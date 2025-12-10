Kimberley Sustad's children, Vienna Wild and Ari Royal, were born on June 14, 2017, ushering the Hallmark actress into motherhood. She has been married to her college sweetheart, Scot Sustad, since 2004.

Key takeaways

Kimberley Sustad's profile summary

Full name Kimberley Starmer Sustad Date of birth May 27, 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Current residence Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canadian Father Graham Starmer Mother Sylvia Starmer Siblings One Relationship status Married Husband Scot Sustad Children Vienna Wild Sustad and Ari Royal Sustad Education Trinity Western University Profession Actress and writer Net worth $700,000 Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Kimberley Sustad's children and marriage

Kimberley and Scot Sustad met at Trinity Western University. He was studying International Studies while Kimberley pursued acting. They started dating while schooling and tied the knot in 2004.

The couple has two daughters together, Vienna Wild Sustad and Ari Royal Sustad. They prefer to keep their children out of the public spotlight and rarely post them on social media.

About Kimberley Sustad's husband's career

Kimberley Sustad's spouse is a Vancouver-based start-up entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Bureau (previously Inbox Booths), a furniture and design company, and Brands for Better, a volunteer-driven not-for-profit initiative.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he founded Digital Hot Sauce in 2014. He served as its CEO until December 2020, before taking on the roles of visionary and marketing strategist from January 2021 to May 2025.

He served as an advisor to Inbox Booths from 2021 to 2023. Some of his other ventures include:

Co-founder of Student Lawn Services Inc. and Adventure Teaching

English language teacher at Peggy English School and Welton School, Kids College.

CEO and co-founder of The Arrival Store Inc

A look at Kimberley Sustad's career

Kimberley Sustad began her acting career in 2009, when she landed her first on-screen role on Live Henry Live. However, the talented actress gained fame following her breakout leading role in The Nine Lives of Christmas, which aired in 2014.

Kimberley Sustad has featured in over 52 movies and TV shows. These include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 Christmas at the Catnip Cafe Marilee White 2024 The Santa Class Kate 2023 Magic in Mistletoe Debbie 2022 Three Wise Men and a Baby Doctor 2021 The Nine Kittens of Christmas Dr. Marilee White 2020 Wedding Every Weekend Brooke 2019 Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen Marianne 2018 Travelers Joanne Yates

About Kimberley Sustad's age and early life

Kimberley, whose full name is Kimberley Starmer Sustad (aged 38 years old as of 2025), was born on May 27, 1987, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Her parents are Graham and Sylvia Starmer, and she grew up alongside one sister.

Are Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad married?

Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad are not married to each other. However, they are close friends and frequent collaborators. Paul Campbell is a renowned Canadian actor, married to Lorie Campbell, an actress known for her roles in Supernova (2020) and Hinterland (2014).

Paul and the Hallmark actress first met while filming A Godwink Christmas and have since worked on multiple projects, including Christmas by Starlight and Three Wise Men and a Baby. In an interview with TV Fanatic, Kimberley discussed what makes her work with Campbell. She said,

We have very different skills that work surprisingly well together when making a movie, which I didn't know at the time. I really didn't know a ton about writing, but I did know a ton about story. And then, when we started putting those pieces together, it just sort of was the perfect fit.

Trivia

Kimberley worked at The Cheesecake Factory early in her career to earn extra income.

She appeared twice on Supernatural (2012, 2020) as Betty and Amanda Willer.

(2012, 2020) as Betty and Amanda Willer. Kimberley Sustad's net worth is estimated at $700,000.

She does not have twins.

Wrapping up

Kimberley Sustad's children are Vienna and Ari, born to the Canadian actress and her husband, Scot Sustad. Despite their mother's high-profile career as a Hallmark star, the Sustad daughters have been kept away from public scrutiny.

