The United states of America is not attending the G20 Working Group 2025 meeting which is held in the Western Cape

The three-day meeting will conclude on 17 April 2025, and the United States requested to attend the meeting virtually

Even though the government was unable to provide the the virtual platform, the Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa said the US government was eager to attend the meetings

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Maropene Ramokgopa addressed G20 summit delegates at the Western Cape. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — Maropene Ramokgopa, the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation said the United States government was eager to attend the G20 Working Group 2025 meeting. This is despite the fact that the country did not send a representative to attend the three-day meeting.

Why did the US not attend the G20 meeting?

According to SABC News, Ramokgopa and other G20 delegates are attending the meeting which commenced on 15 April 2025 and will continue until 17 April. The United States agreed to attend the meeting on the condition that it be given a virtual platform. However, Ramokgopa said the host country would not afford the US the virtual platform even if the US delegates were not senior officials.

Hope for SA and US

Ramokgopa said there was hope that South Africa's diplomatic efforts would yield positive fruits. Tensions between South Africa and the United States reached a pulpable climax when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non-grata and expelled him.

Ramokgopa pointed out that differences should not allow delegates to be tempted to make decisions based on the geopolitical climate. She said that she expects the member nations' technical and senior officials preparing for the Ministerial meeting in July to be guided by the principles outlined in the draft outcomes document the G20 countries are drafting.

What you need to know about G20

The US missed another G20 meeting. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EFF slams Trump's doubt over G20 attendance

in a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) slammed United States president Donald Trump, who expressed doubt that he would attend the G20 Summit. He tweeted that the topics of white genocide and farm expropriation would prevent him from attending.

In response, the Red Berets slammed him and said that he was using the G20 meeting and South Africa as a crutch. The party also accused him of launching another misinformation campaign against South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News