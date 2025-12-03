Who is Ronika Stone? Jordan Love's wife and a San Diego Mojo middle blocker

Ronika Stone is a professional volleyball player and the wife of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The couple has shared a steady bond, highlighted during Love’s 25th birthday in November 2023, when she wrote:

I’m so blessed to have you in my life. You’re the perfect partner for me.

Ronika Stone and her husband, Jordan Love. Photo: @ronikastone on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ronika Stone is a San Jose–born volleyball star and the daughter of former NFL lineman Ron Stone.

and the daughter of former NFL lineman Ron Stone. She excelled at the University of Oregon and now plays middle blocker for San Diego Mojo in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Her relationship with Jordan Love became public in 2020, and they got engaged in June 2024 before marrying a year later.

Profile summary

Full name Ronika Stone Date of birth 7 June 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth San Jose, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Mother Roxanne Stone Father Ron Stone Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband Jordan Love School Valley Christian High School University University of Oregon Profession Professional volleyball player Net worth $1-$3 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Ronika Stone comes from a highly athletic family

As Sportskeeda reported, Ronika Stone grew up in an athletic family and is the daughter of Ron and Roxanne Stone. Her father, Ron Stone, is a two-time Super Bowl champion who played guard for several NFL teams from 1993 to 2006.

She was raised alongside four siblings, including her sister Ronna, who competed in track, and her brother Ron Stone Jr., a linebacker for the Washington State Cougars. In a 2015 interview with The Mercury News discussing Ronika Stone's parents and how her father raised them, she shared:

It’s really cool because we’re all super competitive… since we were little, we had competitive drills that my dad would put us through, like who could do the most jump ropes… sit-ups… push-ups… we were always super competitive with each other.

Facts about Ronika Stone. Photo: @ronikastone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ronika Stone’s heritage reflects a biracial background

Jordan Love’s wife was born on June 7, 1998, in San Jose, California, United States, making her 27 years old as of 2025. She is a Gemini, and as a result of her parents’ marriage, Ronika Stone’s ethnicity is biracial, with African-American roots.

Ronika Stone’s height is 6 feet 2 inches, as seen in lighthearted TikTok videos she shares with the NFL player, including one titled When You’re Both Over 6 Feet. She also weighs approximately 78 kilograms, or 172 pounds.

Jordan Love during the national anthem at MetLife Stadium on November 16, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

She plays professional volleyball for the San Diego Mojo

Following her family’s athletic legacy and driven by her passion for volleyball, Ronika Stone pursued a professional career in the sport. In college, she majored in journalism while playing middle blocker for the University of Oregon Ducks, setting several program records.

After graduation, she played for Volero Le Cannet and Las Pinkin de Corozal before signing with the San Diego Mojo in October 2023. In a post on Instagram, she wrote:

There aren't many things in this life that bring me more joy than being a part of a team.

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone at Snapdragon Stadium on March 22, 2025, in San Diego, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez/NWSL

How did Ronika Stone meet Jordan Love?

During a conversation with the NFL on NBC, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he met Ronika Stone through a mutual friend. Their connection began with FaceTime calls that gradually evolved into deeper, one-on-one conversations.

In September 2020, US Magazine reported that the couple went public with a shared Instagram post. By 2021, they had officially become a couple, enjoying vacations and supporting each other.

On Valentine’s Day 2024, Jordan Love's girlfriend received a heartfelt tribute from him on Instagram, with the caption:

Happy Valentine’s Day to this special lady right here. You are my ride or die, and I love you so much! You are my world.

Jordan Love proposed during a romantic trip to Italy

In June 2024, People reported that the NFL star proposed to his girlfriend during a romantic trip to Italy. Love shared the news on Instagram, posting photos of himself and Stone at Castello di Celsa, a 13th-century castle in Tuscany, as he proposed on one knee. He captioned the post:

First step to forever.

She married the NFL star in June 2025

Almost a year after their engagement, Jordan Love and Ronika Stone married on June 29, 2025, in Dana Point, California. By July 29, 2025, they celebrated one month of their union on Instagram, posting photos with the caption:

One month of marriage.

Jordan Love with Ronika Stone at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Frequently asked questions

Who is Ronika Stone’s dad? Her father, Ron Stone, is a former NFL guard who played for teams including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers.

Her father, Ron Stone, is a former NFL guard who played for teams including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers. What volleyball team does Ronika Stone play for? The pro volleyball star plays for the San Diego Mojo.

The pro volleyball star plays for the San Diego Mojo. Where did Ronika Stone go to college? She reportedly attended the University of Oregon, where she majored in journalism.

She reportedly attended the University of Oregon, where she majored in journalism. What is Ronika Stone's net worth? According to Essentially Sports, she has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $3 million.

Conclusion

Ronika Stone and Jordan Love have built a strong partnership rooted in mutual support and shared goals. Her rising career with the San Diego Mojo continues to complement his growing prominence in the NFL.

