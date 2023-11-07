Michael Consuelos is an American actor best known for portraying in the series Riverdale. He rose to fame as the eldest son of the well-known TV personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. His mother, Kelly Ripa, is an actress and television host best known for her co-hosting position on the morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. His father, Mark Consuelos, is an actor best known for his role in All My Children and his work in other television series.

Michael became involved in the entertainment industry over a decade before college. Photo: @Consuelos (modified by author)

Michael Consuelos has been on everybody's radar since he was born due to the successful career of his parents, Mark and Kelly Ripa. During his early life, Michael mostly remained out of the spotlight, as his parents tried to provide him and his siblings with a relatively normal upbringing despite their fame. Here is what we know about Michael Consuelos' birthday, career, and personal life.

Michael Consuelos' profiles and bio

Full name Michael Joseph Consuelos Gender Male Date of birth June 2, 1997 Age 26 years (As of 2023) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Gemini Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 70 kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Profession Actor College New York University Parents Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Siblings Joaquin and Lola Social media Instagram Net worth $1.2 million

How old is Michael Consuelos?

Michael, whose full name is Michael Joseph Consuelos, was born in the United States on June 2, 1997. Michael Consuelos's age is 26 years old, and he holds American citizenship. His zodiac sign is Gemini, and he belongs to a mixed ethnicity.

Michael Consuelos' dating history

Details about Michael Consuelos' girlfriend and dating life have not been provided. Although he has the physique every girl wants, he seems more focused on his dreams of becoming a Hollywood star. However, he is so private about his love life that fans have speculated about his sexuality.

What is Michael Consuelos' height?

The celebrity child measures 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 70 kg. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Michael Consuelos' education

Michael attended elementary and high school in his local town. He later enrolled at New York University and studied film and television production, where he graduated in 2020. He became involved in the entertainment industry over a decade before college.

Michael Consuelos' family

He grew up in a family that was already deeply involved in the entertainment world. He has two younger siblings: a brother named Joaquin and a sister named Lola.

Kelly Ripa, husband Mark, daughter Lola, sons Michael and Joaquin at the ceremony honouring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015. Photo by Axelle

Who is Michael Consuelo's father?

Mark Consuelos is an American actor best known for his work in television. He was born on March 30, 1971, in Zaragoza, Spain, but was raised in the United States. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Mateo Santos on the popular daytime soap opera All My Children, which he portrayed from 1995 to 2001.

Movies

Some of his notable films include:

2005: The Great Raid

2012: Copa de Elite

2016: Nine Lives

Actor Mark Consuelos at The Paley Center for Media's Hollywood Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in a TV event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 24, 2016. Photo by Emma McIntyre

Who is Michael Consuelo's mother?

Kelly Ripa is an American actress, television host, and producer best known for her work on television. She was born on October 2, 1970, in Stratford, New Jersey, USA. Kelly Ripa gained fame as Hayley Vaughan Santos on the long-running daytime soap opera All My Children, which she played from 1990 to 2002.

Kelly Ripa is also known for her vibrant personality and hosting skills. She has received several awards and nominations for her work in the entertainment industry. In addition to her television career, she has made guest appearances on various TV series and worked as a producer.

Movies and television shows

Kelly Ripa has made limited appearances in movies, and her primary focus has been on television. One of her notable movie roles is in Marvin's Room (1996), in which she played the character Coral.

Here are some of the notable television shows she has appeared:

1986-1987: Dance Party USA

2003-2006: Hope & Faith

2008-2009: Ugly Betty

2010: Homemade Millionaire

2018-2021: Riverdale

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa at the 2014 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on November 18, 2014, in New York City. Photo by Kevin Mazur

What does Kelly Ripa's son do?

Michael followed his parent's footsteps in the entertainment industry and was always passionate about acting from a tender age. He has appeared alongside his mother on Live with Kelly and Ryan from 2008 to 2013. His breakthrough role was in a crime-drama series named Riverdale, where he portrayed the younger version of his father, Mark Concuelos. He has also given his voice to many projects, such as Gremmie in the children's show Duck Dodgers (2004).

Michael Consuelos' movies

Below are his notable movies:

2012: The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee

2013: The Goldbergs

2017: Riverdale

2004: Duck Dodgers Alien Gremmie

What happened to Michael Consuelos?

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Michael has a role with Real Housewives. Being part of Bravo is something he enjoys, and working on one of the most successful franchises is a dream come true.

Is Michael Consuelos related to Mark Consuelos?

Michael Consuelos is related to Mark Consuelos. Michael is the son of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. Mark Consuelos is a well-known actor, and he is Michael's father.

What is Michael Consuelos' net worth?

Michael has a net worth estimated at $1.2 million. He derives his earnings from his acting career. His father, Mark Consuelos, has a net worth of $40 million, while his mother, Kelly Consuelos, has a net worth of $120 million.

Above is all you need to know about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' eldest son, Michael Consuelos. He is an American actor best known for portraying in the series Riverdale, though he is not as widely recognized in the entertainment industry as his parents.

