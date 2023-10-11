Robert Conrad's children: What are they doing today?

Robert Conrad was a prominent figure in American entertainment during the 1960s and 1970s. He achieved success professionally and personally. Through two marriages, the actor became the father of eight children. Importantly, Robert Conrad's children have continued his legacy in show business and are thriving in their respective careers.

Late American actor Robert Conrad as James T West in The Wild Wild West television series on CBS. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Source: Getty Images

Most of Robert Conrad's kids chose to tread the same path as their father in the entertainment industry, pursuing careers as actors and movie producers. Others ventured into different fields. It is clear that Robert Conrad not only provided unwavering support but also forged a proud partnership with his children.

Robert Conrad's profile summary and bio

Full name Conrad Robert Norton Falk Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1935 Age at death 84 years old Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Date of death 8 February 2020 Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Mother Alice Jacqueline Hartman Father Leonard Henry Falk Marital status Divorced Children 8 University Northwestern University Profession Actor, singer, director Net worth $10 million

Who was Robert Conrad?

Robert Conrad was an accomplished American actor, singer, and stuntman. He gained fame for portraying Secret Service agent James T. West in The Wild Wild West and as World War II ace Pappy Boyington in Baa Baa Black Sheep.

Beyond acting, he recorded music as Bob Conrad and hosted a national radio show. Unfortunately, Robert passed away on 8 February 2020 at 84, leaving a legacy as a devoted family man.

Robert Conrad's family

Robert Conrad was born in Chicago and was initially named Conrad Robert Norton Falk. His father, Leonard Henry Falk, of German descent, was 17 when Robert was born.

His mother, Alice Jacqueline Hartman, named him after her father. She later became Jackie Smith, the first publicity director at Mercury Records. Alice was married twice.

Late American actor Robert Conrad as James T. West in an episode of The Wild Wild West television series. Photo: CBS Photo Archive

Source: Getty Images

Who was Robert Conrad's first wife?

Robert Conrad experienced two marriages in his lifetime. His first spouse was Joan Kenlay Conrad, a former American model. They secretly married in 1952.

How many children did Robert Conrad have with his first wife?

Robert Conrad had five children with his first wife, though their marriage lasted for 25 years before an amicable divorce in 1977.

Joan

Joan was born on 31 December 1952 in Chicago, Illinois. She pursued a film and TV production career. She executively produced films like High Sierra Search and Rescue. She later led a private life with her husband, Timothy Maclachlan 'Toes' Erwin. Her children are pursuing an entertainment career.

Nancy

Nancy Conrad in the living room of her extensively renovated condo in the Watergate building. Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

Nancy is Robert's second daughter. She was born on 1 March 1954, ventured into acting, and participated in some of her father's TV projects, such as Black Sheep Squadron. She also embraced a private life with her husband, Norton Flynn.

Christy

Christy remains less known in the public eye. Little information is available about her background and career.

Christian Robert

He pursued an acting career and gained recognition for his Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine roles. He is best known for his work in productions like Jingle All The Way and High Mountain Rangers. Additionally, Christian has experience as a stunt performer.

Does Robert Conrad have a son?

Christian is the first son of his father. He was born on 17 September 1964 in Woodland Hills, California.

Shane

Shane was born on 24 September 1971 and is actively involved in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer. He has been featured in various TV shows, including The Bold and the Beautiful.

Who is Robert Conrad's second wife?

In 1983, despite their significant age difference, he married LaVelda Fann, an American actress. Their union endured for 27 years and produced three daughters:

LaVelda Fann and Robert Conrad during the 23rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at Knott's Berry Farm in Anaheim, California. Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea

Chelsea, the eldest of Robert Conrad's children with LaVelda Fann, initially pursued a career as a jazz singer but transitioned into the business world. She founded Circdeco, a design and decor service company. She now maintains a private lifestyle, shifting her focus from music.

Kaja and Camille

Camille is known for competitive skiing and shares glimpses of her family on her Instagram account, including her late father. Not much is known about Kaja.

In total, Robert Conrad had eight children. He remained unmarried until his passing in February 2020 in Malibu, California.

Robert Conrad's children uphold the legacy inspired by their father's honesty and strong work ethic. Most of them pursued careers in entertainment as actors and movie producers. Still, others explored different industries, reflecting the diverse influence of their dedicated upbringing.

READ ALSO: Get to know Jack Harlow's daughter and son: All about the rapper's family

As published on Briefly, Jack Harlow is one of his generation's most talented and versatile artists. He has proven his rapping, singing, songwriting, record producing, and acting skills.

Since he stepped into the limelight, issues of interest have been raised about him, including his marital status and children. Considering his dating history, many have wondered who Jack Harlow's daughter is.

Source: Briefly News