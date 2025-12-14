Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has disagreed with Hugo Broos over Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move to the Major League Soccer, saying the league is much stronger than many give it credit for.

The former Orlando Pirates centre-back signed a four-deal with MLS side Chicago Fire, with an option to renew and he will be moving to the US after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Junior Khanye disagreed with those, including Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who questioned Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move to the league, arguing that he deserved a better one. Khanye told iDiski TV that Mbokazi’s background would help him succeed even at the international level.

He said the move should be seen as a stepping stone and questioned why people underestimate the American league, noting that some of the best leagues in the world don’t even consider their own.

Khanye added that it was a solid move, pointing out the significant contract Mbokazi received as evidence of the team’s belief in him, and emphasized that he did not want to be negative because it was a good career decision.

Source: Briefly News