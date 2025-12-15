Meet Witney Carson's kids, Leo and Jet: Her life as a mom of two boys

During the season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars, Witney Carson's kids, Leo and Jet, were there to celebrate as their mother won alongside Robert Irwin. While this marked her second title, it also marked a heartfelt family moment, which she shared on Instagram, writing:

My family sacrifices so much for me… Carson, Leo and Jet, this win is for you!

Witney Carson at Cecconi's on September 05, 2025 (L) and with her kids Leo and Jet (R). Photo: JC Olivera/Variety on Getty Images, @witneycarson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Witney Carson is an American professional dancer and choreographer best known for Dancing with the Stars .

. She married her high school sweetheart , Carson McAllister, in 2016, after nearly five years of dating.

, Carson McAllister, in 2016, after nearly five years of dating. The couple shares two sons: Leo, born in 2021, and Jet, born in 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Witney Capri Carson Date of birth 17 October 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth American Fork, Utah, USA Nationality American Mother Jill Johnson-Carson Father Tyler Carson Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Carson McAllister Children Leo and Jet School American Fork High School University Utah Valley University Profession Dancer, choreographer, television personality Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

Witney Carson’s kids are from her marriage to Carson McAllister

The Emmy-nominated dancer has two children with her husband, Carson McAllister. Their first son, Kevin Leo McAllister, was born on January 3, 2021, with his first name chosen in honour of Carson’s late father. Their second son, Jet Carson McAllister, arrived on May 13, 2023.

The couple has been married for nearly a decade now, tying the knot on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2016. They wed in the Salt Lake City area of Utah, with E! News reporting that more than 100 family members and friends attended. On December 31, 2024, Witney celebrated their ninth anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. She wrote:

WOW, 9 years ago today, my sweetheart, I love you more than I could have ever imagined. This was the best day of my life, and somehow, each day just keeps getting better with you. How lucky I am to be yours. Happy Anniversary, my love!

Facts about Witney Carson's kids, Leo and Jet. Photo: @witneycarson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Witney and Carson meet?

The dancing star and her husband first met as high school students in American Fork, Utah, according to Closer Weekly. After graduation, their relationship became long-distance, but they later reunited, with Carson McAllister proposing in 2015.

When Witney announced the engagement on Instagram, she revealed they had been together for four years, writing:

My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night & I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman in the world. It was perfect, he’s perfect #engaged.

She stepped away from season 32 of DWTS to focus on her sons

In 2023, during Season 32 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Witney Carson stepped away from the show to focus on her sons, Kevin Leo, who was two, and Jet, just three months old. She told PEOPLE:

It was a really difficult decision. Dancing is my passion... I've been on the show for 11 years now, so deciding not to was a very big decision... My boys are really little... I'm only three months postpartum, so physically, I didn't feel quite ready. I always want to be my 110% on anything that I do, and I didn't feel like I could give that to what the show demands.

Carson McAllister, Witney Carson, and her kids. Photo: @witneycarson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Leo and Jet celebrated their birthdays in 2025

The mother of two often shares glimpses of family life and sweet moments with her children on social media. On January 3, 2025, Witney Carson's baby Leo turned four, and she celebrated with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing:

My firstborn baby is four. There aren't the words to articulate how much we love this boy. Leo has a special little soul with the kindest heart...a great leader and example to his baby brother...I'm so honoured to be his mama.

She also celebrated Jet’s birthday on May 13, 2025, sharing:

Our Jetter bug is TWO TODAY! Watching him grow has made my heart soar. He's so silly, cuddly, obsessed with animals, and totally smitten with his big brother...The sweetest soul and the loveliest little boy. Happy birthday, Jet, we love you so much!

Leo and Jet with their mother, Witney. Photo: @witneycarson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She is planning to have more kids

While Witney Carson's family already includes two boys, the Dancing with the Stars pro shared her hopes of expanding her family, as reported by Entertainment Now. During an Instagram Q&A, she discussed her dream of having four children and a daughter, saying:

We will definitely try for a girl... Hoping to have 4 kids, but we will see.

Witney Carson lives in Florida with her family

In 2024, the dancing star and her family made a major life change, moving from Utah to Orlando, Florida. During an interview with US Magazine that also highlighted Witney Carson's husband and kids, she shared how the move impacted her family, saying:

I was so scared of this huge change because it’s not just that I didn’t have my family; I was postpartum and just trying to get in the swing of things. But I knew it was the right [move], so I pushed through, and I’m so grateful that my husband [Carson McAllister] was there with me to help bring it all together.

Leo and Jet during Jet's birthday celebration. Photo: @witneycarson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

What are Witney Carson's boys' names? The dancing star’s sons are Kevin Leo and Jet Carson McAllister.

The dancing star’s sons are Kevin Leo and Jet Carson McAllister. Is Witney Carson married? She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, since 2016.

She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, since 2016. How many children does Witney Carson have? The Dancing with the Stars pro has two sons.

The Dancing with the Stars pro has two sons. What does Witney Carson's husband do? He works as a mechanical engineer, as noted on his Instagram bio.

Conclusion

Witney Carson's kids, Leo and Jet, are from her marriage to Carson McAllister. The couple, whose love story began in high school, is now building a family filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

READ MORE: Kimberley Sustad's children and marriage with Scot Sustad: inside her family life

As Briefly.co.za published, Kimberley Sustad's children are Vienna Wild Sustad and Ari Royal Sustad, born on June 14, 2017. Her family resides in Vancouver, Canada. Kimberley's spouse is Scot Sustad, her college sweetheart, a Vancouver-based start-up entrepreneur.

Source: Briefly News