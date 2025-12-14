Orlando Pirates mentor Abdeslam Ouaddou has give a detailed explanation about the Sea Robbers not needing to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

The Soweto giants were one of the Premier Soccer League sides with most signings in the summer with the likes of Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, and Moremi joining the club.

The 24-year-old Luthuli is coming from the reserve side and was injured for most of the campaign, but Ouaddou believes they may not need to look for a new striker because the club has found another gem.

Speaking to the media, Ouaddou said that sometimes it doesn’t take weeks or months to spot a good player, and although Luthuli was sidelined for a long time, he is definitely someone who can surprise many in the second half of the season.

He added that during an appearance on Mr. Robert Marawa’s show, when asked about his wishes for the remainder of the season, he initially considered a new striker but concluded that the club already has one in Luthuli, who is a good player.

Source: Briefly News