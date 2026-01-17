Carol Burnett's children: meet Carrie, Jody, and Erin Hamilton

Carol Burnett's children, Carrie, Jody, and Erin, grew up amid Hollywood's brightest lights, shaped by her legendary comedy legacy. The American actress welcomed her children in the 1960s from her marriage to film producer Joe Hamilton and went on to raise them to follow their own paths away from her spotlight.

I’ve always been asked why I don’t put my daughters on television. I always say, Listen, my old lady didn’t have a show of her own. Let them get theirs.

Exploring Carol Burnett's children and family

Carol Burnett has three biological children from her second marriage to Joe Hamilton, a popular television producer. Here is a detailed breakdown of her three daughters:

1. Carrie Hamilton

Full name: Carrie Louise Hamilton

Carrie Louise Hamilton Date of birth : December 5, 1963

: December 5, 1963 Date of death : January 20, 2002

: January 20, 2002 Age : 38 years old (at time of death)

: 38 years old (at time of death) Career: Actress and playwright

Carrie Louise Hamilton (age 38 at the time of death) was born on December 5, 1963, to Carol and Joe in New York City, United States. As a teenager, she indulged in drug abuse, which resulted in her being placed in rehab, which strained her relationship with Burnett.

Carol Burnett's eldest daughter, Carrie Hamilton, succumbed to lung cancer in January 2002. Talking of her addiction, Carrie revealed that her mother's celebrity status prompted her to turn to drugs. She said,

I was always Carol Burnett's daughter. When I got high, I wasn't anymore. I wanted my own image.

Carrie attended Pepperdine University, where she pursued music and acting. Some of her popular movies and TV shows include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2000 The Pretender Jill Arnold 1999 P.1 Alarm 1998 Brooklyn South Gerrie Fallon-Scranton 1997 Touched by an Angel Allison Bennett 1995 Walker, Texas Ranger Mary Beth McCall

2. Jody Hamilton

Full name : Jody Hamilton

: Jody Hamilton Date of birth : January 18, 1967

: January 18, 1967 Age: 58 years old (as of 2025)

58 years old (as of 2025) Career: Producer and podcaster

On January 18, 1967, Burnette and her then-husband welcomed their second daughter, Jody Hamilton. She works as a film producer and hosts From The Bunker, a political and pop culture podcast. Some of the films she has produced include:

Year Film/TV show 2001 Carol Burnett: Show Stoppers 2011 Porkchop Playhouse 2021 Genesis: The Future of Mankind Is Woman

3. Erin Hamilton

Full name : Erin Kate Hamilton

: Erin Kate Hamilton Date of birth : August 14, 1968

: August 14, 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of January 2026)

57 years old (as of January 2026) Career: Singer

On August 14, 1968, the latest addition to Joe and Carol Hamilton's family was born in Los Angeles, California. During a 1999 interview with People magazine, Erin discussed her experiences growing up. She said,

My mom and dad were so cool. They wanted me and my sisters Carrie and Jody to go through whatever we had to go through to find out who we are.

She pursued a music career, releasing her debut album One World in 1999. In 1995, Erin married musician Trae Carlson; the couple had one son, Zachary, before divorcing in 1998. She then married Tony West, with whom she shares son Dylan West.

Erin suffered from significant substance abuse. She has reportedly been in and out of rehabilitation institutions, but is on her sobriety journey.

About Carol Burnett's grandchildren

Carol Burnett has two grandchildren, Zachary and Dylan, both from Erin's past marriages. Dylan is at film school in New York.

Who has custody of Carol Burnett's grandson, Dylan?

Carol Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, had temporary custody of their grandson, Dylan, which ended in September 2024, after Dylan turned 18. The celebrity couple was awarded custody of Dylan in August 2021 following a petition as a result of his mother's drug addiction.

In an interview with InTouch, Erin expressed her anticipation of rebuilding her relationship with her son. She said,

I’m excited to rebuild my relationship with Dylan. We have already started the process and will continue now that the guardianship will be over. I love my son more than anything.

Exploring Carol Burnett's career

Carol Burnett is a talented actress and comedian. She debuted her film career in 1956, when she appeared as a singer in Omnibus, but her breakthrough came with her role in Once Upon a Mattress. She has since featured in over 83 movies and TV shows. These include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 Hacks Carol Burnett 2024-2025 Palm Royale Norma Dellacorte 2022 Better Call Saul Marion 2021 Trolls Holiday in Harmony Windbreeze (voice) 2020 All Together Now Joan

About Carol Burnett's age and early life

Carol Creighton Burnett (aged 92 as of January 2026) was born on April 26, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, United States. She grew up in Texas alongside her half-sibling, Chrissie Burnette.

Trivia

Carol and her daughter, Carrie, helped introduce the first Alcoholics Anonymous branch in the Soviet Union.

Joe Hamilton succumbed to cancer in 1991, aged 62.

Final word

Carol Burnett's children showcase that her legacy not only endures in the film industry but also in motherhood. She has been open about her two daughters' struggle with drug abuse, as well as how she coped with the tragic death of her daughter Carrie.

