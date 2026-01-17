Carol Burnett's spouse, Brian Miller, brings quiet strength to her legendary life. Brian, a talented drummer, met the actress in Long Beach, California, during one of her comedy performances in the late nineties. The couple, who have an over twenty-year age gap, married in late 2001 and have been together for over two decades.

Key takeaways

Brian is 23 years younger than his spouse, Carol Burnett.

than his spouse, Carol Burnett. The duo exchanged their vows in November 2001 in a private wedding after meeting in Long Beach in the late 1990s.

in a private wedding after meeting in Long Beach in the late 1990s. Brian Miller is a musician who served as the principal drummer of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Carol has three biological children, Carrie, Jody, and Erin, from her past marriage with Joe Hamilton.

Brian Miller's profile summary

Full name Brian Miller Gender Male Date of birth 1956 Age 69 years old (as of 2025) Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Relationship status Married Wife Carol Burnett Children Carrie, Jody, and Erin Profession Musician

All about Carol Burnett's spouse: Brian Miller

Carol Burnett is married to Brian Miller, a musician from the United States. The duo first met in the late 1990s while Burnett was performing one of her comedy shows in Long Beach. They began dating immediately and tied the knot in November 2001, in a private ceremony.

Brian has been supportive of Burnett's career. For instance, he encouraged her to complete Hollywood Arm, a project she had been working on with her daughter, Carrie, before she passed away in 2002.

Exploring the age difference between Carol Burnett and her husband

Carol Burnett (aged 92 years old as of January 2026) was born on April 26, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, United States. Her husband, Brian Miller (69 years), was born in 1956 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

This makes Brian 23 years younger than Carol. They married in 2001 when she was 68, and he was 45. Burnett has addressed the gap positively, noting it narrows with age. She said,

He’s funny and not easily intimidated. As we get older, the gap between our ages narrows. If you were 40 and married a 20-year-old, I don’t think you could communicate like we do.

Exploring Brian Miller's career

Carol Burnett's husband boasts a successful career in the music industry. He worked as the principal drummer in the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, but previously held the role of personnel manager of the orchestra. He was also the executive producer of Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.

About Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett's relationship

Vicki Lawrence is a talented actress, comedian, and singer. Vicki and Carol Burnett have shared a close professional and personal relationship that dates back to their time on The Carol Burnett Show. However, the two had a temporary split around the time of Burnett's divorce from her second husband, Hamilton.

However, they eventually reconciled, and Vicki has credited Burnett as her mentor. She said,

I was just so lucky to be raised on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ by the best teachers in the world. So, what happened to me just doesn’t happen to anybody else.

The duo had an onscreen reunion on the second season of Palm Royale, which premiered in November 2025. Talking of the reunion during an interview with Parade, Carol stated,

Being with Vicki again was like old times. I mean, it was as if all the years had not passed, and here we are again together.

A look at the one guest Carol Burnett could not stand

Carol Burnett has not publicly named a single guest she "couldn't stand" from The Carol Burnett Show. However, in her 2016 memoir In Such Good Company, she expressed tension with a cast member, Harvey Korman, over his rudeness to guest Petula Clark. Carol and Harvey later resolved the issue.

About Carol Burnett's children

Carol has three biological children, Carrie, Jody, and Erin. All her children were born when she was married to film producer Joe Hamilton. Carol and Joe tied the knot in 1963 and divorced in 1984 after 21 years of marriage. Joe succumbed to cancer in 1991.

Trivia

Carol and Brian were awarded temporary custody of their grandson, Dylan West, in 2020.

Miller is often seen accompanying his wife, Carol, to red carpet events.

Final word

Carol Burnett's spouse, Brian Miller, anchors her through triumphs and tragedies alike. From Hollywood Bowl beats to family guardianship battles, their decades-long bond defies odds, including their age gap.

