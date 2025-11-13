South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff recently responded to the Mexican President's decision not to attend the G20 Summit in Mzansi

The former Idols SA judge shared his opinion on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but slam Gareth Cliff for his cocky reactions to the news

Bathong, Gareth Cliff is at it again on social media. The veteran broadcaster, known for always sharing his unfiltered opinions on his X (formerly Twitter) page, decided to share his thoughts on Mexico dropping out of the G20 Summit.

On Thursday, 13 November 2025, the former Idols SA Judge couldn't keep his hands off the keyboard as he typed away how he felt about the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's final decision to skip the summit that will be hosted in South Africa.

The Mexican president isn't the only one who won't be showing face at the summit, as the US President, Donald Trump, had made it clear in previous months that he won't set foot in Mzansi for the G20 Summit.

Cliff shared a very cocky reaction to the news on social media, stating that these presidents from other nations were definitely dropping like flies one after another.

He wrote:

"Dropping like flies. Talk-shops are losing their value by the minute."

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to Gareth Cliff's opinion

Shortly after the star shared his thoughts on Mexico dropping out of the summit on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they have to say below:

@Maso_90 said:

"Don’t lie! Argentina and Mexico will be sending a delegation to attend #G20 in South Africa. Only the US confirmed a complete no-show."

@matthewparkscpt wrote:

"You do realise you will never have every President in attendance & hence Mexico, Argentina, Russia have delegated ministers, officials & ambassadors to represent them. Not the first time, won’t be the last. To give you some comfort 61 heads of state have confirmed attendance."

@Gvb4ammb commented:

"SA hosting the G20 is like the uncool kid at high school organising a party and waiting for everyone to show up. They all say they are coming, but never do but go to another cool-kid party instead."

@RyanCronyn responded:

"I think the rest of the world has finally worked out that talking to the ANC is the equivalent of talking to the doorpost that holds up the broken door of a backyard long drop."

@ExcellentOutlaw replied:

"This time, it's not astroturfing at all. This time, the world took notice. We have even found an unlikely ally in Trump. He's not going to fight our war, but he won't intervene either. I suspect the covid riots solidified the glue that was still wet underneath the surface."

What you need to know about America and the G20 in South Africa

