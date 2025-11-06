Who is Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend? Myra Gordon's romance with the NBA star

Tyrese Maxey's impressive NBA skills have fans talking, but his personal life is also drawing attention. The Philadelphia 76ers star is rumoured to be dating Myra Gordon. With love in the air, Maxey's girlfriend posted a picture of them together on Facebook in July 2025 and captioned it:

Marvel’s biggest fan & his plus 1.

Key takeaways

Myra Gordon is a luxury realtor .

. She is the ex-girlfriend of NFL player Bryce Young.

Tyrese and Myra were first spotted together at the US Open in 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Myra Gordon Gender Female Date of birth 12 November 2001 Age 23 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Fort Worth, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Father Myron Gordon Mother Kim Gordon Siblings 2 Marital status Dating Boyfriend Tyrese Maxey School L.D. Bell HS University/college Alabama University and Pepperdine University Profession Realtor and former basketball player

Who is Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend?

Myra Gordon is the rumoured girlfriend of the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2024. During a mini vacation in June 2025, she posted a romantic picture of them in the pool with the caption:

Sand, sun, and a soulmate.

Some reports claim Tyrese is dating Maryland Terrapins basketball player Lavender Briggs. But neither of them has confirmed nor refuted the dating claims.

Myra hails from an athletic family

She was born on 12 November 2001 to Kim and Myron Gordon. Her parents played basketball at Texas Christian University (TCU).

Myra's sister, Alexis, played college basketball at UConn before transferring to Texas Tech and later finishing her career at Duke University.

She has a master’s degree from Pepperdine University

Myra graduated from Lawrence Dale Bell High School, located in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2020. She later earned a bachelor’s degree from Alabama University.

She later earned a Master of Science in Real Estate from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School.

Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend is a former basketball star

During her high school years at L.D. Bell High School in Texas, Gordon set multiple records, including scoring 53 points in a single game and finishing with 2,405 career points, second only to her sister Alexis.

She played as a guard/forward for the University of Alabama's women's basketball team, the Crimson Tide, from 2020 to 2022.

As ESPN published, Myra made her debut against Samford in the season opener and had notable performances, including scoring eight points in Alabama's win at Chattanooga. She also grabbed eight rebounds at Tennessee.

Gordon's stats during her junior year included 43 points, 74 rebounds, 16 steals, and 12 assists in 32 games.

She currently works as a realtor

Myra is a real estate professional specialising in clients from the sports and entertainment industries.. On 15 September 2024, she posted on Facebook with the caption:

I’m thrilled to announce that I’m a licensed realtor at @nda_realestate, ready to help my amazing clients in the entertainment and sports industries find their dream homes in the heart of Los Angeles.

What awards has Myra Gordon won?

Notable awards for Myra include being a McDonald's All-American nominee (2020), the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Player of the Year (2019), and District MVP honours in both junior and senior seasons.

She is also a multiple-time TGCA All-State (2018-2020) and TABC All-State (2019-2020) recipient. Gordon earned the SEC Freshman of the Week title in January 2021.

Tyrese Maxey's dating timeline with Myra

Rumours of Myra and Tyrese’s relationship began circulating in 2024. Their first public appearance together was at the US Open, where they watched the men's singles semifinal match between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

A week later, they were featured in a TikTok video by ESPN, sitting together at Lincoln Financial Field for a Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons in September 2024.

They have made several public appearances since then, including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During their vacation, Gordon posted a TikTok video featuring Maxey, and she also shared a picture of the two on Facebook with the caption:

In good company.

Myra last posted a picture of them together in August 2025. Despite these public displays of affection, neither Maxey nor Gordon has confirmed their relationship status.

The lovers publicly celebrated each other's birthdays

For Gordon's 23rd birthday in November 2024, Maxey shared a nostalgic collage of photos on a now-deleted Instagram story, as per The Times of India, with captions like:

You've been there for me since we were 14-15 years old.

Tyrese Maxey's wife, who many fans call Myra, also celebrated his birthday with never-before-seen photos of the two together on her now-deleted Instagram page.

Bryce Young and Myra Gordon dated between 2020 and 2022 while he was a student-athlete and quarterback at the University of Alabama.

During their time together, the NY Post said Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and was later selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They broke up before the draft. Before Young, Gordon was reportedly linked to Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Green.

Frequently asked questions

Did Myra Gordon date Shedeur Sanders? Myra and Shedeur previously dated.

Myra and Shedeur previously dated. Are Jade Jones and Tyrese Haliburton still together? The lovebirds have been together since 2019.

The lovebirds have been together since 2019. How old is Myra Gordon? She is 23 years old as of October 2025.

Conclusion

Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend is allegedly Myra Gordon. Although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship, their affectionate public appearances suggest they are together.

