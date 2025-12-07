Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has claimed his second trophy with the Sea Robbers after his team defeated Marumo Gallants in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Bafana Bafana forward Relebohile Mofokeng scored during extra time, securing a deserving 1-0 victory for the Buccaneers over the Bloemfontein-based side at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Moroccan tactician's first title as Pirates coach came at the beginning of the season when he led the team to a 3-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final.

Ouaddou praised his players and shared a message for the fans after leading the club to another domestic title this season.

The former Marumo Gallants coach said was a wonderful day for the club, the players, the board, the management, and the supporters, adding that he had hoped to give them a Christmas gift, which he felt this victory represented.

He also explained that the cup match was tough and required playing with heart, and he believed his team deserved the win, noting that they could have led 2-0 in the first half. He concluded by expressing his happiness for his players and for himself as a coach.

Source: Briefly News