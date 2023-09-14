Stephen Colbert's kids and wife: Everything you ought to know

Stephen Colbert is a renowned figure in the American entertainment industry, where he works as a producer, TV host, and comedian. Away from the cameras, he is a loving husband to his long-term wife, Evelyn McGee, and a doting father to his three children. Read below for more about what Stephen Colbert's kids are doing today.

Stephen has three children with wife Evelyn McGee. Photo: Roby Beck/Dave Kotinsky on Getty Images (modified by author)

Stephen has hosted The Late Show on CBS since 2015 and previously hosted Comedy Central's satirical show, The Colbert Report, from 2005 to 2014. The comedian, who lost his dad and two brothers when he was ten, revealed during an appearance on Oprah's Next Chapter that his wife and kids are his greatest joy.

How many children does Stephen Colbert have?

Does Stephen Colbert have children? The Late Show host has three kids with his long-term wife, Evelyn McGee:

Madeleine Carlisle, 28

Madeleine is the eldest Colbert sibling. Photo: Kris Connor

Madeleine is Colbert's only daughter, born in 1995. She is a journalist currently working as an associate producer at 60 Minutes. From August 2019 to November 2022, she held various positions at TIME.

She was at The Atlantic from July 2018 to July 2019. Carlisle is an alumnus of Yale University, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Peter Colbert, 25

Peter is Stephen and Evelyn's middle child, born in 1998. He works as an actor, director, and producer known for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013), At the Crossroads Down Yonder (2018), and Where's Noah? (2019).

John Colbert, 21

Colbert has two sons, Peter and John. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

John is Evelyn and Stephen's youngest child, born in 2002. He is also in the entertainment industry, working in the camera and electrical department and as an actor. He has been part of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013), Carmonizer (2022), and Cardboard by Your Name (2019).

Does Stephen Colbert have a daughter?

Yes, The Late Show host has one daughter, Madeleine Carlisle. She was born in 1995 and is Stephen's oldest child.

Are Stephen Colbert and his wife still together?

Stephen and his wife, Evelyn McGee, have been together since 1993. Photo: Rodrigo Vaz

Yes. Stephen Colbert and his wife, Evelyn McGee, have been married for three decades. The two grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, and tied the knot in October 1993.

What does Evelyn Colbert do for a living?

Evelyn McGee is an American producer and vice president of Stephen Colbert's production company, Spartina Productions. She is also an actress and has appeared in films like Strangers with Candy, Nuptials, In the Saddle, Alpha House, and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

McGee is the president of the Montclair Film Board of Trustees. She is an alumnus of the University of Virginia, where she double majored in English and drama. She also went to New York City's Circle in the Square Theatre School.

What happened to Stephen Colbert's dad and brothers?

In 1974, The Late Show host lost his father, James Colbert, and his two brothers, 15-year-old Paul and 18-year-old Peter, in a plane crash. They were travelling on Eastern Airlines Flight No. 212 when it crashed in a cornfield in North Carolina due to a pilot error. Stephen was 10 when the tragic incident happened.

Stephen Colbert's children are all grown up with successful independent careers. The television host resides in Montclair, New Jersey, with his family.

