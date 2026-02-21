Tyla shared posts on TikTok and one of them caught people's attention because of the song that she used

The South African pop star making waves overseas reminded people that Yung Miami had a bone to pick with her in the past

Tyla's TikTok video shared on 21 February 2026 spread all over social media as she brought attention to Yung Miami

Tyla came under the fire because of claims that Yung Miami made against her. The Water singer was accused of stealing a song by the American rapper in 2025.

Tyla plugs fans with Yung Miami's latest single in TikTok video. Image: Angele Weiss / Gotham

Most recently, Tyla took to her social media and reminded people of the clash. Tyla's fans were quick to jump to conclusions after seeing her song choice in a post on TikTok.

Tyla was feeling herself in a video she shared. The stunning musician was singing along to a sound which featured lyrics by Yung Miami. Tyla's video spread to X where it was reposted as people speculated with as she was throwing shade. People pointed out that the song Tyla used, Tea Time was released on 20 February 2026 and amassed 30 000 views on Youtube, implying that Tyla was helping her promote it as "charity". Watch the video of Tyla singing the song below:

Tyla fans drag Yung Miami

Fans of the Water singer could not get enough of the video saying they wanted her to take over the song. Many people thought that the video was Tyla being petty over the past drama. Read people's comments below:

Yung Miami was in a relationship with Diddy before he went to prison. Image: GC Images

Azula🌟 imagined the American rapper would be offended:

"Yung Miami is not going to like this."

Mazizi was floored by Tyla's video:

"Oh Tyla what am I gonna do with you😭"

4leaf clover gushed over Tyla's video using a Yung Miami song:

"Confirming the beef was one sided 🤏🏽"

Sade was getting ready to defend Tyla:

"Nontombi?😭😭😭 funeke sikulwelwe ngoku😭"

@mjbxyzz joked:

"Hope she hijack this song and take it to a better destination like she did Chanel."

@tifnyblinxxxx commented on Tyla:

"Hmmmm. I see why they called her uppity . stole that girl's hit song. Then randomly started promoting the flop song nobody gaf about ."

@amelphobic was amused:

"She graduated from the Rihanna university of being petty."

@MissEunique_F said:

"She is not messy at all, the beef/drama has always been one sided."

@AceOfOT admired Tyla:

"She is messy and she is still looking awesome."

