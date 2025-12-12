Regis Philbin's net worth: what really happened to his multimillion estate?

Regis Philbin's net worth, estimated at $150 million, was a testament to his decades-long career as an iconic American TV personality. He cemented his status as a TV icon by hosting the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002. Following his death in July 2020, his estate was left to his wife and three daughters.

Regis Philbin at The Paris Theatre on May 8, 2018 (L). Regis and Joy Senese at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 12, 2010 (R). Photo by Jim Spellman, Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Regis Philbin hosted Live! from 1985 to 2011.

from 1985 to 2011. Philbin's game show salary on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was estimated at $100,000 per episode.

was estimated at He named his wife, Joy Senese, as the executor of his multimillion-dollar estate .

. Regis Philbin's death was attributed to natural causes.

Regis Philbin's profile summary

Full name Regis Francis Xavier Philbin Gender Male Date of birth August 25, 1931 Date of death July 25, 2020 Age 88 years old (at time of death) Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality American Father Francis "Frank" Philbin Mother Filomena Boscia Siblings Frank Philbin Relationship status Married Wife Joy Philbin Children Amy, Danny, Joanna, Jennifer Education Lady of Solace Grammar School, Cardinal Hayes High School, and the University of Notre Dame Profession TV personality and author

Regis Philbin's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Regis Philbin's net worth at death was estimated at $150 million. His fortune primarily stemmed from his decades-long career as a TV host, singer, and author.

A look at Regis Philbin's salary on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

According to Forbes, Regis Philbin's salary on the American television game show was estimated at $100,000 per episode. This brought his annual salary on ABC to $20 million a year. This figure included $5 million a year for hosting Live! With Regis and Kathy Lee, and $15 million for hosting the game show.

Regis Philbin at the 2008 Stand Up For Heroes: A Benefit for the Bob Woodruff Foundation at Town Hall on November 5, 2008, in New York City. Photo by George Napolitano (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who inherited Regis Philbin's money?

After Regis Philbin died in 2020, his wife, Joy Philbin, and three daughters, Jennifer, Joanna, and Amy, inherited Regis Philbin's estate. However, Joy had been named as the executor of his will in a 2015 document filed in New York Surrogate's Court.

Regis Philbin's wife oversees his approximately $150 million fortune, including additional assets in stocks, bonds, and cash placed into trusts. Part of his will read,

I appoint my spouse, Bette Joy Philbin, as my Executor of this Will.

A significant portion went to Joy and their two daughters, Jennifer and Joanna, who were named as successor executors.​ Regis's daughter, Amy, from his first marriage to Catherine Faylen, was named a beneficiary under a revocable trust.

Joy Philbin and Regis Philbin at The Opening Night of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" on November 8, 2007, at The Hilton Theater in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring what Regis Philbin gave to Notre Dame

Regis Philbin donated $2.75 million to his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. The money was allocated for the construction of the Regis Philbin Studio Theatre in the Marie P. DeBartolo Centre for the Performing Arts. The facility features 100-seat capacity, impressive lighting, and maximum technical and seating flexibility.

He also gave $500,000 to Cardinal Hayes High School for the renovation of its auditorium. Philbin gave an additional $50,000 and $175,000 to the institution.

About Regis Philbin's house

Regis's primary residence was a 13,661-square-foot, English manor-style mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, which he acquired in 2008 for $7.2 million. Philbin and his wife listed the property for $4.95 million, before ultimately selling it for $4.015 million in June 2020, just weeks before his death.

Regis Philbin's mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. Photo: @realtor.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Regis Philbin's income sources

Regis Philbin amassed his fortune primarily through decades as a television host on talk shows and game shows. In 1961, he launched The Regis Philbin Show, a short-lived late-night program. He later served as announcer and sidekick on The Joey Bishop Show from 1967 to 1969.

Philbin's breakthrough came in 1985 when Kathie Lee Gifford joined as co-host, leading to national syndication in 1988 as Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. After Gifford's departure in 2000, Kelly Ripa became his co-host in 2001, renaming it Live! with Regis and Kelly.

Regis hosted the blockbuster Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002, turning Is that your final answer? into a cultural phenomenon. Later ventures included Million Dollar Password, America's Got Talent, and a Millionaire spin-off, before retiring from Live! in 2011.

Author

Regis leveraged his television fame to publish several memoirs and lifestyle books. His notable books include:

I'm Only One Man!

How I Got This Way

The Regis Philbin Christmas Cookbook

Kathie Lee Gifford (L), Regis Philbin (C) and wife Joy Philbin (R) at The Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2008, in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Regis Philbin's age and early life

Regis Francis Xavier Philbin (aged 88 at the time of death) was born on August 25, 1931, in Manhattan, New York City, United States, to Francis Philbin and Filomena Boscia. He had a younger brother, Frank, a veteran pilot who reportedly passed on in early 2007 after a battle with cancer.

Regis went to Lady of Solace grammar school and later Cardinal Hayes High School. He acquired his degree in sociology from the University of Notre Dame.

About Regis Philbin's death

Regis Philbin died on July 25, 2020, a few weeks before his 89th birthday. His family released a statement about his death and the cause to People magazine. They said,

We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday

His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.

Regis Philbin's wife and children inherited his fortune

Regis Philbin was married twice, first to Catherine Faylen from 1956 to 1968, with whom he had two children, Amy and Danny. He later married Joy Philbin in 1970.​​ They had two daughters, Joanna and Jennifer.

Regis Philbin, his wife, Joy Philbin, and their two children, Jennifer Philbin and Joanna Philbin. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Final word

Regis Philbin's net worth, estimated at $150 million, stood as a testament to his enduring TV legacy and savvy career moves. He left his vast fortune to his wife and three daughters.

READ MORE: Where is Joy Philbin today?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Joy Philbin, a celebrity wife, actress, singer, interior designer, and philanthropist best known for her marriage to popular American talk show host, Regis Philbin.

The duo exchanged their vows in 1970 before welcoming two kids together. Following her husband's death, she forged a private life, often appearing at charity events.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News