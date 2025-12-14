Abdeslam Ouaddou Makes Strong Claims About Orlando Pirates’ Title Ambitions This Season
Abdeslam Ouaddou emphasizes that Orlando Pirates have no reason to downplay their ambitions, as the squad targets a clean sweep of trophies this season following three prior triumphs.
The French-Moroccan coach made these remarks after guiding his team to victory in the Carling Black Label Cup against the Carling All-Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Ouaddou admitted that winning every competition would not be easy but emphasized the importance of maintaining their current performances. He said that all competitions, including the league and the Nedbank Cup, would be approached with the goal of winning. He stressed that the team should not hide but show their abilities and remain humble while working hard.
Ouaddou reminded his players that if they stop working, become lazy, or fail to respect their bodies and the game, football would not respect them in return. He praised their efforts, noting that they had worked very well, and expressed pride in their achievements and ambitions. He also warned that if they become complacent, there are many strong teams in the PSL ready to overtake them.
Source: Briefly News
