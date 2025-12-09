Jonathan Raven Otcasek is widely recognised as the eldest son of model Paulina Porizkova and the late Cars singer Ric Otcasek. Unlike his famous parents, he maintains a low-key profile. On 4 November 2020, the actress penned a heartfelt message to Raven in an Instagram post that read:

My firstborn son, Jonathan, is not only smart and kind, but he is also compassionate and gentle.

Jonathan Raven Otcasek's profile summary

Full name Jonathan Raven Otcasek Date of birth 4 November 1993 Age 32 years old (2025) Birthplace New York, USA Nationality American Marital status Married Spouse Erin Kim Parents Ric Otcasek and Paulina Porizkova Profession Video game designer

Jonathan Raven Otcasek is a native of Manhattan

Jonathan was born at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York on 4 November 1993. In 2017, Paulina posted a baby photo of him on Instagram to commemorate his special day. She captioned the post:

Happy birthday to the handsome, intelligent, and creative Jonathan Raven Otcasek.

Raven holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Chicago and an M.F.A. in game design from New York University.

His parents had a 21-year age gap

Late singer Ric Otcasek met 19-year-old Paulina Porizkova during the filming of Cars' song Drive in 1984. They exchanged vows on 23 August 1989 on the island of Saint-Barthélemy.

However, the pair separated in 2017. Ric passed away due to natural causes on 15 September 2019. A few weeks later, Paulina penned her late ex-husband a tribute on Instagram, writing:

Although Ric and I have been separated for nearly three years now, we still lived together. For most of my life, nobody made me feel loved like him. He was my sun. His passing is the end of my world as I knew it.

Raven's dad disinherited his mom

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ric and Paulina had a combined net worth of $40 million at the time of his passing. However, in a shocking twist of events, the singer disinherited her in a new will, claiming she had abandoned him amid their divorce proceeding.

His will revealed that Ric did not intend to leave any of his personal assets to Paulina apart from his marital assets. In 2021, Porizkova's dispute with Ric's estate was settled. According to Vanity Fair, she commented:

They gave me what is mine under New York state law. It was fair.

Jonathan's only biological sibling is an AI scientist

Jonathan's brother, Oliver Otcasek, was born in 1999. On 23 May 2021, Paulina celebrated her younger son's graduation from the University of Rochester in an Instagram post that read:

Congratulations to my son, Oliver, on his graduation, despite having had the worst year and a half.

The rich model acknowledged her late ex-husband's input in their sons' accomplishments, writing:

Both our boys graduated on time. I am incredibly proud of them, and I know you are too. Together, we raised amazing human beings.

Jonathan and Oliver have four half-siblings: Adam and Chris, born from the late wealthy singer's marriage to Constance Campbell, and Eron and Derek, born from his marriage to Suzanne Otcasek.

Raven and Erin danced to one of his dad's hits during their wedding

On 2 September 2022, Paulina took to Instagram to announce Jonathan's engagement to Erin Kim. She wrote:

I have never witnessed a couple so full of love, respect and kindness for one another. I am honoured and excited that our family is expanding to hold this beautiful light named Erin. Ric, my love, I wish you were here to celebrate with us.

Raven and Kim tied the knot on 11 October 2024 after meeting a decade prior, per The New York Times. Porizkova posted videos from the wedding on Instagram a few weeks later alongside the caption:

The couple's first dance was to the Emotion in Motion song that Ric wrote for me when our romance began. His voice and words defined both his presence and absence. It was the best wedding I have ever attended.

Erin Kim is a lawyer by profession

Erin earned a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Chicago. She studied law at New York University. In 2024, Jonathan told the New York Times that Kim was his "point of comfort" when his dad passed away.

Erin has a beautiful heart and an analytical mind. If you give her a book, she will give you the most nuanced understanding of it immediately.

FAQs

Jonathan's mom and dad were married for over two decades before their separation. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Otcasek family:

Why did Paulina Porizkova and Ric Otcasek separate?

In a 2021 appearance on StyleLikeU's Defying Ageism video series, Paulina shared that her marriage to Ric ended because she felt "unseen and unheard". The model said she felt he was unwilling to fight for their love.

Why did Ric Otcasek disinherit his sons?

Besides Paulina, Ric also disinherited his two eldest sons, Adam and Chris due to their estranged relationship. On the anniversary of his passing in 2020, Chris posted a photo of himself with his late dad and brother Adam with the caption, "You did not exist, never did we."

Conclusion

Jonathan Raven Otcasek is not interested in pursuing a career in show business, unlike his famous parents, Paulina Porizkova and Ric Otcasek. Instead, he designs video games, largely staying away from the spotlight.

