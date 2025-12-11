Libby Offutt rose to prominence through her tumultuous relationship with American former professional football wide receiver Randy Moss. They first met while studying at DuPont High School in the early nineties. During their time together, they welcomed five children before breaking up in 2012.

Libby Offutt and her daughter, Sydney (L). Libby's five children: Sydney, Senali, Sylee, Thaddeus, and Montigo (R). Photo: @Elizabeth Offutt on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Libby Offutt gained prominence as Randy Moss's girlfriend .

. During her relationship with the retired American football player, Libby welcomed five children : daughters Sydney, Senali, and Sylee, and sons Thaddeus and Montigo.

: daughters Sydney, Senali, and Sylee, and sons Thaddeus and Montigo. She and Randy called off their relationship in 2012 , and Randy went ahead and married his current wife, Lydia .

, and Randy went ahead and married his . Libby resides in West Virginia, maintaining a private life focused on her family and personal interests.

Libby Offutt's profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Ann Offutt Date of birth November 1, 1977 Age 48 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Saint Albans, West Virginia, United States Current residence Saint Albans, West Virginia, United States Nationality American Father Frank Montgomery Offutt Mother Margarette Offutt Siblings Angela and Jennifer Relationship status Single Ex-partner Randy Moss Children Sydney, Senali, Sylee, Thaddeus, and Montigo Education Saint Albans High School and DuPont High School Social media Facebook

All about Libby Offutt: Thaddeus Moss's mother and Randy Moss's ex-partner

Libby Offutt, whose full name is Elizabeth Ann Offutt (aged 48 years old as of 2025), was born on November 1, 1977, in Saint Albans, West Virginia, United States. Her mother, Margarette Offutt, was a housewife while her father, Frank Montgomery, worked as a businessman and basketball coach.

Libby grew up alongside her two sisters, Angela and Jennifer. Elizabeth 'Libby Offutt' went to Saint Albans High School before transferring to DuPont High School.

Libby Offutt on July 13, 2025. Photo: @Elizabeth Offutt on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Libby Offutt's husband and children

Elizabeth Offutt and Randy Moss met in the early nineties while in high school, and they started dating. However, they did not have a formal wedding ceremony or legal marriage. They were blessed with five children: Sydney (1994), Thaddeus (1998), Montigo (2002), Senali (2004), and Sylee (2008).

During their time together, the duo faced immense challenges, including a 1996 domestic abuse allegation. They separated in 2012, but in 2016, Randy and Libby were involved in a public social media feud over custody and drug accusations. Moss claimed Offutt spent $4 million on drugs. He said,

Slander me all over WV and social media; I'm just being like any other loving dad to be there for his kids! Blame me for $4 million wasted on drugs.

On her side, Elizabeth denied it, citing that she went to rehab a decade prior. She also revealed that Randy's public outburst was a result of her attempts to connect with her kids during the festive season. She said,

I went to rehab TEN years ago and have been clean ever since. He's just saying that to keep the kids. I'd be dead if I spent $4 million on drugs. Where's his proof?

I drove 4 hours on the 26th to take my kids their Christmas presents and his wife wouldn’t let me see the kids or even leave their presents for them. He was mad and acted very immature, saying false things that the children are gonna read eventually.

Randy Moss (R) and son Thaddeus Moss during the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 4, 2018. Photo by Frank Jansky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Thaddeus Moss's relationship to Randy Moss

Thaddeus Moss is an American former professional football tight end and Randy's second-born and first son. During an appearance on the Move the Sticks podcast, Thaddeus spoke highly of his father. He said,

Probably the biggest thing when it comes to the game of football is just he tried to teach me and show me at a young age how to be a professional on the field and off the field.

A look at Randy Moss's age and early life

Randy Gene Moss (aged 48 years old as of 2025) was born on February 13, 1977, in Rand, West Virginia, United States. He was raised primarily by his mother, Lucinda, alongside siblings Eric and Cheryl.

Moss attended DuPont High School in Belle, West Virginia, excelling in football, basketball, and track. He earned All-State honours in football as a wide receiver and defensive back, and led his basketball team to a state championship.

The top athlete was involved in a racially charged fight, which cost him his Notre Dame scholarship. However, he eventually attended Marshall University briefly before entering the 1998 NFL Draft.

Randy Moss and his wife, Lydia Moss, during the NFL Honours Red Carpet on February 4, 2017, at the Wortham Theatre Centre, Houston, Texas. Photo by Ken Murray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Randy Moss's current wife, Lydia

Randy Moss and his wife Lydia exchanged their vows in 2015 and have since welcomed a daughter, Lordes-Randi Moss. Randy has always credited his wife for his support, including mentioning her during his 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fa͏me induc͏tion acceptance speech.

Randy also once humoro͏usly cr͏edited Lydia for his wardrobe mismatch when he attended New Engla͏nd Patriots owner ͏Rob͏ert͏ ͏͏Kr͏aft's wedding with a casual t-shirt. He said,

She told me w͏e w͏ere going to a͏n event for Kraft. I di͏dn’t know it w͏as a wedding!

Trivia

In late 2024, Randy Moss announced that he was diagnosed with cancer of the bile duct, but he has since recovered.

Her daughter, Sydney, was named Kentucky's Miss Basketball in 2012 after leading her high school team to state titles.​

Wrapping up

Libby Offutt is best known as Randy Moss's ex-partner and mother to Thaddeus Moss, an American former professional football player. Libby and Moss welcomed five children together before ending their relationship in 2012.

READ MORE: Peyton Hillis' wife: Is he married or dating?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Peyton Hillis, an actor and former American football star who played as a running back for five NFL teams. He was previously married to Amanda Hillis, with whom he shares two children from their decade-long marriage.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News