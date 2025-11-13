South African star DJ Euphonik recently revealed some receipts regarding his defamation case against Ntsiki Mazwai

These were shared after Ntsiki's rant about accusing the media of running a false narrative regarding her matter with the DJ

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Euphonik's latest post

DJ Euphonik on Ntsiki Mazwai's case again. Image: @euphonik, @missntsikimazwai

Yoh, things are heating up on social media between DJ Euphonik and Ntsiki Mazwai as the popular DJ has decided to dish out some receipts online for everyone to see after the activist's rant.

On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, Bonang Matheba's ex-lover shared some tweets that were shared by Thandiswa Mazwa's younger sister four years ago online after she posted a video of herself blasting the media for reporting on a false narrative that she falsely accused someone of sexual assault.

However, DJ Euphonik's latest post ruffled many feathers on social media as some thought that him always gunning Mazwai down isn't helping, as he won his case and should let her be, while others are rejoicing in Ntsiki's downfall.

See the post below:

SA reacts to DJ Euphonik's tweet

Shortly after the star dished out the receipts on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ka_madesi said:

"If the court found Ntsiki guilty based on these tweets, then surely there’s something wrong with our judiciary; there’s absolutely nothing wrong with these tweets."

@TheMxolisi wrote:

"Once you’re accused of that, you’re automatically guilty in the eyes of the public. The trauma that comes with that can never be measured. Imagine if it’s someone who didn’t have the means to fight back…in America, we still read about false accusation cases dating back decades."

@Lord_EnzyStark commented:

"Athi, she hasn't said anything about you in the past 5 years because she respects the judicial system. Yet this was 2021 haibo."

@diazww_ supported DJ Euphonik:

"I love how you’re cooking her, Lord Euphonik. She almost got away with what she did; don’t let up. This is for all the gents who went through what you experienced."

@BhekuyiseM31516 defended Ntsiki:

"We are all fallible as human beings. You have also mocked and called Ntsiki by all sorts of unpalatable names. It might be time to forgive her and move on. You might one day find yourself in a similar position and in need of being forgiven. Peace amongst the Africans."

@mfulox responded:

"Move on Euphonik, you won your case but don't fight evil with evil. We don't see the right person from this. Be African."

DJ Euphonik continues to drag Ntsiki online. Image: @euphonik

