Andile Gaelesiwe topped the Mzansi trends list when she returned to host Uthando Noxolo on Tuesday night

The viewers of the show praised the TV presenter for dealing with an old woman who is feuding with her children

Even celebs such as Lasizwe watched the episode and were impressed by the way Andile handled the family's issues

Andile Gaelesiwe trended on social media after she made her much-anticipated return to her show, Uthando Noxolo. The viewers of the programme praised her for the way she dealt with an bitter old woman in Tuesday night's episode.

Andile Gaelesiwe has returned to host 'Uthando Noxolo'. Image: @andile1

Source: Instagram

The TV host has been applauded on social media for the way she solves family issues in the popular show. Celebs such as Lasizwe were also impressed by the way Andile handled the family feud she was dealing with.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Andile Galesiwe's presenting skills after the show. Check out some of the comments below:

@lasizwe said:

"This granny is full of anger. Mara one thing about Andile? She’s TELLING her."

@uNomfundo__ wrote:

"Phezukwakhe sisi Andile, she needs to hear the truth, they're afraid to tell her."

@mbali_ndlela commented:

"Andile Gaelesiwe has become #UthandoNoxolo, it's not the same without her."

@LuwiOthandiweyo said:

"Other people are crying and suffering in silence out there, favouritism kubazali (from parents) has ruined a lot of families."

@QSD619 wrote:

"#UthandoNoxolo what a bitter old woman!! Even her face looks mean, full of bitterness from deep within..."

@mehlulisizwe added:

"Sis Andile is one of the dedicated presenters who work their heart out to make sure RSA is a better place!!!"

Uthando Noxolo: Lady who hasn't had sex for 2 years confirmed pregnant

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a recent episode of Uthando Noxolo left Mzansi shook. The show's host Andile Gaelesiwe was dealing with a rather bizarre story on Tuesday night, 2 November.

Andile Gaelesiwe took a young woman, who has supposedly not been sexually active for two years, to a doctor and they indeed confirmed she is eight weeks pregnant. The viewers of the show suspect witchcraft because the young lady was adamant that she has not had sex for a long time.

The lady said she has no place she calls home as her mom left her and her dad stays somewhere else. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the sad and unbelievable episode.

