USA Not Part of the 3-Day G20 Working Group 2025 Meeting, SA Not Surprised
- The United states of America is not attending the G20 Working Group 2025 meeting which is held in the Western Cape
- The three-day meeting will conclude on 17 April 2025, and the United States requested to attend the meeting virtually
- Even though the government was unable to provide the the virtual platform, the Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa said the US government was eager to attend the meetings
WESTERN CAPE — Maropene Ramokgopa, the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation said the United States government was eager to attend the G20 Working Group 2025 meeting. This is despite the fact that the country did not send a representative to attend the three-day meeting.
Why did the US not attend the G20 meeting?
According to SABC News, Ramokgopa and other G20 delegates are attending the meeting which commenced on 15 April 2025 and will continue until 17 April. The United States agreed to attend the meeting on the condition that it be given a virtual platform. However, Ramokgopa said the host country would not afford the US the virtual platform even if the US delegates were not senior officials.
Hope for SA and US
Ramokgopa said there was hope that South Africa's diplomatic efforts would yield positive fruits. Tensions between South Africa and the United States reached a pulpable climax when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non-grata and expelled him.
Ramokgopa pointed out that differences should not allow delegates to be tempted to make decisions based on the geopolitical climate. She said that she expects the member nations' technical and senior officials preparing for the Ministerial meeting in July to be guided by the principles outlined in the draft outcomes document the G20 countries are drafting.
What you need to know about G20
- Rubio announced on X that he would not attend the G20 Summit in November this year
- The country hosted the G20 member countries' ministers in the Western Cape on 26 February, and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola was excited
- Johannesburg received a rush clean-up ahead of the G20 meetings that the country will be hosting in the build up to the G20 Summit
EFF slams Trump's doubt over G20 attendance
in a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) slammed United States president Donald Trump, who expressed doubt that he would attend the G20 Summit. He tweeted that the topics of white genocide and farm expropriation would prevent him from attending.
In response, the Red Berets slammed him and said that he was using the G20 meeting and South Africa as a crutch. The party also accused him of launching another misinformation campaign against South Africa.
