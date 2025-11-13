Gareth Cliff Reacts to Mexican President’s Decision Not to Attend G20 Summit: “Dropping Like Flies”
- South African broadcaster Gareth Cliff recently responded to the Mexican President's decision not to attend the G20 Summit in Mzansi
- The former Idols SA judge shared his opinion on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly went viral
- Many netizens couldn't help but slam Gareth Cliff for his cocky reactions to the news
Bathong, Gareth Cliff is at it again on social media. The veteran broadcaster, known for always sharing his unfiltered opinions on his X (formerly Twitter) page, decided to share his thoughts on Mexico dropping out of the G20 Summit.
On Thursday, 13 November 2025, the former Idols SA Judge couldn't keep his hands off the keyboard as he typed away how he felt about the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo's final decision to skip the summit that will be hosted in South Africa.
The Mexican president isn't the only one who won't be showing face at the summit, as the US President, Donald Trump, had made it clear in previous months that he won't set foot in Mzansi for the G20 Summit.
Cliff shared a very cocky reaction to the news on social media, stating that these presidents from other nations were definitely dropping like flies one after another.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
He wrote:
"Dropping like flies. Talk-shops are losing their value by the minute."
See the post below:
Netizens reacted to Gareth Cliff's opinion
Shortly after the star shared his thoughts on Mexico dropping out of the summit on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they have to say below:
@Maso_90 said:
"Don’t lie! Argentina and Mexico will be sending a delegation to attend #G20 in South Africa. Only the US confirmed a complete no-show."
@matthewparkscpt wrote:
"You do realise you will never have every President in attendance & hence Mexico, Argentina, Russia have delegated ministers, officials & ambassadors to represent them. Not the first time, won’t be the last. To give you some comfort 61 heads of state have confirmed attendance."
@Gvb4ammb commented:
"SA hosting the G20 is like the uncool kid at high school organising a party and waiting for everyone to show up. They all say they are coming, but never do but go to another cool-kid party instead."
@RyanCronyn responded:
"I think the rest of the world has finally worked out that talking to the ANC is the equivalent of talking to the doorpost that holds up the broken door of a backyard long drop."
@ExcellentOutlaw replied:
"This time, it's not astroturfing at all. This time, the world took notice. We have even found an unlikely ally in Trump. He's not going to fight our war, but he won't intervene either. I suspect the covid riots solidified the glue that was still wet underneath the surface."
What you need to know about America and the G20 in South Africa
- In February 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he would not attend the G20 Summit.
- A political analyst said that President Trump's decision to skip the G20 Summit in November is not a surprise.
- On 12 February, Trump said that he was not yet a guaranteed attendee at the G20 Summit in November.
- In April 2025, the delegation from the US did not attend the G20 Working Group 2025 meeting in South Africa.
- In May 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he expected Trump to attend the G20 Summit following their meeting.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za