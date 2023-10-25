Ava Mclntosh is an American celebrity kid best known as Amy Robach’s daughter with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. A renowned television reporter, Amy is widely recognized as the breaking news anchor/fill-in anchor for Good Morning America. Conversely, Tim is a former baseball player who played collegiate summer baseball with Cape Cod Baseball League’s Chatham.

The status of Ava’s parents has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi’s frenzy. However, Amy and Tim have kept her from the limelight to give her a shot at a normal life. This is what we know about the celebrity daughter so far.

Ava Mclntosh’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ava Monroe Mclntosh Nickname Ava Gender Female Year of birth 2002 Age 21 years old (2023) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 48 Weight in pounds 106 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Amy Robach and Tim McIntosh Siblings 4 Famous for Being a celebrity daughter Social media Instagram

How old is Ava Mclntosh?

Ava Mclntosh (aged 21 as of 2023) was born in 2002 in the United States of America. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery. She has one biological sibling, Analise Mclntosh, and three step-brothers, Nathaniel, Aidan and Wyatt Shue.

Regarding her education, Ava attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and graduated in 2020.

Ava Mclntosh’s height

The celebrity child stands 5 feet 4 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 106 pounds (48 kilograms). Mclntosh features dark brown hair and a pair of green eyes.

How much is Ava Mclntosh’s net worth?

Mclntosh has yet to establish her career; therefore, it is difficult to estimate her net worth. Currently, she lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. Nonetheless, she has a passion for singing and has sung at local coffee shops, restaurants and concerts.

Ava Mclntosh’s profiles

Ava is active on social media. She has 5,769 Instagram followers as of 18 October 2023.

Who is Amy Robach?

Robach made her career debut working for NBC News from August 2003 to May 2012. From May 2012 to January 2023, she worked for ABC News.

In addition, Amy was a contributor for Good Morning America from May 2012 until March 2020, when she became the host of Pandemic: What You Need to Know. The show later became GMA3: What You Need to Know, which she co-hosted from September 2020 to December 2022.

Robach would later be fired from ABC after it was discovered that she had an affair with her Good Morning America co-anchor, T.J. Holmes.

Is Amy Robach married?

Amy was married to Tim Mclntosh from 1996 until filing for a divorce in 2008, citing irreconcilable differences. In September 2009, she became engaged to Hollywood star Andrew Shue. The duo tied the knot on 6 February 2010 at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers.

It was reported that they separated in August 2022 after it was revealed that she was having an extramarital affair. The divorce was reportedly finalized in March 2023.

Amy Robach’s age

Robach (aged 50 as of 2023) was born on 6 February 1973 in St. Joseph, Michigan, USA. However, she grew up in East Lansing, Michigan, before moving to St. Louis, Missouri.

Amy’s father moved again to Georgia, where she attended high school and college. She graduated from Brookwood High School and the University of Georgia with high honours in broadcast journalism.

Amy Robach’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amy has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her career as a television personality.

Ava Mclntosh is popular as the eldest daughter of the prominent TV personality Amy Robach. Despite her mother’s prominence, she prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes.

