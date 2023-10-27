Facts about Dylan Joseph Hamilton West, Erin Hamilton's son

Dylan Joseph Hamilton West, best recognised as Erin Hamilton's eldest son, has made headlines since 2020 after his grandmother moved to court seeking guardianship. Why so? Go through these details as they unpack his life and why his grandmother filed for his custody.

Dylan Joseph Hamilton West was born to celebrity parents. Erin Hamilton, his mother, is a singer and dancer. Dylan Joseph Hamilton West's biography keeps you up with the mother-son dynamics.

Dylan Joseph Hamilton West's profile summary and bio

Full name Dylan Joseph Hamilton West Date of birth September 2006 Age 17 years (as of October 2023) Famous as Erin Hamilton's son Parents Erin Hamilton and Tony West Grandparents Carol Burnett and Joe Hamilton Great-grandparents Ina Louise Burnett and Joseph Thomas Burnett Sibling Zachary Carlson Uncles Jeffrey Hamilton, John Hamilton and Joseph Hamilton Aunts Carrie Hamilton and Jody Hamilton

How old is Dylan Joseph Hamilton West?

Dylan Joseph Hamilton West is 17 years old as of October 2023. He was born in September 2006, although his exact birth date remains a mystery. His parents are Erin Hamilton and Tony West.

Dylan West's mother, Erin Hamilton, is an American dance and electronic music singer. She was born to celebrity parents, TV producer Joe Hamilton and actress Carol Burnett. Erin was the youngest of her mother's children and one of her dad's 11 children.

With her husband, Trae Carlson, a writer and producer, Erin had a son, Zachary, born in 1997. Zachary Carlson is Dylan's half-brother. After the end of her marriage, Erin dated Tanya Sanchez, who died in 2001.

What happened to Carol Burnett's daughter?

West's aunt, Carrie Hamilton, was an actress, singer and playwright. She succumbed to pneumonia on 20 January 2002, aged 38. Jody Hamilton, the actress and producer, is Dylan's aunt and Carol Burnett's daughter.

How many biological children did Carol Burnett have?

Dylan's maternal grandmother, Carol Burnett, is a successful American comedian, singer and actress. She is famous for The Carol Burnett Show, which originally aired on CBS. Burnett has also received several accolades, including a Grammy Award, a Tony Award, seven Golden Globe Awards and six Primetime Emmy Awards.

Carol Burnett married Joe Hamilton, Dylan's maternal grandfather, in May 1963. Joe was a TV producer, and one of his projects was The Carol Burnett Show. The couple had three daughters.

Joe died on 9 June 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA. They had divorced in 1984. Carol married her current husband, Brian Miller, in 2001.

Carol has three biological children:

Carrie Hamilton

Jody Hamilton

Erin Hamilton

Does Carol Burnett have grandchildren?

The award-winning comedian and actress has two biological grandchildren. They are Erin Hamilton's children, Dylan and Zachary.

Did Carol Burnett raise her grandson?

Due to Erin Hamilton's struggles with drug addiction, Dylan has had to go to boarding schools and stay with family and friends. His maternal grandmother has been instrumental in raising him.

Why is Carol Burnett raising her grandson?

In September 2020, Carol Burnett was granted temporary guardianship of her grandson, Dylan West. According to court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Carol and her husband, Brian Miller, had been appointed guardians of Dylan, who was 14 years old then. According to the documents, the guardianship would last till 8 January 2021.

The state documents dated 1 September 2020 stated,

The court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon reading the moving papers and considering all presented evidence.

The Petition - Appoint a Temporary Guardian (Subsequent) filed on 8/18/2020 by Petitioner(s) Carol Burnett, Brian Miller is granted. Carol Burnett & Brian Miller is/are appointed Temporary Guardian(s) of the Person of Dylan Hamilton-West until 01/08/2021, and Temporary Letters shall be valid until that date.

Carol Burnett's grandson's custody

The court documents granted Carol and Miller the authority to change Dylan's housing and school. The court's approval came two weeks after Carol and Miller had written asking to be granted temporary guardianship amidst Erin Hamilton's substance abuse struggles.

According to Carol, the guardianship was for oversight purposes, especially his health, education and welfare. It did not deny him or his parents access and visitation.

Carol Burnett's grandson

The court documents highlighted that Erin had struggled with severe substance abuse and addiction since Dylan's birth. She had been in and out of rehabilitation centres, and as of September 2020, she had been institutionalised eight times, for a minimum of 30 days each time.

The filing also indicated that Dylan's father, Tony West, had a history of struggles related to drug abuse. As of September 2020, he had checked himself into a rehabilitation centre. The documents further highlighted that West intended to relocate to Nevada after checking out and could not financially support Dylan.

These details about Dylan Joseph Hamilton West explain why his grandmother filed for his guardianship. They also unravel his family background and why his mother could not raise him.

