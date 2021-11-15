Dineo Ranaka has completed sangoma initiation school and held a beautiful homecoming ceremony to celebrate the culmination of her journey

Dineo has joined a growing list of celebrities such as Boity Thulo, Luyanda Potwana and Tall Ass Mo in answering their ancestral callings

Ranaka is extremely proud of herself for accepting this gift from her ancestors and after 17 years, she is now fully qualified to heal people through herbs and spoken word

Dineo Ranaka has achieved one of the highest ancestral honours. The reality star is officially a sangoma and is now fully equipped to fulfil her healing duties. Dineo celebrated this accomplishment with her friends and family.

SowetanLIVE reported that Dineo Ranaka will now be known as Gogo Somahashe after accepting her spiritual calling. Dineo told the publication that the process began 17 years ago when she fell ill and nobody could explain what was wrong. Now, at 37, she has finally completed her initiation.

Now that her studies are complete, Dineo is now qualified to heal those in need with herbs and spoken word. OKMzansi reports that the media personality shared that the journey to becoming spiritually qualified was not easy.

So it's no wonder that Ranaka planned such a beautiful homecoming celebration. The star invited her closest friends and family to rejoice with her.

With the growing number of celebrities becoming sangomas, many peeps feel that this ancestral calling is becoming a trend. Tweeps reacted to Dineo's graduation:

