Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala took to Instagram where she shared a lovely post about her 2010 Miss World Africa win

The stunning beauty queen also revealed that she has plans to reenter the world of pageantry and reminisced on her win

South Africans loved her throwback moment and shared their love and well wishes with her as she takes on her new journey

Miss South Africa 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala took a trip down memory lane recently as she revelled at the moment she won the Miss World Africa pageant. The businesswoman shared a post on Instagram expressing her gratitude to those who supported her.

She also shared her future plans of making her way into the pageantry world. The mom-of-two shared that her intentions of going to the Miss World pageant was to have fun and she had hopes of coming back to SA with the Miss World Africa title - which she did.

She shared her throwback post with her 244 000 followers and gained over 3 000 likes.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala shared her plans to reenter the pageanting world. Image: @bokang_m

Check out her post below:

Read some of the comments she received below:

@officialeilalopes said:

"You did an amazing job my gorgeous sis."

@trudy_mamthombeni wrote:

"How time flies. That's a whole vintage clip now. Legend status, sis."

@i_am_thandile shared:

"I remember this day so well…."

@my_name_is_sethu_booi commented:

"You've always carried us in how you presented yourself and in everything you do sis, you've done us so proud all these years a legend that's who you are."

@shinymoepya added:

"You did an amazing job. You made Africa proud, you gave Limpopo girls and other rural areas hope."

