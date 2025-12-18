Who is Tommy Mallet? Meet the TOWIE star and Georgia Kousoulou's husband

Tommy Mallet is a British reality TV star, best known for TOWIE and his marriage to Georgia Kousoulou. He is also an entrepreneur behind footwear brands Mallet London and CTRNE, driven by early ambition and his father’s guidance, as he noted:

I always had a passion for money and building things. When I went on The Only Way Is Essex, my dad said, ‘Don’t just be an influencer, go make a business out of it.’

Profile summary

Full name Tommy Fordham Nickname Tommy Mallet Date of birth 28 May 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Islington, London, England Nationality British Mother Beverley Fordham Father Mark Fordham Siblings Ben Fordham Marital status Married Wife Georgia Kousoulou Children Brody and Gigi Profession Entrepreneur, TV personality Net worth £1 million Social media Instagram

Tommy Mallet is from Islington, North London

The television personality was born on 28 May 1992 in Islington, North London, to Beverley and Mark Fordham, and is now 33 years old. He was raised alongside his brother, Ben Fordham, before moving to Essex at 15.

In a 2021 interview with the Irish Mirror, he said he attended an all-boys Catholic private school in Holloway, North London. He explained that his difficult school experience shaped his drive for success, saying:

I went to two different schools because I moved to Essex... I didn't like listening to teachers...[so] I left school [with no grades]...I got pushed into being an architect, but I was the worst...I went to college with [TOWIE star] Charlie Sims, we both bunked college together...Then I ended up being a labourer, and that's where I found my hunger for money.

He joined TOWIE in 2014 and met his future wife

Tommy Mallet joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2014 during series 13, where he met his future wife, Georgia Kousoulou. The pair went on to build a long-term relationship, later starring in their own reality series, Georgia & Tommy: Happy Essex Ever After.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, Tommy Mallet's wife, Georgia, admitted she was not initially keen on him when they first met. She said:

No, I wasn’t. He came in all guns blazing and really loud. I didn’t like him for about an hour, and then after that, I was in love. We’ve been together ever since.

Tommy and Georgia married twice and have two children

The couple’s marriage included two ceremonies following a publicised proposal in 2022. For their first wedding, Tommy Mallet and his wife had a private celebration in late 2023, followed by a “dream wedding” in Mallorca, Spain, in 2025.

They share a son, Brody (born May 2021), and a daughter, Gigi (born November 2024), according to Metro.

The reality star is the co-founder of Mallet London

In 2015, Tommy Mallet co-founded the footwear brand Mallet London alongside business partner Evren Ozka, as Drapers reported. The brand achieved multi-million-pound success, earning him a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2021.

He announced his departure from the brand in 2023 via an Instagram post, writing:

I've done all I set out to accomplish with this brand, and I'm forever grateful...because without you, I wouldn't be who I am today...I've left it in good hands! I want it to thrive, and I'm excited to see what's next for it under another direction.

He embraced his real name and launched CTRNE in 2023

In December 2023, WWD, via Footwear News, reported that the British reality star launched a crystal-infused footwear brand called CTRNE. The move also saw him adopt his real name, Tommy Fordham, marking a new personal and professional chapter.

In an interview with Closer Online, he explained that he originally adopted the nickname Mallet while on TOWIE to protect his family’s name. He said:

The nickname Mallet was actually given to me by my late Irish grandmother, Angie...because I had a big head and a small body – it was her loving way of teasing me. [But] it’s time to cleanse the energy attached to that name...I’m ready to move forward with a fresh start.

Tommy was involved in a legal battle in 2024

In 2024, The Sun reported Tommy Mallet’s legal battle with former partner Evren Ozka, which resulted in a £25 million loss for the reality star. He was sued for allegedly attempting to close the company down so that it would not compete with his new brand. The dispute also affected his net worth, now estimated at £1 million.

He has been open about living with ADHD

In 2022, former TOWIE star Tommy Mallet was reportedly diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) after realising he struggled to respond to crying babies. During an interview with the Daily Mail, he said the diagnosis has helped him significantly, stating:

When I was undiagnosed, I couldn't read and write, I wasn't able to express myself properly, and now I can express myself really, really well. I can do meetings with billionaires or sit down with a kid at school who's in a unit.

