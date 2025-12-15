Quick facts on Cat Deeley's children: inside her life as Milo and James' mother

Cat Deeley's children, Milo and James, are celebrity kids from her over a decade marriage to Patrick Kielty. Milo was born in January 2016, ushering the TV personality into motherhood at 39, while James was born in 2018.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley at Will Rogers Historic Park on Oct 14, 2017 (L). Deeley and her sons, Milo & James, on April 12, 2024 (R). Photo: @David Livingston, @catdeeley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Cat Deeley has two sons, Milo and James .

has two sons, . The British TV personality prefers to keep her children out of the public spotlight .

. Deeley and Patrick co-parent their sons , following their breakup in July 2025.

, following their breakup in July 2025. The duo relocated their children to the United Kingdom after spending years living in Los Angeles, California.

Cat Deeley's profile summary

Full name Catherine Elizabeth Deeley Date of birth October 23, 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth West Bromwich, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Father Howard Deeley Mother Janet Deeley Siblings Max Deeley Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Patrick Kielty Children Milo Kielty and James Patrick Kielty Education Grove Vale Junior School, Dartmouth High School, and Bishop Vesey's Grammar School Profession TV personality Net worth $7 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

About Cat Deeley's children

Cat Deeley and her ex-husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty, have two sons, Milo Kielty and James Patrick Kielty. In an interview, she expressed how motherhood changed her life. She said,

You see the world differently. You realise what truly matters — and that’s family.

Deeley and Kielty welcomed their kids in the United States. They later relocated them to the United Kingdom after Patrick and his son, Milo, experienced a shooting incident while at a mall, which left them shaken. They also wanted their sons to reconnect with their family. Cat said,

We had always thought: 'Our boys have grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins they adore, and they adore them right back'. It's such a special moment in time and you don’t get those times back.

Cat and her former husband rarely share any information about their sons publicly. However, during a September 2025 interview, Cat revealed that one of her sons was starting school. She said,

My littlest is starting his new school today, so he's got to wear a blazer and he's popped the collar!

Cat Deeley and her son, Milo, on October 1, 2019. Photo: @catdeeley (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Cat Deeley's children's age and early life

Milo and James are nine and seven years old. Cat took to X (Twitter) on January 19, 2016, to announce the birth of her eldest son, Milo. She captioned,

Beyond delighted to announce the birth of our baby boy last week. All doing well & we couldn't be happier... 3 really is the magic number!

Three years later, Cat Deeley's family expanded to a family of four with the birth of their youngest son, James, in June 2018. The couple expressed their happiness following the new addition. They said,

We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother.

About Cat Deeley's children's custody

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty share joint custody of their two sons, Milo and James. Following their separation, announced in July 2025, the couple stated they would continue to co-parent their children together. Part of their joint statement read,

We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

Cat Deeley in Los Angeles, California, on December 14, 2023 (L). Deeley's children, Milo and James, on February 16, 2021 (R). Photo: @catdeeley (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Cat Deeley's first husband and relationships

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty, a renowned comedian and presenter, first met in the early 2000s when they co‑hosted the BBC talent show Fame Academy. They exchanged their vows in September 2012 in a ceremony in Rome, Italy. However, in July 2025, after over a decade in marriage, the couple ended their 12 years of marriage.

Previously, Cat Deeley was in a long-term relationship (2001 to 2006) with Mark Wheeler, a prominent entrepreneur and PR consultant. Deeley avoids discussing her ties with Wheeler, but she once referred to him as a 'bad boy'. She said,

Mark used to be a bad boy, but these days is a lot more mellow. He's ten years older than me and very smart, and he's introduced me to things that weren't in my realm.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 20, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Tibrina Hobson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cat Deeley's age and early life

Catherine Elizabeth Deeley (aged 49 years old as of 2025) was born on October 23, 1976, in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. Her parents are Janet and Howard Deeley, and she grew up alongside her brother, Max Deeley. Cat attended Grove Vale Junior School and Dartmouth High School before joining Bishop Vesey's Grammar School.

A look at Cat Deeley's career

Cat Deeley gained public attention aged 14 after appearing in a BBC modelling competition linked to The Clothes Show. Her breakthrough came when she co‑hosted the ITV Saturday morning show SMTV Live with Ant & Dec from 1998 to 2002. She also fronted the spin‑off music show CD: UK, interviewing major artists.

In 2006, Deeley became the host of the American version of So You Think You Can Dance, earning Primetime Emmy nominations. In 2024, ITV confirmed Cat Deeley as one of the new permanent co‑hosts of daytime show This Morning, alongside Ben Shephard.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre on September 12, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by C Flanigan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

After announcing her separation from Patrick, she felt anxious and hesitant about appearing on This Morning .

. Deeley won the Critics' Choice Television Awards for Best Reality Host for her show, So You Think You Can Dance.

for her show, She became a UNICEF UK ambassador in December 2009, travelling abroad to highlight children's health and education projects.

Final word

Cat Deeley's children, Milo and James, rose to prominence thanks to their parents' high-profile careers. Their mother, Cat, is a prominent British TV personality, while their father, Patrick, is a comedian, presenter, and actor from Northern Ireland. However, Cat and Patrick prefer to raise them from public scrutiny.

READ MORE: Who are Stacey Solomon's children?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Stacey Solomon, a popular English TV personality and social media influencer. She rose to fame as a contestant on the sixth series of the ITV singing competition show The X Factor (2009).

Besides her impressive career, she is a proud mother and stepmother. She has welcomed five children from her marriage to Joe Sash. She also has a stepson from her husband's past relationship.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News