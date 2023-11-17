Meet Rhona Gemmell, the ex-wife of late actor Robbie Coltrane

Rhona Gemmell is a British sculptor, former beauty queen and ex-celebrity spouse best known as Robbie Coltrane’s ex-wife. A renowned actor and comedian, Coltrane was widely recognized for starring in Mona Lisa, Harry Potter and Nuns on the Run. The duo were married for four years before they divorced, citing irreconcilable differences. Sadly, Robbie died in 2022.

Rhona Gemmell is not active on social media. Photo: Ian Gavan via Getty Images, @lifeandstyleweekly on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite her ex-husband’s prominence, Gemmell prefers maintaining a low-key lifestyle, keeping details about her personal life under wraps. This is what we know about her so far.

Rhona Gemmell’s profile summary and bio

Full name Rhona Gemmell Nickname Rhona Gender Female Year of birth 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Birthplace England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Body measurements in inches 37-28-41 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Robbie Coltrane Children 2 Famous for Being a celebrity ex-wife Profession Sculptor Net worth $100,000

How old is Rhona Gemmell?

Robbie and Gemmell exchanged nuptials in 1999. Photo: Dave Benett, Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rhona Gemmell (aged 53 as of 2023) was born in 1970 in England. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Rhona Gemmell’s height

Gemmell stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 37-28-41 inches. Rhona features brown hair and eyes.

How much is Rhona Gemmell’s net worth?

Various sources pen Rhona’s net worth at $100,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a sculptor.

Rhona Gemmell’s profiles

The England native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who was Robbie Coltrane?

Actor Robbie Coltrane at the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: UGC

With a career spanning over four decades, Robbie starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Death Watch (1980)

(1980) Scrubbers (1982)

(1982) Krull (1983)

(1983) Absolute Beginners (1986)

(1986) Midnight Breaks (1990)

(1990) GoldenEye (1995)

(1995) Buddy (1997)

(1997) Van Helsing (2004)

(2004) Pride (2004)

(2004) Still Game (2005)

(2005) Gooby (2009)

(2009) Lead Balloon (2011)

(2011) Effie Gray (2014)

(2014) National Treasure (2016)

(2016) Urban Myths (2020)

In 2006, he was appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama. In addition, he was the recipient of three British Academy Television Awards for his natural talent and zeal.

Robbie Coltrane’s age

Coltrane (aged 72 at the time of death) was born on 30 March 1950 in Rutherglen, Scotland. His zodiac sign was Aries. Robbie's parents were Jean Ross Howie, a teacher and pianist, and Ian Baxter McMillan, a GP who also served as a forensic police surgeon.

Robbie Coltrane at the Apple Store Soho in New York City, USA. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: UGC

The comedian had an older sister, Annie, and a younger sister, Jane. He attended Belmont House School in Newton Mearns before proceeding to Glenalmond College, an independent school in Perthshire. Robbie then studied painting at the Glasgow School of Art.

Was Robbie Coltrane married?

The Scottish on-screen star met Rhona, then a Glasgow School of Art student, in the late 1980s. The couple shared two children: son Spencer (born in 1992) and daughter Alice (born in 1998). Robbie and Gemmell exchanged nuptials in 1999 but separated in 2003 and later divorced.

Robbie Coltrane’s death

In 2016, Coltrane revealed that he was suffering from osteoarthritis and was in constant pain all day. From 2019 onwards, he used a wheelchair. Unfortunately, the actor died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland, on 14 October 2022.

Robbie’s cause of death was multiple organ failure complicated by sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. He had also been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

How much was Robbie Coltrane worth when he died?

Actor Robbie Coltrane at the photocall for the film Great Expectations in central London. Photo: Carl Court

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robbie had an estimated net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. His primary source of income was his career in the entertainment industry.

Rhona Gemmell gained notoriety for being Robbie Coltrane’s ex-wife. Nonetheless, the ex-celebrity spouse stayed away from the limelight and the internet’s prying eyes.

READ ALSO: Bio of Asia Macey, Ed Speleers' wife: Here is her life story

As published on Briefly.co.za, Asia Macey is the wife of Ed Speleers, a renowned British actor and producer famed for his work in movies like Downton Abbey and Outlander.

Beyond the camera flashes and red-carpet events, she has a captivating career that makes her unique. Their marriage piqued the interest of many fans because they did not publicise it when they tied the knot.

Source: Briefly News