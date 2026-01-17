Who is Jeremy Rytky? Meet Andrea Barber's ex-husband and father of her kids

Andrea Barber’s ex-husband, Jeremy Rytky, became a familiar name in entertainment circles after marrying actress Andrea Barber. The couple was married for over a decade before filing for divorce in 2014. Their marriage produced two children, whom they now raise through a co-parenting arrangement following the irretrievable breakdown of their union.

Andrea Barber with her ex-husband Jeremy Rytky (L), and at Ocean Center on September 14, 2024 (R). Photo: @_livia95_ on X, Gerardo Mora on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Jeremy Rytky is a former celebrity spouse, a retired United States Marine Corps member , and a practicing attorney in the United States of America.

, and a practicing attorney in the United States of America. He married Andrea Barber in 2002 after meeting her in 2000 while serving in the United States Marine Corps.

after meeting her in 2000 while serving in the United States Marine Corps. The couple divorced in 2014 and share two children, Tate and Felicity, aged 21 and 18 respectively.

Profile summary

Full name Andrea Laura Barber Date of birth 3 July 1976 Age 49 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Parents Donald Barber and Sherry Barber Siblings Darin Barber and Justin Barber Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jeremy Rytky Children 2 Education La Serna High School, Whittier College, University of York Profession Actress Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Jeremy Rytky was Andrea Barber’s husband

Andrea and Rytky first met in 2000 at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, where Rytky was stationed while serving in the United States Marine Corps. They dated for two years and formalised their relationship with a private wedding ceremony on September 1, 2002.

The celebrity couple's union ultimately ended in divorce after 12 years, though they did not share the reasons for the divorce. Speaking on a US Weekly podcast, the actress described the divorce as one of the most difficult periods of her life. She said:

The divorce chapter was the hardest chapter to write, and I put it off as long as possible because I was just kind of dreading it and avoiding it...I want to respect the privacy of my ex-husband and my kids. I did not want to throw anybody under the bus. And honestly, today, I do not really have many negative things to say about my ex-husband. We are great friends.

Facts about Jeremy Rytky. Photo: Paul Archuleta on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Andrea Barber's ex-husband is a practicing attorney

Barber’s ex-husband is a qualified attorney. He graduated from Whittier Law School in California in 2007 after retiring from the United States Marine Corps.

Rytky achieved this milestone during the early years of his marriage to Andrea Barber. He has remained in active legal practice since then and earns a stable income from his law career.

Jeremy Rytky is in his 50s in 2026

The former United States Marine Corps member was born on October 24, 1973, in Maine, United States of America. He celebrated his 52nd birthday in 2025 and is approximately three years older than his ex-wife, Andrea Barber, who is 49 years old.

Actress Andrea Barber at the Build Series to discuss Full Circle at Build Studio on November 19, 2019. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Jeremy’s ex-wife is a famous actress

According to Fandom, Andrea Barber landed her first major acting role on Days of Our Lives, which aired from 1982 to 1986. She played the original Carrie Brady on the soap opera, a performance that opened doors to additional television and film roles.

Her portrayal of Kimmy Gibbler on Full House brought her widespread recognition, and she remained on the series from 1987 to 1995. Following the conclusion of Full House, Barber stepped away from acting to focus on personal development and education.

Andrea has a master's in Women’s Studies

She earned an English degree from Whittier College in 1999 and later obtained a Master of Arts in Women’s Studies from the University of York in England.

Andrea also worked as an assistant to the director of Whittier College’s Office of International Programs. She briefly returned to acting in 2012, collaborating with former co-star Dave Coulier on a Funny or Die sketch.

Since 2015, she has resumed acting more consistently, appearing in productions such as Fuller House and That Girl Lay Lay.

Jeremy Rytky, Andrea Barber, and their children. Photo: @__livia95_ on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Barber did not remarry but is dating someone

Jeremy and Andrea have both moved on since their divorce in 2014 and are now in new relationships. Andrea is currently dating a real estate photographer named Michael, whom she was introduced to through Gwenn, an acting coach on Fuller House.

She developed a passion for running following her divorce and before joining the Full House spin-off, Fuller House. In an interview with People, she revealed that she met Michael through her involvement in running:

Running has been a great mantra for my life. It is all about moving forward. I met my current boyfriend, Michael, through running. It is great to have this common interest. Running has brought so many positives to my life. I feel incomplete without it.

Andrea Barber is a mother of two

According to Closer Weekly, Jeremy and Andrea’s marriage resulted in two children, Tate James and Felicity Ruth, born in 2004 and 2007, respectively. Barber’s children have made occasional appearances as extras in episodes of Fuller House.

Andrea Barber at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023, in Inglewood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Andrea Barber's best friend? Candace Cameron Bure is Andrea Barber’s real-life best friend, and they are also running partners.

Candace Cameron Bure is Andrea Barber’s real-life best friend, and they are also running partners. Does Andrea Barber have a daughter? The actress is the mother of a daughter, Felicity Ruth Rytky, born in 2007.

The actress is the mother of a daughter, Felicity Ruth Rytky, born in 2007. How old is Andrea Barber? Jeremy’s ex-wife is 49 years old, having been born on July 3, 1976.

Jeremy’s ex-wife is 49 years old, having been born on July 3, 1976. Is Andrea Barber still alive? The actress is alive, healthy, and actively pursuing her personal and professional goals.

Conclusion

Jeremy Rytky is a lawyer who gained public attention due to his marriage to actress Andrea Barber. Following their divorce, he returned to a private life, largely away from media scrutiny and public attention.

READ MORE: Who is Heidi Gardner's ex-husband? The story behind the breakup

As Briefly.co.za published, Zeb and Heidi met in 2009 while she was a member of the improvisational and sketch comedy troupe Groundlings. The pair exchanged nuptials when he was 33, and she was 27.

Neither Gardner nor Wells has revealed the reason behind their split. They have no children together.

Source: Briefly News