Carol Burnett's children: meet Carrie, Jody, and Erin Hamilton
Carol Burnett's children: meet Carrie, Jody, and Erin Hamilton

by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
5 min read

Carol Burnett's children, Carrie, Jody, and Erin, grew up amid Hollywood's brightest lights, shaped by her legendary comedy legacy. The American actress welcomed her children in the 1960s from her marriage to film producer Joe Hamilton and went on to raise them to follow their own paths away from her spotlight.

I’ve always been asked why I don’t put my daughters on television. I always say, Listen, my old lady didn’t have a show of her own. Let them get theirs.
Carol Burnett's children are Carrie, Jody, and Erin Hamilton
Carol Burnett on May 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California (L). Carol, Joe Hamilton, and her daughters, Erin, Carrie, and Jody (R). Photo by Steve Granitz, Steve Schapiro (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Carol Burnett has three daughters: Carrie, Jody, and Erin, all from her second marriage to TV producer Joe Hamilton.
  • Carrie and Jody followed their parents in the film industry while Erin ventured into music.
  • Burnett's eldest daughter succumbed to cancer-related pneumonia in early 2002 after being diagnosed in August 2001.
  • Two of Carol's daughters, Carrie and Erin, have suffered from drug addiction, something the actress has been vocal about.

Carol Burnett's profile summary

Full name

Carol Creighton Burnett

Date of birth

April 26, 1933

Age

92 years old (as of January 2026)

Place of birth

San Antonio, Texas, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Father

Joseph Thomas Burnett

Mother

Ina Louise Creighton

Siblings

Chrissie Burnett

Relationship status

Married

Husband

Brian Miller

Children

Carrie, Jody, and Erin Hamilton

Education

Hollywood High School

Profession

Actress, comedian, singer, and writer

Net worth

$45 million

Social media

Instagram

Exploring Carol Burnett's children and family

Carol Burnett has three biological children from her second marriage to Joe Hamilton, a popular television producer. Here is a detailed breakdown of her three daughters:

1. Carrie Hamilton

Carol Burnett with daughter Carrie Hamilton
Carol Burnett with daughter Carrie Hamilton, circa 1983, in New York City. Photo by PL Gould (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carrie Louise Hamilton
  • Date of birth: December 5, 1963
  • Date of death: January 20, 2002
  • Age: 38 years old (at time of death)
  • Career: Actress and playwright

Carrie Louise Hamilton (age 38 at the time of death) was born on December 5, 1963, to Carol and Joe in New York City, United States. As a teenager, she indulged in drug abuse, which resulted in her being placed in rehab, which strained her relationship with Burnett.

Carol Burnett's eldest daughter, Carrie Hamilton, succumbed to lung cancer in January 2002. Talking of her addiction, Carrie revealed that her mother's celebrity status prompted her to turn to drugs. She said,

I was always Carol Burnett's daughter. When I got high, I wasn't anymore. I wanted my own image.

Carrie attended Pepperdine University, where she pursued music and acting. Some of her popular movies and TV shows include:

Year

Movie/TV show

Role

2000

The Pretender

Jill Arnold

1999

P.1

Alarm

1998

Brooklyn South

Gerrie Fallon-Scranton

1997

Touched by an Angel

Allison Bennett

1995

Walker, Texas Ranger

Mary Beth McCall

2. Jody Hamilton

Jody Hamilton (L) and her mother Carol Burnett at the Carrie Hamilton Theatre
Jody Hamilton (L) and her mother, Carol Burnett, at the Carrie Hamilton Theatre, on July 17, 2006, in Pasadena, California. Photo by Ryan Miller (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jody Hamilton
  • Date of birth: January 18, 1967
  • Age: 58 years old (as of 2025)
  • Career: Producer and podcaster

On January 18, 1967, Burnette and her then-husband welcomed their second daughter, Jody Hamilton. She works as a film producer and hosts From The Bunker, a political and pop culture podcast. Some of the films she has produced include:

Year

Film/TV show

2001

Carol Burnett: Show Stoppers

2011

Porkchop Playhouse

2021

Genesis: The Future of Mankind Is Woman

3. Erin Hamilton

Carol Burnett (L) and her daughter, Erin Hamilton, in Beverly Hills, California
Carol Burnett (L) and her daughter, Erin Hamilton, at the opening of the Museum of Television and Radio, Beverly Hills, California, March 17, 1996. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Erin Kate Hamilton
  • Date of birth: August 14, 1968
  • Age: 57 years old (as of January 2026)
  • Career: Singer

On August 14, 1968, the latest addition to Joe and Carol Hamilton's family was born in Los Angeles, California. During a 1999 interview with People magazine, Erin discussed her experiences growing up. She said,

My mom and dad were so cool. They wanted me and my sisters Carrie and Jody to go through whatever we had to go through to find out who we are.

She pursued a music career, releasing her debut album One World in 1999. In 1995, Erin married musician Trae Carlson; the couple had one son, Zachary, before divorcing in 1998. She then married Tony West, with whom she shares son Dylan West.

Erin suffered from significant substance abuse. She has reportedly been in and out of rehabilitation institutions, but is on her sobriety journey.

Erin Hamilton and Carol Burnett during The 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Erin Hamilton and Carol Burnett during The 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

About Carol Burnett's grandchildren

Carol Burnett has two grandchildren, Zachary and Dylan, both from Erin's past marriages. Dylan is at film school in New York.

Who has custody of Carol Burnett's grandson, Dylan?

Carol Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, had temporary custody of their grandson, Dylan, which ended in September 2024, after Dylan turned 18. The celebrity couple was awarded custody of Dylan in August 2021 following a petition as a result of his mother's drug addiction.

In an interview with InTouch, Erin expressed her anticipation of rebuilding her relationship with her son. She said,

I’m excited to rebuild my relationship with Dylan. We have already started the process and will continue now that the guardianship will be over. I love my son more than anything.
Jody Hamilton (L), her mother, Carol Burnett (C), and sister, Erin Hamilton (R) at the St Regis Hotel, New York, New York
Jody Hamilton (L), her mother, Carol Burnett (C), and sister, Erin Hamilton (R), at the St Regis Hotel, New York, New York, May 25, 1988. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Exploring Carol Burnett's career

Carol Burnett is a talented actress and comedian. She debuted her film career in 1956, when she appeared as a singer in Omnibus, but her breakthrough came with her role in Once Upon a Mattress. She has since featured in over 83 movies and TV shows. These include:

Year

Movie/TV show

Role

2025

Hacks

Carol Burnett

2024-2025

Palm Royale

Norma Dellacorte

2022

Better Call Saul

Marion

2021

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

Windbreeze (voice)

2020

All Together Now

Joan

About Carol Burnett's age and early life

Carol Creighton Burnett (aged 92 as of January 2026) was born on April 26, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, United States. She grew up in Texas alongside her half-sibling, Chrissie Burnette.

Carol Burnett and her family
Carol Burnett and daughters during the 34th Annual Thalians Ball at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, United States. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Trivia

  • Carol and her daughter, Carrie, helped introduce the first Alcoholics Anonymous branch in the Soviet Union.
  • Joe Hamilton succumbed to cancer in 1991, aged 62.

Final word

Carol Burnett's children showcase that her legacy not only endures in the film industry but also in motherhood. She has been open about her two daughters' struggle with drug abuse, as well as how she coped with the tragic death of her daughter Carrie.

Tags:
USA
