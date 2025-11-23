Clayson Monyela trolls Gareth Cliff with G20 summit group photo

Clayson Monyela clapped back at Gareth Cliff on Sunday, 23 November 2025, after the successful G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

Monyela responded to Gareth Cliff's earlier comment by posting the official G20 summit group photo and a caption aimed at him

In the comments, South Africans celebrated the G20 summit's success and took turns mocking Gareth Cliff

Clayson Monyela trolled Gareth Cliff with a G20 summit group photo.

Clayson Monyela, the deputy director-general for public diplomacy in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), has taken the saying he who laughs last laughs longest to heart after rubbing in the success of the G20 summit in the face of seasoned broadcaster Gareth Cliff.

Days before the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Cliff shared his thoughts on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's decision to skip the summit, which was hosted in South Africa from 22 to 23 November 2025.

On Friday, 14 November 2025, he threw a sarcastic jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa after Argentina's President Javier Milei withdrew from the G20 summit in Johannesburg, in support of Donald Trump's boycott. Cliff even mocked President Cyril Ramaphosa, suggesting that there might not be a full G20 summit, implying that more countries would withdraw.

Monyela initially corrected Cliff on Sunday, 16 November 2025, reminding him of the attendance patterns at previous G20 summits. But once the Johannesburg gathering wrapped up successfully, he couldn’t resist a final jab.

Clayson Monyela rubs G20 summit attendance in Gareth Cliff's face

Taking to his X (Twitter) account on Sunday, 23 November 2025, Monyela shared the group photo of world leaders and delegates at the G20 summit. In the caption, Monyela openly admitted that he had to rub it in.

The post was captioned:

“Sorry, I couldn't resist.....!”

See the post below:

Social media reacts as Clayson Monyela takes jab at Gareth Cliff

In the comments, several South Africans celebrated the success of the G20 summit and took jabs at Gareth Cliff for his earlier prediction.

Here are some of the comments:

@nyambenis remarked:

“These guys are delusional. Reality and truth don’t move them one bit.”

@OgaDaIgwe said:

“More than 19 Global economies congregating under the chairmanship of South Africa to chart a way forward can never be understood in small minds, i.e. those who see global politics only through the old Cold War lens or a simple 'West vs. The Rest' dichotomy.”

@Kwandiwe__ asked:

“Bra Clayson, when are we getting those shirts written: "We will not be bullied"? I'm proud of my President Cyril Ramaphosa and Team South Africa.”

@Zukx_DaBrother laughed:

“😂😂😂 he hasn't tweeted anything since the start of this successful G20.”

@percy_kokong beamed:

“We showed the world that South Africa is not a Spaza shop, yes, we have our own problems, but we always rise to the occasion, we never failed to host any event 🇿🇦🔥❤️”

@Ntshiki said:

“Rubbing salt in the wound, wa papa! 🤣”

Clayson Monyela rubbed the G20 summit's success in Gareth Cliff's face. Image: claysonmonyela, grcliff

