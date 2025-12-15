Meet Wanda Miller, Kenny Rogers' fifth wife and his spouse for 22 years

The union of Kenny Rogers and Wanda Miller began with a chance meeting at a restaurant, but for Kenny, it was love at first sight. Five years later, the couple tied the knot and remained together until Kenny Rogers’ death. Wanda found love again after her husband’s death, but Kenny continues to hold a special place in her heart.

Kenny Rogers at the Rosemont Horizon on April 15, 1983 (L) and with his wife Wanda at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 2, 2012 (R). Photo: Paul Natkin, Frazer Harrison/ACMA2012 (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Wanda Miller married Kenny Rogers in 1997 , and they were together for 22 years until Kenny Rogers’ passing in 2020.

, and they until Kenny Rogers’ passing in 2020. The couple had a set of twins , who were the youngest of Kenny Rogers’ five children.

, who were the youngest of Kenny Rogers’ five children. Wanda Miller began dating three years after her husband passed away.

Profile summary

Full name Wanda Miller Rogers Date of birth November 6, 1966 Age 59 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Georgia, United States Current residence Georgia, United States Nationality American Parents Charles and Teena Miller Siblings Tonia Miller Marital status Widowed Late Husband Kenny Rogers Children Jordan Edward and Justin Charles Education Valdosta High School Profession Former restaurant hostess Net worth $15 million

Wanda Miller was in her 20s when she met Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers' friend, Charlie Minor, set the singer up on a blind date in Atlanta, Georgia, at Pricci Restaurant, but he became interested in someone else. Wanda was the waitress attending to Rogers on this date with another woman, and he was immediately enamoured with her.

After Rogers' date ended, he called the restaurant to give his number to Wanda Miller whenever she got back. According to Taste of Country, Wanda said the following in 2023 about her response to Kenny leaving his number for her:

The bartenders would always play jokes on me. They said, 'Oh, Kenny Rogers called back,' and they gave me a note. I balled it up and threw it in a trash can, and they went diving after it. I thought, 'Maybe they're not joking. It all started like that, [but] we just became really close, and it grew from there.

Facts about Wanda Miller. Photo: @Ethan Miller on Getty Images (modified by author)

Wanda was in her 20s when she met Kenny

Miller was 26 years old when she began dating Kenny Rogers, who was 54. She was born to Charles and Teena Miller on November 6, 1966, in Lowndes County, Georgia, USA. She was raised alongside her twin sister, Tonia. They attended Valdosta High School and graduated in 1985.

Kenny and Wanda’s relationship grew on Wanda’s parents

Before Wanda became Kenny Rogers’ spouse, their romance started slowly and cautiously, particularly on Wanda’s side. They had been dating for months before the rich country singer introduced himself to Wanda’s parents. NickiSwift published in March 2020 that the Millers were initially unimpressed.

Kenny confessed that he could not blame the parents for finding it difficult to come to terms with his love for Wanda. A 2020 publication by Hollywood Life noted that Kenny Rogers was 28 years older than Wanda and only two years older than Wanda’s parents.

To convince them, the celebrity singer promised never to lie to Wanda and her parents. The whole family soon became supportive of their relationship as Kenny kept to his promise to be faithful.

Wanda Miller and Kenny Rogers at the CMT Artist of the Year Awards at The Factory At Franklin on December 3, 2012. Photo: Ed Rode/FilmMagic

Kenny and Wanda got married in 1997

After dating for five years, Rogers and Miller married in June 1997, and they honeymooned in the Caribbean. People noted that Wanda Miller Rogers is the mother of two of Kenny Rogers’ five children.

The couple were married for over two decades until Kenny Rogers' demise in 2020 at 81. Wanda has moved on and has since found love with a new partner, whom she believes is a good fit for her current stage in life.

Wanda Miller has yet to remarry

It took Wanda a few years to get over the country singer's passing, but she eventually found someone like her late husband would have wanted. Her new partner was introduced by one of Kenny’s friends, who once dated Tonia Miller.

Wanda said that her new partner has been great with the twins she had with Rogers. In an interview with People, Miller said:

It's funny because a few of my friends said, 'I just really feel like Kenny's a part of this somehow.' And I know that sounds weird. [But] he tells our kids, 'I'm not your dad. No one will ever take the place of your dad, but I’m here as your friend forever.'

While he has not been identified as Wanda Miller’s new husband, neither of them has hinted at a possible marriage.

Kenny Rogers and Wanda Miller Rogers at the 2017 IEBA Honours & Awards on October 17, 2017. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Wanda Miller is focused on continuing Kenny’s legacy

Despite her newfound romance, Wanda continues to keep Kenny’s legacy alive. She produced an album from the legend’s master recordings, Life is Like A Song, between 2008 and 2011. According to Pop Culture, she said:

I want to make sure his legacy grows and stays alive. I think Kenny would be beyond happy and proud of the album. Kenny's whole thing was that he always wanted to say in a song what every man wanted to say, and every woman wanted to hear. I think this would fall right into that category.

Wanda Miller’s net worth is estimated to be in the millions

Miller’s net worth is an estimated $15 million. She made the bulk of it from her share of her late husband’s inheritance, among other business endeavours.

Kenny Rogers at SiriusXM's Music City Theatre on June 8, 2017 (L) and at the Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, Britain on 30 Jun 2013 (R). Photo: Terry Wyatt, Brian Rasic (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

How many wives and children did Kenny Rogers have? The late singer had five wives and five children in his life.

The late singer had five wives and five children in his life. How old was Kenny Rogers when he died? He was 81 years old at the time of his passing in 2020.

He was 81 years old at the time of his passing in 2020. How much money did Kenny Rogers leave to his wife? Kenny’s net worth was $250 million at the time of his passing, and his wife got some of it as an inheritance.

Conclusion

Kenny Rogers’ widow, Wanda Miller, continues to cherish the moments and romance she shared with her late husband. She has not let this stop her from finding love again and even believes that her late husband would approve.

