Meet Witney Carson's kids, Leo and Jet: Her life as a mom of two boys
During the season 34 finale of Dancing with the Stars, Witney Carson's kids, Leo and Jet, were there to celebrate as their mother won alongside Robert Irwin. While this marked her second title, it also marked a heartfelt family moment, which she shared on Instagram, writing:
My family sacrifices so much for me… Carson, Leo and Jet, this win is for you!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Witney Carson’s kids are from her marriage to Carson McAllister
- She stepped away from season 32 of DWTS to focus on her sons
- Witney Carson lives in Florida with her family
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Witney Carson is an American professional dancer and choreographer best known for Dancing with the Stars.
- She married her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, in 2016, after nearly five years of dating.
- The couple shares two sons: Leo, born in 2021, and Jet, born in 2023.
Profile summary
Full name
Witney Capri Carson
Date of birth
17 October 1993
Age
32 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
American Fork, Utah, USA
Nationality
American
Mother
Jill Johnson-Carson
Father
Tyler Carson
Siblings
3
Marital status
Married
Husband
Carson McAllister
Children
Leo and Jet
School
American Fork High School
University
Utah Valley University
Profession
Dancer, choreographer, television personality
Net worth
$5 million
Social media
Witney Carson’s kids are from her marriage to Carson McAllister
The Emmy-nominated dancer has two children with her husband, Carson McAllister. Their first son, Kevin Leo McAllister, was born on January 3, 2021, with his first name chosen in honour of Carson’s late father. Their second son, Jet Carson McAllister, arrived on May 13, 2023.
The couple has been married for nearly a decade now, tying the knot on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2016. They wed in the Salt Lake City area of Utah, with E! News reporting that more than 100 family members and friends attended. On December 31, 2024, Witney celebrated their ninth anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. She wrote:
WOW, 9 years ago today, my sweetheart, I love you more than I could have ever imagined. This was the best day of my life, and somehow, each day just keeps getting better with you. How lucky I am to be yours. Happy Anniversary, my love!
How did Witney and Carson meet?
The dancing star and her husband first met as high school students in American Fork, Utah, according to Closer Weekly. After graduation, their relationship became long-distance, but they later reunited, with Carson McAllister proposing in 2015.
When Witney announced the engagement on Instagram, she revealed they had been together for four years, writing:
My love of four years @carson.mcallister proposed last night & I feel like the luckiest, happiest woman in the world. It was perfect, he’s perfect #engaged.
She stepped away from season 32 of DWTS to focus on her sons
In 2023, during Season 32 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Witney Carson stepped away from the show to focus on her sons, Kevin Leo, who was two, and Jet, just three months old. She told PEOPLE:
It was a really difficult decision. Dancing is my passion... I've been on the show for 11 years now, so deciding not to was a very big decision... My boys are really little... I'm only three months postpartum, so physically, I didn't feel quite ready. I always want to be my 110% on anything that I do, and I didn't feel like I could give that to what the show demands.
Leo and Jet celebrated their birthdays in 2025
The mother of two often shares glimpses of family life and sweet moments with her children on social media. On January 3, 2025, Witney Carson's baby Leo turned four, and she celebrated with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing:
My firstborn baby is four. There aren't the words to articulate how much we love this boy. Leo has a special little soul with the kindest heart...a great leader and example to his baby brother...I'm so honoured to be his mama.
She also celebrated Jet’s birthday on May 13, 2025, sharing:
Our Jetter bug is TWO TODAY! Watching him grow has made my heart soar. He's so silly, cuddly, obsessed with animals, and totally smitten with his big brother...The sweetest soul and the loveliest little boy. Happy birthday, Jet, we love you so much!
She is planning to have more kids
While Witney Carson's family already includes two boys, the Dancing with the Stars pro shared her hopes of expanding her family, as reported by Entertainment Now. During an Instagram Q&A, she discussed her dream of having four children and a daughter, saying:
We will definitely try for a girl... Hoping to have 4 kids, but we will see.
Witney Carson lives in Florida with her family
In 2024, the dancing star and her family made a major life change, moving from Utah to Orlando, Florida. During an interview with US Magazine that also highlighted Witney Carson's husband and kids, she shared how the move impacted her family, saying:
I was so scared of this huge change because it’s not just that I didn’t have my family; I was postpartum and just trying to get in the swing of things. But I knew it was the right [move], so I pushed through, and I’m so grateful that my husband [Carson McAllister] was there with me to help bring it all together.
Frequently asked questions
- What are Witney Carson's boys' names? The dancing star’s sons are Kevin Leo and Jet Carson McAllister.
- Is Witney Carson married? She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, since 2016.
- How many children does Witney Carson have? The Dancing with the Stars pro has two sons.
- What does Witney Carson's husband do? He works as a mechanical engineer, as noted on his Instagram bio.
Conclusion
Witney Carson's kids, Leo and Jet, are from her marriage to Carson McAllister. The couple, whose love story began in high school, is now building a family filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.
