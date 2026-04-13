Popular 5FM radio personality DJ Speedsta, who previously dated Lungile Thabethe is accused of sleeping around by podcaster Naledi Mallela

The rapper and media personality commented on Mallela's claims on social media this week

South Africans on X commented on Mallela's social posts about DJ Speedsta

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TV Presenter accuses DJ Speedsta of cheating. Images: DJSpeedsta

Source: Instagram

Rapper and radio personality DJ Speedsta, real name, Lesego Nkaiseng, who is reportedly dating Shamiso Mosaka has replied to social media rumours that he is cheating on his rumoured girlfriend.

Speedsta previously trended on social media when he claimed that he paid Anatii R200 000 for a feature on his song.

Former TV presenter Naledi Mallela revealed on her X account on Monday, 13 April 2026, that DJ Speedsta was reportedly sleeping around.

In a recent podcaste episode, Mallela dissed DJ Speedsta's music talent, to which Speedsta replied: "@NalediMOfficial, the fact that I’m top of mind to you says a lot! You were a terrible presenter on TV and the one time you had another shot you never pitched on set to shoot the Showmax show. Let’s have a versus of TV presenters, You’re definitely not making the cut."

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Mallela responded to the hip hop personality and said: "Lesego, you need to relax. What I said was purely a joke and the only reason I apologised is because I bumped you. I thought we had good rapport but clearly I was wrong. You came to a good friends of mine’s slumber party. Please don’t make me expose what you were doing there that night."

Briefly News contacted DJ Speedsta for a comment on Monday, 13 April 2026, for clarity on Mallela's allegations.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared Speedsta's reaction on its Instagram Stories on Monday, 13 April 2026.

An X user @NtabiiPhiri asked Speedsta: "Ya'll go back and forth with people that have receipts on ya'll? Le brave mama weitsi Speedsta."

The rapper responded by stating that Naledi has no receipts on him, that's why she doesn't mind.

"And all of this is irrelevant in my current relationship," added the DJ.

DJ Speedsta slams Naledi Mallela's claims of sleeping around. Images: MaphephaNdaba

Source: Instagram

The podcaster also shared on her X account that the radio personality was sleeping around.

South Africans react to Naledi's post

@bukajit said:

"Lol, thats normal..though it was something huge."

@sanizwe wrote:

"Oh, okay. Not too bad."

@OomKobusVDM responded:

"Since when is a man trying to get some p***y is whoring?"

@iam_tillym asked:

"This year?"

@iamRTI reacted:

"Why obatla clout ka ngwana among wena?" (Why do you want clout with another child?)

@Seez_u asked:

"Men attend slumber parties? What were you doing there alone? Where's was loml?"

@TladiPhasha said:

"That's not a serious allegation. That's what normally happens at parties."

@don_Q_xote responded:

"Is that all? I thought it was going to be cocaine or something spicy. Give us more."

@Yollzz_D commented:

"Taking the bar to hell will always be my fav song!"

@nowmissGURL said:

"Once again izindaba zabantu (people's news) locate me. I don’t even need to find them lmao."

@Motso_Belk29 responded:

"You can’t face her on the matter you decided to go for tv presenting yah you are horrible at this shame."

DJ Speedsta comments on cheating rumours to by podcaster Naledi Mallela. Images: ShamisoMosaka

Source: Twitter

Ayanda Thabethe accused of being childish over alleged shade at DJ Speedsta’s new girlfriend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Thabethe allegedly took a jab at her sister's former partner, DJ Speedsta's rumoured current bae.

Ayanda Thabethe flexed a luxury bag worth approximately R170,000, which Lungile Thabethe reacted to with glee.

Social media users resurfaced Ayanda Thabethe's husband's controversial dealings, while others defended her for standing up for her sister.

Source: Briefly News