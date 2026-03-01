A video of a man belting out Mandoza's iconic Kwaito hit at a gathering in Ballito, Durban, went viral

The gent gave it everything, singing, dancing, fancy footwork, and hyping up the crowd, but the lyrics had some complaining

South Africans were split down the middle, with some defending his energy and others saying the song deserved more respect

Mandoza on the left and a Durban man on the right. Images: @clairecandicewalsh/TikTok and KWAITO ZONE✊/Facebook

A young woman shared a video from a gathering in Ballito, Durban, showing a man taking centre stage to perform Mandoza's legendary Kwaito anthem Nkalakatha. He did not hold back, moving around the venue. He danced, threw in fancy footwork, and cheered the crowd on as the speakers blasted the song. Everyone around him recorded the moment, with many joining in and vibing along. The video quickly picked up over 68,000 reactions and more than 3,000 comments as South Africans weighed in on the performance.

Nkalakatha was released in 2000 and became one of the biggest crossover hits South Africa has ever produced. Written and performed by Mandoza and produced by Gabi Le Roux, the song shot to multi-platinum status. It became a staple at parties, sporting events, and gatherings across the country, and more than two decades later, it still gets a crowd going.

Why the man got Mzansi talking?

The debate in the comments was not really about whether the moment was fun; most people agreed it was. The tension was around the lyrics. Some felt that performing such an iconic song without knowing the words properly was disrespectful to Mandoza's legacy, while others argued that his energy and love for the song were more than enough.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA conflicted over the man's performance

Many shared their opinions about the gentleman's performance that TikToker @clairecandicewalsh shared:

@TEEKAY said:

"The energy 🔥 The voice 🔥 Mandoza would be proud. Exclusively RSA 🙌"

@♧~LEHLOHINOLO SEBOTSA_~♤♡♤ wrote: "Mandoza van Staden"

@Exquisite.M✨💸 joked:

"This one used to visit ekasi in the 80s... I just can't prove it 😂🔥🔥"

@I am Queen Divine🇿🇦 said:

"People saying they don't like it, did you realise he wasn't performing for you? 😂 Anyway, it's lit 🎊🎊"

@Fùrha Wordsworth said:

"I honestly do not know why people are so negative instead of appreciating something so nice to see, they're talking about lyrics."

@Thobani Mwonder Ngcobo admitted:

"The voice is 👌 but the lyrics 😁"

@Waya wrote:

"Performing an iconic song without knowing the lyrics is disrespectful."

@1ForeignKiwi laughed:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice 😭😭"

@Lesiba Knox added:

"I am not leaving this country anytime soon."

A man singing a song at a gathering. Images: @clairecandicewalsh/TikTok

