Charlotte Crosby's net worth today: is the Geordie Shore star still in debt?

Charlotte Crosby's net worth, estimated in millions, solidifies her as a fiery reality TV star, famous for her appearances in Geordie Shore, a British reality TV series. In 2013, Crosby won the twelfth series of Celebrity Big Brother, becoming the first winner of the reality show to be hosted by Emma Willis.

Charlotte Crosby has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Her wealth primarily stems from her career in reality TV, business ventures, and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

Charlotte listed her house in January 2025 .

. Her fiancé is Jake Ankers, and they have two children, Alba and Pixi.

Charlotte Crosby's profile summary

Full name Charlotte Letitia Crosby Date of birth May 17, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Sunderland, England Current residence England Nationality British Father Gary Crosby Mother Letitia Crosby Siblings Nathaniel Thomas Crosby Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Jake Ankers Children Alba Jean Ankers and Pixi Cecilia Ankers Education St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy Profession Reality TV personality and entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Exploring Charlotte Crosby's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charlotte Crosby's net worth is estimated at $1 million. Her net worth primarily stems from her successful career as a reality TV personality and entrepreneur. Charlotte's fiancé, Jake Ankers, has a net worth of between $1 million and $2 million.

About Charlotte Crosby's car and house

Charlotte Crosby owns multiple luxurious cars. These include a Range Rover and a Bentley Continental GT, estimated at $150,000 and $314,000, respectively.

Charlotte owned a mansion in the Houghton-le-Spring area of Sunderland, which she bought in 2015. The palatial mansion features five bedrooms, a gym area, a swimming pool, and a cinema.

In November 2024, the house was broken into by machete-wielding burglars while she was eight months pregnant. However, her fiancé, Jake Ankers, managed to chase them without anybody getting harmed. Talking of the incident, Jake said,

Thieves to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete.

Following the incident, Charlotte decided to put the house on the market in early 2025. She listed it for £1.4 million (approx $1,864,000). In May 2025, she posted on Facebook that she was moving to a new house. She captioned,

In our new home creating brand new memories as a family of 4!

About Charlotte Crosby's debt

The Geordie Shore star has publicly revealed that she is facing significant financial strain. This follows a £300,000 (approx $399,600) debt to her clothing brand, Pepper Girls Club, which she has yet to recoup the investment. She revealed,

I have literally put so much money into this business. That is no word of a lie. I’ve put about £300,000 into this business over the last eight years. I haven’t received a penny of that back. The company is only in debt to me which is fine.

A look at Crosby Charlotte's career and income sources

Crosby has accumulated a significant fortune from her long-standing career as a reality star, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur. Here is a detailed breakdown of her career:

Reality shows

Charlotte Crosby's reality TV career began in 2011, when she appeared in Geordie Shore as an original cast member. In 2013, Crosby won Celebrity Big Brother series 12 and featured in Ex on the Beach series two as Gary Beadle's ex.

From 2017 to 2019, she presented Just Tattoo of Us for three seasons and starred in her own MTV series, The Charlotte Show. Her other reality shows include:

Year Reality show 2025 Geordie Stories: Charlotte's New Baby 2024 Celebrity MasterChef 2023 - 2024 Charlotte in Sunderland 2016 -2019 Celebs Go Dating 2016 Celebrity Storage Hunters UK 2014 The Charlotte Crosby Experience

Business ventures

Crosby owns CLC Enterprises, which encompasses her fashion brand, Pepper Girls Club, homeware brand Naked Lane, and fitness app Blitz N Burn. Blitz N Burn provides workout routines, nutrition plans, and wellness tips, building on her successful fitness DVDs, such as 3 Minute Belly Blitz.

Brand endorsement

Charlotte Crosby has secured numerous brand endorsement deals, leveraging her large social media following and TV fame for partnerships. Some of the brands she has partnered with include Cinnamon Baby and Give Me Cosmetics.

Podcasting and authoring

In August 2022, Charlotte launched her podcast, Charlotte Crosby Always On. She discusses and shares unfiltered updates on motherhood, relationships, and life since her time on reality TV.

She has also published multiple books, including her memoir Me Me Me, published in July 2015. Others include:

Brand New Me

Me, Myself and Mini Me

Lucky Break

Charlotte Crosby's age and early life

Charlotte Letitia Crosby (aged 35 years old as of 2025) was born on May 17, 1990, in Sunderland, England. Her parents are Gary and Letitia Crosby, and she grew up alongside her brother, Nathaniel.

Charlotte attended St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy. She planned to pursue criminology at university, but quit after successfully auditioning for Geordie Shore.

About Charlotte Crosby's husband and children

Charlotte and businessperson Jake Ankers started dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023. They welcomed their first child, Alba Jean, in 2022, and in January 2025, they welcomed their second child, Pixi Cecilia.

Who is the richest from Geordie Shore?

According to The Sun, Gaz Beadle is the richest of Geordie Shore's cast with an estimated fortune of £4.6 million (approx $6.13 million). Vicky Pattison takes second place with an estimated net worth of £2.95 million (approx $3.93 million).

Trivia

Charlotte was sentenced to an 18-month driving ban and a £250 fine in 2012 for driving while drunk.

in 2012 for driving while drunk. She described Geordie Shore as raw and real.

Final word

Charlotte Crosby's worth, estimated at $1 million, reflects her thriving financial empire. She has built her fortune through relentless hustle, from appearances on Geordie Shore to fashion hits with the Pepper Girls Club.

