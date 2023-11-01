What happened to Chlora Lawrence, Martin Lawrence's mom?

Chlora Lawrence was an American celebrity parent best known as Martin Lawrence's mother. Martin, a renowned actor and comedian, is widely recognized for starring in Bad Boys, Wild Hogs, Blue Streak and Boomerang. He is the recipient of NAACP Image Award and MTV Movie Award nominations. On 20 April 2023, Lawrence earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Martin Lawrence at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

The celebrity mother died on 28 August 2008, just a month after her 78th birthday celebration. However, Chlora Lawrence’s cause of death has yet to be revealed to the broader public.

Chlora Lawrence’s profile summary and bio

Full name Chlora Lawrence Nickname Chlora Gender Female Date of birth 24 July 1930 Zodiac sign Cancer Date of death 28 August 2008 Age at death 78 years old Birthplace Brevard, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Lincoln Academy Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Edward Crandell Children 6 Parents Rock Kilgore and Marjorie Bailey Famous for Being a celebrity mother

How old was Chlora Lawrence?

Martin Lawrence at the Bad Boys For Life photocall at Terrasse Du Cafe de l'Homme in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Chlora Lawrence (aged 78 at the time of death) was born on 24 July 1930 in Brevard, North Carolina, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Lawrence’s parents are Rock Kilgore and Marjorie Bailey. Regarding her education, Chlora attended Lincoln Academy in Kings Mountain, where she graduated in 1949.

Was married Chlora Lawrence married?

On 31 July 1959, Chlora exchanged nuptials with her long-time friend, John, a U.S. military officer. They had six children before their divorce. The celebrity mother then married Edward Crandell on 4 January 2003.

Professional career

Chlora worked several jobs as a sales representative and cashier at various department stores to support her family. However, Chlora had dreams of being a teacher growing up.

Chlora Lawrence’s profiles

The North Carolina native was not active on social media. She did not have any Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Who is Martin Lawrence?

Actor Martin Lawrence at the Micah's Voice Presents Back in The Day 2nd Annual Benefit Concert at Warner Centre Marriott in Woodland Hills, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

With a career spanning over three decades, Martin has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Do the Right Thing (1989)

(1989) A Little Bit Strange (1989)

(1989) House Party (1990)

(1990) Kid ‘n Play (1990)

(1990) Hammer, Slammer & Slade (1990)

(1990) Private Times (1991)

(1991) Saturday Night Live (1994)

(1994) A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996)

(1996) Nothing to Lose (1997)

(1997) Life (1999)

(1999) Rebound (2005)

(2005) The Soul Man (2014)

(2014) Partners (2014)

(2014) The Beach Bum (2019)

(2019) Mindcage (2022)

Martin Lawrence at the Bad Boys For Life photocall at Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Martin Lawrence’s age

Martin Lawrence (aged 58 as of 2023) was born on 16 April 1965 in Frankfurt a. M., Hesse, West Germany. His zodiac sign is Aries. He attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Friendly High School for his secondary education.

How tall is Martin Lawrence?

Lawrence stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 156 pounds (71 kilograms). Martin features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Martin Lawrence’s wife?

Martin was engaged to actress Lark Voorhies in 1993. He married Miss Virginia USA, Patricia Southall, in 1995. The duo shares a daughter, Jasmine Page (born in 1996). Nonetheless, they divorced in 1997, citing irreconcilable differences.

The on-screen star moved on to marry Shamicka Gibbs on 10 July 2010. They have two daughters, Iyanna Faith (born in 2000) and Amara Trinity (born in 2002). On 25 April 2012, Martin filed for divorce from Gibbs, asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children.

Martin Lawrence's net worth

Martin Lawrence at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin has an estimated net worth of $110 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his 36-year-old successful entertainment industry.

Chlora Lawrence gained notoriety for being Martin Lawrence's mother. She made sacrifices, doing odd jobs for her six children to live comfortably.

