Carol Burnett's children: meet Carrie, Jody, and Erin Hamilton
Carol Burnett's children, Carrie, Jody, and Erin, grew up amid Hollywood's brightest lights, shaped by her legendary comedy legacy. The American actress welcomed her children in the 1960s from her marriage to film producer Joe Hamilton and went on to raise them to follow their own paths away from her spotlight.
I’ve always been asked why I don’t put my daughters on television. I always say, Listen, my old lady didn’t have a show of her own. Let them get theirs.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Carol Burnett's profile summary
- Exploring Carol Burnett's children and family
- About Carol Burnett's grandchildren
- Exploring Carol Burnett's career
- About Carol Burnett's age and early life
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Carol Burnett has three daughters: Carrie, Jody, and Erin, all from her second marriage to TV producer Joe Hamilton.
- Carrie and Jody followed their parents in the film industry while Erin ventured into music.
- Burnett's eldest daughter succumbed to cancer-related pneumonia in early 2002 after being diagnosed in August 2001.
- Two of Carol's daughters, Carrie and Erin, have suffered from drug addiction, something the actress has been vocal about.
Carol Burnett's profile summary
Full name
Carol Creighton Burnett
Date of birth
April 26, 1933
Age
92 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
San Antonio, Texas, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Father
Joseph Thomas Burnett
Mother
Ina Louise Creighton
Siblings
Chrissie Burnett
Relationship status
Married
Husband
Brian Miller
Children
Carrie, Jody, and Erin Hamilton
Education
Hollywood High School
Profession
Actress, comedian, singer, and writer
Net worth
$45 million
Exploring Carol Burnett's children and family
Carol Burnett has three biological children from her second marriage to Joe Hamilton, a popular television producer. Here is a detailed breakdown of her three daughters:
1. Carrie Hamilton
- Full name: Carrie Louise Hamilton
- Date of birth: December 5, 1963
- Date of death: January 20, 2002
- Age: 38 years old (at time of death)
- Career: Actress and playwright
Carrie Louise Hamilton (age 38 at the time of death) was born on December 5, 1963, to Carol and Joe in New York City, United States. As a teenager, she indulged in drug abuse, which resulted in her being placed in rehab, which strained her relationship with Burnett.
Carol Burnett's eldest daughter, Carrie Hamilton, succumbed to lung cancer in January 2002. Talking of her addiction, Carrie revealed that her mother's celebrity status prompted her to turn to drugs. She said,
I was always Carol Burnett's daughter. When I got high, I wasn't anymore. I wanted my own image.
Carrie attended Pepperdine University, where she pursued music and acting. Some of her popular movies and TV shows include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2000
The Pretender
Jill Arnold
1999
P.1
Alarm
1998
Brooklyn South
Gerrie Fallon-Scranton
1997
Touched by an Angel
Allison Bennett
1995
Walker, Texas Ranger
Mary Beth McCall
2. Jody Hamilton
- Full name: Jody Hamilton
- Date of birth: January 18, 1967
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2025)
- Career: Producer and podcaster
On January 18, 1967, Burnette and her then-husband welcomed their second daughter, Jody Hamilton. She works as a film producer and hosts From The Bunker, a political and pop culture podcast. Some of the films she has produced include:
Year
Film/TV show
2001
Carol Burnett: Show Stoppers
2011
Porkchop Playhouse
2021
Genesis: The Future of Mankind Is Woman
3. Erin Hamilton
- Full name: Erin Kate Hamilton
- Date of birth: August 14, 1968
- Age: 57 years old (as of January 2026)
- Career: Singer
On August 14, 1968, the latest addition to Joe and Carol Hamilton's family was born in Los Angeles, California. During a 1999 interview with People magazine, Erin discussed her experiences growing up. She said,
My mom and dad were so cool. They wanted me and my sisters Carrie and Jody to go through whatever we had to go through to find out who we are.
She pursued a music career, releasing her debut album One World in 1999. In 1995, Erin married musician Trae Carlson; the couple had one son, Zachary, before divorcing in 1998. She then married Tony West, with whom she shares son Dylan West.
Erin suffered from significant substance abuse. She has reportedly been in and out of rehabilitation institutions, but is on her sobriety journey.
About Carol Burnett's grandchildren
Carol Burnett has two grandchildren, Zachary and Dylan, both from Erin's past marriages. Dylan is at film school in New York.
Who has custody of Carol Burnett's grandson, Dylan?
Carol Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, had temporary custody of their grandson, Dylan, which ended in September 2024, after Dylan turned 18. The celebrity couple was awarded custody of Dylan in August 2021 following a petition as a result of his mother's drug addiction.
In an interview with InTouch, Erin expressed her anticipation of rebuilding her relationship with her son. She said,
I’m excited to rebuild my relationship with Dylan. We have already started the process and will continue now that the guardianship will be over. I love my son more than anything.
Exploring Carol Burnett's career
Carol Burnett is a talented actress and comedian. She debuted her film career in 1956, when she appeared as a singer in Omnibus, but her breakthrough came with her role in Once Upon a Mattress. She has since featured in over 83 movies and TV shows. These include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2025
Hacks
Carol Burnett
2024-2025
Palm Royale
Norma Dellacorte
2022
Better Call Saul
Marion
2021
Trolls Holiday in Harmony
Windbreeze (voice)
2020
All Together Now
Joan
About Carol Burnett's age and early life
Carol Creighton Burnett (aged 92 as of January 2026) was born on April 26, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, United States. She grew up in Texas alongside her half-sibling, Chrissie Burnette.
Trivia
- Carol and her daughter, Carrie, helped introduce the first Alcoholics Anonymous branch in the Soviet Union.
- Joe Hamilton succumbed to cancer in 1991, aged 62.
Final word
Carol Burnett's children showcase that her legacy not only endures in the film industry but also in motherhood. She has been open about her two daughters' struggle with drug abuse, as well as how she coped with the tragic death of her daughter Carrie.
