Argentina President Javier Milei Skips G20 in Support of Donald Trump’s Boycott

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, has shown support for United States President Donald Trump's decision to skip the G20 Summit

Trump said that he would not attend the Summit, and neither will he send any diplomats or delegates on behalf of the United States government

Milei also threw his weight behind Washington as the date of the G20 Summit, which will be held in Johannesburg, draws nearer

Javier Milei will not be attending the G20 Summit. Image: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, has also said that he will not attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.

According to IOL, Milei will send the country's Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno to represent the country. G20 negotiator Federico Pinedo will also be representing Argentina. Although the Argentinian government has not released any formal communication, inside sources alleged that Milei was aligning with Washington in this move.

Donald Trump's refusal to attend the G20

The United States' refusal to attend the G20 Summit began when the country's Secretary of state Marco Rubio announced that he would not attend the Summit. He said that the alleged persecution of Afrikaners and white genocide were the reasons why he was skipping the G20. Trump later expressed support and said that, due to the alleged persecution of white Afrikaners, the US could not attend the G20.

However, just days before the G20 is set to begin, Trump announced that he would not be sending any delegates to the G20 Summit. This was in spite of the United States assuming the G20 presidency for the next year. Countries such as China, Russia, and Brazil have confirmed their attendance. The European Union also confirmed its member states' attendance.

This is a developing story.

