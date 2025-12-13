The untold story of Regis Philbin's son, Daniel, and what led to his early death

Regis Philbin's son, Daniel "Danny" Philbin, was a dedicated public servant at the U.S Department of Defence for decades until he died on November 7, 2014, aged 49. He was born with a spinal cord defect that led to the amputation of his legs at an early age, leaving him wheelchair bound for the rest of his life.

Regis at the Los Angeles Convention Center (L). Daniel Philbin receiving an award for his outstanding contributions to the DoD workforce. Photo: @Tibrina Hobson, @defense.gov (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Regis Philbin had one son born in 1967 from his first marriage to actress Catherine Faylen.

Philbin to actress Catherine Faylen. Danny Philbin worked at the U.S Department of Defence for decades up until he died in late 2014.

for decades up until he died in late 2014. Regis's son, Danny, was born with a spinal cord defect that led to amputation of his legs.

that led to amputation of his legs. Regis Philbin had three daughters: Amy, Jennifer, and Joanna.

Danny Philbin's profile summary

Full name Daniel "Danny" Jude Philbin Date of birth 1967 Date of death November 7, 2014 Age 49 (at time of death) Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality American Father Regis Philbin Mother Catherine Faylen Siblings Amy, Joanna, and Jennifer Education Quartz Hill High School, California State University, Northridge, and The Catholic University of America Profession U.S. public servant

About Regis Philbin's son: Age and early life

Daniel "Danny" Jude Philbin (aged 49 at the time of death) was born in 1967 to actress Catherine Faylen and TV personality Regis Philbin. Following his parents' divorce in 1968, Danny was placed at the Angel View Crippled Children's Foundation in Los Angeles, California, where he spent most of his childhood.

He attended Quartz Hill High School and later earned a bachelor's in political science from California State University, Northridge. Danny was also awarded a master's in world politics from The Catholic University of America in 1996.

Daniel Philbin. Photo: @radaronline (modified by author)

Exploring Daniel Philbin's death cause

Danny Philbin passed on due to natural causes on November 7, 2014. Additionally, he faced severe challenges from birth due to a spinal cord defect that required amputation of both legs and left him wheelchair-bound.

Exploring Danny Philbin's career

Philbin built a dedicated career at the U.S. Department of Defence, starting with a summer internship in 1992 at the Directorate for Defence Information. He then secured a full-time role as a writer-editor in the Secretary of Defence's Public Affairs Office.

During the September 11, 2001, attacks, Daniel was at the Pentagon when a hijacked plane struck. Instead of freeing the scene, Danny decided to help his office prepare for a press conference. In an interview, he recounted the incident. He said,

I pushed myself over to the Navy Exchange gas station — about a mile — where the (Office of the Secretary of Defence) Public Affairs had set up a command post. They were trying to continue the public affairs operation from there until we could get back into the building.

Danny returned to his Pentagon office that evening amid flames for a press conference and continued duties the next day, leading to a brief hospitalisation. In December 2002, the Department of Defence awarded him for outstanding contributions as one of 16 employees with disabilities.​​

Regis Philbin, wife Joy Philbin, and daughters Joanna Philbin and Jennifer Philbin at the premiere party for 'The Monster Squad' on June 3, 1987. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)

Everything about Regis Philbin's children and grandchildren

Regis Philbin had one son, Daniel Philbin, and three daughters from his two marriages. He welcomed the son from his first marriage to Catherine Faylen. In an interview, Regis praised his son for his bravery. He said,

He’s my hero in life. For him to overcome all this disability, to graduate from college, work on his master’s program — he’s just dynamite, a remarkable kid.

Regis and Danny remained close until Danny's death. Here is a detailed breakdown of Regis Philbin's other kids:

1. Amy Philbin

Full name : Amy Philbin

: Amy Philbin Date of birth : 1961

: 1961 Age : 64 years old (as of 2025)

: 64 years old (as of 2025) Career: Former singer

Amy Philbin (aged 64 years old as of 2025) was born in 1961 to Regis Philbin and his first wife, Catherine Faylen, and is the oldest of Regis's four children. Her parents divorced when she was 7, and she primarily grew up out of her father's spotlight.

Amy briefly pursued a music career but stepped away from public attention. She married Dan Ferguson and has a son named Mack.

2. Joanna Philbin

Full name : Joanna Philbin

: Joanna Philbin Date of birth : March 19, 1973

: March 19, 1973 Age : 52 years old (as of 2025)

: 52 years old (as of 2025) Career: Novelist

Joanna Philbin (aged 52 years old as of 2025) was born on March 19, 1973, in New York City, United States, to Regis Philbin and Joy Philbin. She attended Brown University for her law degree and MFA at the University of Notre Dame.

Joanna started writing her first novel at age seven. She has since written novels like:

2010: The Daughters Break the Rules

2011: The Daughters Take the Stage

2014: Since Last Summer

Regis Philbin, his wife, Joy, and their daughter J.J. at the Sony Lincoln Square theatre. Photo by Richard Corkery (modified by author)

3. Jennifer Philbin

Full name: Jenifer Joy Philbin

Jenifer Joy Philbin Date of birth : August 30, 1974

: August 30, 1974 Age: 51 years old (as of 2025)

51 years old (as of 2025) Career: Writer and producer

Jennifer Joy "J.J." Philbin (aged 51 years old as of 2025) was born on August 30, 1974, in New York City, to Regis Philbin and Joy Philbin. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1996.

J.J. launched her career post-graduation as a writer for Mad TV in 1996, then contributed to several episodes of Saturday Night Live. She married producer Michael Schur, and they have two children.

About Regis Philbin's grandchildren

Regis Philbin had at least four known grandchildren from his daughters. His daughter, J.J., has two children: William Xavier Schur and Ivy Elizabeth Schur. Joanna has one daughter, while Amy has a son named Mack.

Regis Philbin and daughter Jennifer Philbin at the book party for Radu Teodorescu, "Radu's Simply Fit" on July 16, 1996, in New York City. Photo by Ron Galella modified by author)

Who inherited Regis Philbin's money?

Regis mentioned his wife, Joy Philbin, and their daughters, Joanna and Jennifer Philbin, as the primary beneficiaries of his over $150 million estate. His daughter, Amy, from his first marriage, is also mentioned as a beneficiary in the trusts.

Trivia

Regis served as a TV host for decades, earning a Guinness World record of the highest number of hours on TV.

Danny's remains were cremated, and his ashes were scattered at Forest Lawn in Palm Springs.

Final word

Regis Philbin's son, Daniel, was born with a spinal cord defect that cost both his legs from an early age. Despite the setback, he pursued higher education, forging a career in the U.S. Department of Defence that highlighted his 9/11 heroism.

