Meet Wanda Miller, Kenny Rogers' fifth wife and his spouse for 22 years
The union of Kenny Rogers and Wanda Miller began with a chance meeting at a restaurant, but for Kenny, it was love at first sight. Five years later, the couple tied the knot and remained together until Kenny Rogers’ death. Wanda found love again after her husband’s death, but Kenny continues to hold a special place in her heart.
Wanda Miller was in her 20s when she met Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers' friend, Charlie Minor, set the singer up on a blind date in Atlanta, Georgia, at Pricci Restaurant, but he became interested in someone else. Wanda was the waitress attending to Rogers on this date with another woman, and he was immediately enamoured with her.
After Rogers' date ended, he called the restaurant to give his number to Wanda Miller whenever she got back. According to Taste of Country, Wanda said the following in 2023 about her response to Kenny leaving his number for her:
The bartenders would always play jokes on me. They said, 'Oh, Kenny Rogers called back,' and they gave me a note. I balled it up and threw it in a trash can, and they went diving after it. I thought, 'Maybe they're not joking. It all started like that, [but] we just became really close, and it grew from there.
Wanda was in her 20s when she met Kenny
Miller was 26 years old when she began dating Kenny Rogers, who was 54. She was born to Charles and Teena Miller on November 6, 1966, in Lowndes County, Georgia, USA. She was raised alongside her twin sister, Tonia. They attended Valdosta High School and graduated in 1985.
Kenny and Wanda’s relationship grew on Wanda’s parents
Before Wanda became Kenny Rogers’ spouse, their romance started slowly and cautiously, particularly on Wanda’s side. They had been dating for months before the rich country singer introduced himself to Wanda’s parents. NickiSwift published in March 2020 that the Millers were initially unimpressed.
Kenny confessed that he could not blame the parents for finding it difficult to come to terms with his love for Wanda. A 2020 publication by Hollywood Life noted that Kenny Rogers was 28 years older than Wanda and only two years older than Wanda’s parents.
To convince them, the celebrity singer promised never to lie to Wanda and her parents. The whole family soon became supportive of their relationship as Kenny kept to his promise to be faithful.
Kenny and Wanda got married in 1997
After dating for five years, Rogers and Miller married in June 1997, and they honeymooned in the Caribbean. People noted that Wanda Miller Rogers is the mother of two of Kenny Rogers’ five children.
The couple were married for over two decades until Kenny Rogers' demise in 2020 at 81. Wanda has moved on and has since found love with a new partner, whom she believes is a good fit for her current stage in life.
Wanda Miller has yet to remarry
It took Wanda a few years to get over the country singer's passing, but she eventually found someone like her late husband would have wanted. Her new partner was introduced by one of Kenny’s friends, who once dated Tonia Miller.
Wanda said that her new partner has been great with the twins she had with Rogers. In an interview with People, Miller said:
It's funny because a few of my friends said, 'I just really feel like Kenny's a part of this somehow.' And I know that sounds weird. [But] he tells our kids, 'I'm not your dad. No one will ever take the place of your dad, but I’m here as your friend forever.'
While he has not been identified as Wanda Miller’s new husband, neither of them has hinted at a possible marriage.
Wanda Miller is focused on continuing Kenny’s legacy
Despite her newfound romance, Wanda continues to keep Kenny’s legacy alive. She produced an album from the legend’s master recordings, Life is Like A Song, between 2008 and 2011. According to Pop Culture, she said:
I want to make sure his legacy grows and stays alive. I think Kenny would be beyond happy and proud of the album. Kenny's whole thing was that he always wanted to say in a song what every man wanted to say, and every woman wanted to hear. I think this would fall right into that category.
Wanda Miller’s net worth is estimated to be in the millions
Miller’s net worth is an estimated $15 million. She made the bulk of it from her share of her late husband’s inheritance, among other business endeavours.
Frequently asked questions
- How many wives and children did Kenny Rogers have? The late singer had five wives and five children in his life.
- How old was Kenny Rogers when he died? He was 81 years old at the time of his passing in 2020.
- How much money did Kenny Rogers leave to his wife? Kenny’s net worth was $250 million at the time of his passing, and his wife got some of it as an inheritance.
Conclusion
Kenny Rogers’ widow, Wanda Miller, continues to cherish the moments and romance she shared with her late husband. She has not let this stop her from finding love again and even believes that her late husband would approve.
