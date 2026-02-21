Tyla Promotes Yung Miami New Song With Low Views After Past Beef Over ‘Chanel’
- Tyla shared posts on TikTok and one of them caught people's attention because of the song that she used
- The South African pop star making waves overseas reminded people that Yung Miami had a bone to pick with her in the past
- Tyla's TikTok video shared on 21 February 2026 spread all over social media as she brought attention to Yung Miami
Tyla came under the fire because of claims that Yung Miami made against her. The Water singer was accused of stealing a song by the American rapper in 2025.
Most recently, Tyla took to her social media and reminded people of the clash. Tyla's fans were quick to jump to conclusions after seeing her song choice in a post on TikTok.
Tyla was feeling herself in a video she shared. The stunning musician was singing along to a sound which featured lyrics by Yung Miami. Tyla's video spread to X where it was reposted as people speculated with as she was throwing shade. People pointed out that the song Tyla used, Tea Time was released on 20 February 2026 and amassed 30 000 views on Youtube, implying that Tyla was helping her promote it as "charity". Watch the video of Tyla singing the song below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Tyla fans drag Yung Miami
Fans of the Water singer could not get enough of the video saying they wanted her to take over the song. Many people thought that the video was Tyla being petty over the past drama. Read people's comments below:
Azula🌟 imagined the American rapper would be offended:
"Yung Miami is not going to like this."
Mazizi was floored by Tyla's video:
"Oh Tyla what am I gonna do with you😭"
4leaf clover gushed over Tyla's video using a Yung Miami song:
"Confirming the beef was one sided 🤏🏽"
Sade was getting ready to defend Tyla:
"Nontombi?😭😭😭 funeke sikulwelwe ngoku😭"
@mjbxyzz joked:
"Hope she hijack this song and take it to a better destination like she did Chanel."
@tifnyblinxxxx commented on Tyla:
"Hmmmm. I see why they called her uppity . stole that girl's hit song. Then randomly started promoting the flop song nobody gaf about ."
@amelphobic was amused:
"She graduated from the Rihanna university of being petty."
@MissEunique_F said:
"She is not messy at all, the beef/drama has always been one sided."
@AceOfOT admired Tyla:
"She is messy and she is still looking awesome."
Fans react to Tyla and Chris Brown dating rumours
Briefly News previously reported that Social media was sent into a tailspin following the explosive rumours that South African breakout star Tyla and R&B veteran Chris Brown may be more than just collaborators.
The source of the rumour, suggested that the pair had been spotted together weeks apart, first at a New York hotel and later at Tyla's father's birthday celebration in Johannesburg.
The post, which was shared on Thursday, 19 February 2026, featured photographic "evidence" of the two's rendezvous, with the poster claiming that the repeated sightings had begun to raise suspicion
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za