £1 million. The property underwent extensive renovations, with Georgia saying:

I can’t believe this is our house. Tommy has worked so hard making this possible & keeping the stress off me.

Tommy Mallet and his wife, Georgia Kousoulou. Photo: @iamtommyfordham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Who is the richest TOWIE member? According to Essex Live, British TV star Mark Wright tops the list with an estimated £15 million.

According to Essex Live, British TV star Mark Wright tops the list with an estimated £15 million. What is Tommy Mallet’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of £1 million.

He has an estimated net worth of £1 million. Has Tommy Mallet made his money back? No confirmed reports indicate a full financial recovery.

No confirmed reports indicate a full financial recovery. Has Tommy Mallet lost his fortune? The former TOWIE star reportedly lost over £25 million following a legal dispute.

Conclusion

Tommy Mallet's net worth has declined from a previous estimate of over £4 million. This decline stems from his exit from Mallet London, tax issues, selling assets, and a legal dispute with former partner Evren Ozka, which reportedly resulted in losses of up to £25 million.

READ MORE: Meet Georgia Kousoulou: TOWIE star and Tommy Mallet's wife

As Briefly.co.za published, Georgia is a television personality, podcaster, and author, balancing her career with motherhood. Her father is a successful property developer of Greek heritage.

Georgia Kousoulou and her husband, Tommy, became acquainted on the television show TOWIE around 2014. They began a romantic relationship that has stood the test of time.

Source: Briefly News