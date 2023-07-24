Sorisha Naidoo's Barbie movie premiere became the talk of the town for the wrong reasons

The rich housewife took to her Instagram her version of how the 80s doll looked like in gym-wear

Her attempt was an epic fail for media users who gave her a thumbs down

The Real Housewives of Durban star, Sorisha Naidoo, became the talk of the socials with her translation of the famous doll at the Durban Gateway's VIP Barbie movie screening.

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star Sorisha Naidoo's Barbie outfit gets dragged on Instagram. Images: @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

Sorisha Naidoo's 80s Barbie Instagram pictures

The actress went with her fellow housewife, Annie Mthembu to the Barbie-themed movie screening, The South African posted. She took to her social media to proudly post her attempt at the 80s doll in four snaps. This is how she captioned the pictures:

"Thank you @mrsannbition for my spoil day and the @theballetlady for my beautiful gifts. #barbiegirl #80sworkoutbarbie"

This is what the queen bee looked like:

Instagram mocks Sorisha Naidoo's Barbie look

The billionaire's wife has been known for her questionable fashion taste. Her latest post was not any different. This is what her followers said on the gram:

@fanpage_kiki007 offered a helping hand:

"Let me be your stylist? I can do better than that."

@thabilili came for Annie:

"@mrsannbition and you let her dress like this, uWrong."

@ndeka_dlomo gave it a thumbs down:

"Is not make sure ngeke oe!"

@priscyyy.m mocked:

"Haaa nina, tell her the truth!"

@thabisa28 said:

"We forgive you in advance for your next outfit."

@zitha_mpanga_ called Annie out:

"@mrsannbition you are not a good friend wena."

@_sebastian.kowalski advised:

"A lady full of class like yourself needs a high-end photographer at this point."

@gm_tza was frank:

"It's not giving. Your stylist should be fired."

